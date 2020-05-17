Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/05/2020 02:56:06 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Dual degree programmes start this academic year

 
 
18/05/2020    14:02 GMT+7

Several universities in Ho Chi Minh City will launch dual-degree training programmes in the 2020-2021 academic year in an aim to offer more diverse choices for students.

Dual degree programmes start this academic year hinh anh 1

Students at Hong Bang International University.  (Photo courtesy of the university)

Students at member universities under the Vietnam National University-HCM City will be able to study their own major plus an additional major taught by other member universities.

If they choose to major in journalism, psychology, international relations, English language, or tourism and travel administration at the HCM City University of Social Sciences and Humanities, they will finish their first academic year at the university for which they initially applied.

Courses in the two majors can be transferred to the other programme major. A minimum of 30 credits are required for the second major.

Students can also choose majors in international economics, business administration and economic law taught by the University of Economics and Law.

The University of Technology will start dual degree training for majors in aviation techniques and ship techniques, and the University of Economics and Law has already enrolled students for its dual degree training.

 

Associate Professor Dinh Duc Vu Anh, head of the higher education division at Vietnam National University-HCM City, said that dual degree training would help students adapt to a changing world.  

Hong Bang International University will also start dual degree training programme this year.

Dual training programmes are a “wise educational investment” and a good preparation for young people in the 4.0 industry era, experts have said. The competitive capacity of students will be enhanced, and their job opportunities will increase.

Hong Bang International University's 10 majors in the dual degree programme are in the fields of technology-IT, economy-management-law, social sciences and international languages.

Students have to finish their first year of their major first, and after five years of study, they can obtain two degrees./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Fishermen defend national seas
Fishermen defend national seas
VIDEOicon  18/05/2020 

Favourable weather, low oil prices and bumper catch on the horizon have fishermen eager to sail out to their traditional fishing grounds off the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagoes.

HCM City requires owners to renovate 151 old villas
HCM City requires owners to renovate 151 old villas
SOCIETYicon  18/05/2020 

The HCM City People’s Committee has asked the owners of 151 villas built before 1975 to repair or renovate the buildings, most of which are located in districts 1 and 3.

Thu Thiem residents to receive compensation this month
Thu Thiem residents to receive compensation this month
SOCIETYicon  18/05/2020 

More than 300 households in a 4.3ha area located outside the original boundary of the Thu Thiem new urban area project in HCM City’s District 2 will receive compensation this month in exchange for their land, a top city official has said.

Vietnam continues repatriating citizens from EU, US
Vietnam continues repatriating citizens from EU, US
SOCIETYicon  18/05/2020 

Vietnam brought citizens home from Germany, Spain, Switzerland, and the US - the world's hotspots of coronavirus outbreaks.

Foreign articles spotlight late President’s life, dedication
Foreign articles spotlight late President’s life, dedication
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  18/05/2020 

Artistic Director and founder of Bangladesh’s Turongomi Repertory Dance Theatre Pooja Sengupta shared the Bangladeshi people’s sentiment for President Ho Chi Minh

Russian people hold special sentiments toward President Ho Chi Minh
Russian people hold special sentiments toward President Ho Chi Minh
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  18/05/2020 

The people of the Soviet Union in the past and Russia at present always hold special sentiments for late President Ho Chi Minh, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Ngo Duc Manh has affirmed.

Stunning view of Muong Thanh golden paddy fields in Dien Bien
Stunning view of Muong Thanh golden paddy fields in Dien Bien
PHOTOSicon  17/05/2020 

As we progress into the middle of May, the entirety of the Muong Thanh paddy fields in the north-western province of Dien Bien has been transformed by swathes of bright yellow, serving to bring a range of romantic scenery to the region.

Hanoi decorated to mark President Ho Chi Minh's birthday
Hanoi decorated to mark President Ho Chi Minh's birthday
PHOTOSicon  17/05/2020 

Many streets in Hanoi have been decorated to celebrate President Ho Chi Minh’s 130th birthday.

Vinh Long to spend VND400bn on agriculture museum
Vinh Long to spend VND400bn on agriculture museum
SOCIETYicon  17/05/2020 

Vinh Long Province People's Committee announced that they had approved construction of the VND400bn ($17m) Mekong Delta Agriculture Museum on May 15.

Life in Vietnam gradually returns to normal: CNN
Life in Vietnam gradually returns to normal: CNN
SOCIETYicon  17/05/2020 

The US-based news channel CNN on May 15 ran an article which depicts life in Vietnam after lifting social distancing measures .

Four more imported cases bring total COVID-19 tally to 318
Four more imported cases bring total COVID-19 tally to 318
SOCIETYicon  17/05/2020 

Four more new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on May 16 among Vietnamese returning from abroad, taking the total number of cases to 318 as of 6 pm May 16.

Typhoon Vongfong kills four in Philippines
Typhoon Vongfong kills four in Philippines
SOCIETYicon  17/05/2020 

Four people have been killed and 25 others injured by Typhoon Vongfong as it barreled across the Philippines, local media reported on May 16.

Strong storms forecasted to hit Vietnam this year
Strong storms forecasted to hit Vietnam this year
SOCIETYicon  17/05/2020 

Vietnam would face up to 13 storms this year, including several major ones, said an official from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Vietnamese millennials turn quarantine experiences into app
Vietnamese millennials turn quarantine experiences into app
SOCIETYicon  17/05/2020 

Returning to Vietnam on March 14, 22-year-old Nguyen Tuan Minh was among thousands of overseas students fleeing Europe after the continent becoming the global epicentre for COVID-19. 

Vietnam not in condition to declare Covid-19 free yet: Official
Vietnam not in condition to declare Covid-19 free yet: Official
SOCIETYicon  15/05/2020 

Vietnam should only declare Covid-19 free nationwide when all Covid-19 patients have been cured and there is no longer any risk of infection from overseas.

Barber truck offers free haircuts to people in need
Barber truck offers free haircuts to people in need
FEATUREicon  16/05/2020 

There is nothing unusual about barbershops, but in HCM City there is a barbershop that moves.

Vietnamese ride-hailing drivers risk accidents with reckless driving
Vietnamese ride-hailing drivers risk accidents with reckless driving
SOCIETYicon  15/05/2020 

Almost one-third of ride-hailing drivers in Vietnam have had a road accident, with an astounding 80% attributing the cause to their own risky driving, according to new research.

Prolonged heat wave expected
Prolonged heat wave expected
SOCIETYicon  15/05/2020 

A heat wave affecting many parts of Vietnam is expected to continue, with temperatures reaching as high as 35-38 degrees Celsius.

Traffic police to make random inspections from May 15
Traffic police to make random inspections from May 15
SOCIETYicon  15/05/2020 

Traffic police nationwide will have the right to stop any driver to check their vehicle registration certificate, driving license, vehicle insurance, certificate of technical safety and environmental protection and other vehicle documents.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 15
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 15
SOCIETYicon  15/05/2020 

Trillions of VND spent from Central budget to combat Covid-19

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 