Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/04/2020 05:39:38 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Dong Thap farmers adopt drones to spray crops

 
 
20/04/2020    07:53 GMT+7

Some farmers in the southern province of Dong Thap have started using drones to spray pesticide and fertilizer on their crops after seeing how effective the machines are.

Dong Thap farmers adopt drones to spray crops
A drone is used to spray pesticide on a lotus farm in Thanh Loi Commune, Thap Muoi District, Dong Thap Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Nguyen Van Tri

Nguyen Hoang Tu, a farmer in Thanh Loi Commune, Thap Muoi District, said that he had spent VND1.4 billion (US$60,000) to buy two drones to spray pesticide on his crops and provide the same service for other farmers.

Tu said that over the last two months, he sprayed nearly 1,000ha of rice crops and lotus flowers.
He said he earned about VND140,000-160,000 ($6-7 ) from spraying a hectare of crops, and his drone could deal with seven to ten hectares per day.

“When a disease hits crops, the drones help control it,” he said, adding that the machines also helped tackle increased labour shortages and the negative impacts of chemical pesticide on people who spray manually.

Tu said that spraying pesticide with a drone was 20-30 per cent more efficient than doing it manually.

“I think I will recoup my investment on the drones after two or three years,” Tu said.

Another farmer in Thanh Loi Commune, Le Van Rang, said that for decades, he sprayed his 2ha of lotus flowers with a portable pesticide sprayer which he carried on his shoulders.

“It used to take me about 3-4 hours to spray one hectare, and I was worried that I might inhale the pesticide,” Rang said.

Seeing the drone service advertised in his neighbourhood, Rang gave it a try and was satisfied with the results.

We used half the amount of pesticide and still distributed it well across the whole field, he said.
When it comes to pesticide/fertiliser spraying drones, Lam Trong Nghia, a 33-year-old engineer working at Tam Nong District’s Agriculture Services Centre, is considered the first person to introduce the machines to Dong Thap Province.

Working at the centre since 2012, Nghia was concerned about the way local farmers were spraying pesticide. They did not have modern machines to use, so they did the work manually, which posed a risk to their health while the work was not efficient.

Nghia said that he spent time browsing the internet, searching for information about the issue. As soon as learning about AGRAS – a drone provider in Vietnam - and its products, Nghia decided to buy a drone which, he thought, was most suitable for rice farms in his hometown of Dong Thap.

 

In early May last year, Nghia took his drone to the rice fields to show local farmers how it worked.

“Many farmers were sceptical about spraying machines at that time,” Nghia said, adding that he offered them a free trial on their fields.

“Farmers are quite conservative so it’s important to gain their trust,” Nghia said.

Nghia said that during his drone’ trials, he used litmus papers to show how evenly the drones spray. The drones help save 90 per cent of water and reduce the pesticide use on the farm by 30 per cent.

More and more local farmers have learnt about Nghia’s drone and asked for his services.
Nghia said now he had a team and six drones to meet the demand.

The cost of the drones and manual spraying are the same but the drones are more effective.
Nghia said that he planned to expand his business and train local people to operate the drones so they have a stable job and income.

Luu Van Tien, vice head of Tam Nong District’s Agriculture and Rural Department, said that the service that Nghia provided met the demand of local farmers.

The use of drones helped reduce the amount of chemical pesticide used and chemical residue on post-harvest crops, and avoid crushing crops under foot while spraying manually. As a result, rice productivity had increased by 150-200kg per hectare.

Notably, farmers were no longer directly exposed to chemical pesticide, Tien said. VNS

Drones now used by Vietnam’s rice farmers

Drones now used by Vietnam’s rice farmers

Loc Troi Group, an agriculture firm, conducts pesticide spraying by drones on 25,000 hectares of fields in cooperation with farmers in Long An province.

Young associate professor invents unmanned aerial vehicle

Young associate professor invents unmanned aerial vehicle

Born in 1983, Vu Ngoc Anh, a lecturer and researcher, is one of a few young individuals granted the title of associate professor in 2019.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam recorded no new cases for 3.5 days, one case tests positive after recovery
Vietnam recorded no new cases for 3.5 days, one case tests positive after recovery
SOCIETYicon  19/04/2020 

Vietnam has recorded no new COVID-19 cases in the last three and a half days but one recovered patient has tested positive again for the virus three days after she was released from hospital.

Hanoi to mark President Ho Chi Minh’s 130th birthday with diverse activities
Hanoi to mark President Ho Chi Minh’s 130th birthday with diverse activities
SOCIETYicon  20/04/2020 

Hanoi will organise a range of activities to mark the 130th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19), according to a plan recently adopted by the municipal Party Committee.

