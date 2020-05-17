Dual degree programmes start this academic year

Several universities in Ho Chi Minh City will launch dual-degree training programmes in the 2020-2021 academic year in an aim to offer more diverse choices for students.

Students at Hong Bang International University. (Photo courtesy of the university)

Students at member universities under the Vietnam National University-HCM City will be able to study their own major plus an additional major taught by other member universities.

If they choose to major in journalism, psychology, international relations, English language, or tourism and travel administration at the HCM City University of Social Sciences and Humanities, they will finish their first academic year at the university for which they initially applied.

Courses in the two majors can be transferred to the other programme major. A minimum of 30 credits are required for the second major.

Students can also choose majors in international economics, business administration and economic law taught by the University of Economics and Law.

The University of Technology will start dual degree training for majors in aviation techniques and ship techniques, and the University of Economics and Law has already enrolled students for its dual degree training.

Associate Professor Dinh Duc Vu Anh, head of the higher education division at Vietnam National University-HCM City, said that dual degree training would help students adapt to a changing world.

Hong Bang International University will also start dual degree training programme this year.

Dual training programmes are a “wise educational investment” and a good preparation for young people in the 4.0 industry era, experts have said. The competitive capacity of students will be enhanced, and their job opportunities will increase.

Hong Bang International University's 10 majors in the dual degree programme are in the fields of technology-IT, economy-management-law, social sciences and international languages.

Students have to finish their first year of their major first, and after five years of study, they can obtain two degrees./.VNA