Freelance tour guides among beneficiaries of govt VND62-trillion package
Freelance tour guides among beneficiaries of govt VND62-trillion package
SOCIETYicon  20/04/2020 

The Government Office has suggested adding freelance tour guides to the list of beneficiaries on the government's VND62 trillion (US$2.6 billion) package to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Online training should be promoted: Ministry
Online training should be promoted: Ministry
SOCIETYicon  20/04/2020 

Almost half of all universities nationwide are turning to online tutoring to make sure students can keep up with their studies.

Oklahoma City bombing: The day domestic terror shook America
Oklahoma City bombing: The day domestic terror shook America
SOCIETYicon  19/04/2020 

On this day 25 years ago, a deadly bomb attack shook America and left 168 people dead.

Coronavirus: New York couples can now tie the knot over Zoom
Coronavirus: New York couples can now tie the knot over Zoom
SOCIETYicon  20/04/2020 

Governor Andrew Cuomo has said New Yorkers will be allowed to apply for licences and marry online.

Hanoi conducts rapid Covid-19 testing for traders at market
Hanoi conducts rapid Covid-19 testing for traders at market
PHOTOSicon  19/04/2020 

The Hanoi’s Health Department joined hands with the Hanoi Centre for Disease Control conducted rapid Covid-19 testing for nearly 200 traders and related people at Nga Tu So market, Dong Da district on April 19.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia April 19
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia April 19
SOCIETYicon  19/04/2020 

Vietnam reports no new COVID-19 cases over three days

Rice ATM model implemented nationwide
Rice ATM model implemented nationwide
PHOTOSicon  19/04/2020 

The “Rice ATM” model, first appeared in HMC City, has been warmly welcomed by many people and implemented in many localities nationwide.

Coronavirus: Japan doctors warn of health system 'break down' as cases surge
Coronavirus: Japan doctors warn of health system 'break down' as cases surge
SOCIETYicon  19/04/2020 

It comes as coronavirus cases in the country surge, leaving its doctors and hospitals stretched.

India coronavirus: Navy says 21 sailors test positive at key Mumbai base
India coronavirus: Navy says 21 sailors test positive at key Mumbai base
SOCIETYicon  19/04/2020 

Twenty-one personnel at one of India's key naval bases have tested positive for coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Spanish PM promises to ease confinement of children
Coronavirus: Spanish PM promises to ease confinement of children
SOCIETYicon  19/04/2020 

From 27 April children will be able to get some fresh air for the first time since the lockdown began.

Ministry aims to alter uses of overseas employment fund
Ministry aims to alter uses of overseas employment fund
SOCIETYicon  19/04/2020 

A new draft law would make it easier for authorities to financially support Vietnamese workers abroad in times of crisis, but National Assembly deputies are divided over whether to approve it.

Many homeless people still seen on HCM City amid pandemic
Many homeless people still seen on HCM City amid pandemic
PHOTOSicon  18/04/2020 

Lots of homeless people and beggars are still on HCM City streets despite the city’s objective to send them to local shelters amid the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia on April 18
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 18
SOCIETYicon  18/04/2020 

COVID-19: No new cases in 2 days, only 70 in treatment

Facial recognition technology used in rice distribution amid COVID-19
Facial recognition technology used in rice distribution amid COVID-19
VIDEOicon  18/04/2020 

The National Economics University started distributing rice to people in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic on April 16.

Remote health check-up platform, COVID-19 prevention app launched
Remote health check-up platform, COVID-19 prevention app launched
SOCIETYicon  18/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended a ceremony on April 18 to launch a remote medical examination and treatment platform and Bluezone application to help the community in COVID-19 prevention and control.

VN Transport Ministry announces plans to transport passengers amid COVID-19
VN Transport Ministry announces plans to transport passengers amid COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  18/04/2020 

The Ministry of Transport has announced plans to transport passengers by road, rail, sea and air amid COVID-19 from now until April 30.

Another Vietnamese American dies of COVID-19
Another Vietnamese American dies of COVID-19
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  18/04/2020 

An American man of Vietnamese origin living in California, the US, has passed away after he was infected with the deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Rice farmers in Mekong Delta told to follow sowing schedules as saline intrusion, drought continues
Rice farmers in Mekong Delta told to follow sowing schedules as saline intrusion, drought continues
SOCIETYicon  18/04/2020 

Authorities have instructed farmers in the Mekong Delta to sow the summer – autumn rice crop on established schedules to mitigate the damage of drought, saltwater intrusion and disease.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 