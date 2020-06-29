Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
29/06/2020 14:53:53 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Dyke violations on the rise

 
 
29/06/2020    14:48 GMT+7

More than 7,000 dyke violations which happened across the nation since 2011 have not been resolved, a conference heard.

Dyke violations on the rise

Illegal storage of building materials on a dyke in Hanoi's Long Bien District.

This figure was released at an online conference of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development with chairmen of district People's Committees of provinces and cities on Friday in Hanoi.

Most of the violations involved the construction of houses and workshops, illegal sand exploitation and storage of building materials, and overloaded vehicles travelling on dykes, said agriculture deputy minister Nguyen Hoang Hiep.

There have been more than 10,670 such violations since 2011, with only 3,270 of those cases resolved.

Several dyke systems have been damaged and lacked constructions to protect the dykes, said Vu Xuan Thanh, deputy director general of the General Department of Disaster Prevention and Control, adding that hundreds of sewer systems were also damaged and degraded.

Dyke management is being neglected in many localities, Thanh said, adding that this made dyke protection more difficult when floods occur.

Dyke protection plans were not being put into practice and many localities still lack human resource for dyke management.

Authorities at all levels have not paid sufficient attention to dyke management and maintenance and have not fulfilled their responsibilities to prevent and handle violations, said Thanh.

 

At the meeting, the delegates also discussed the responsibilities and powers of the chairman of the district People's Committee and leaders of agencies in dyke management and protection.

Localities must review plans to ensure dyke safety before the flood season and storms this year.

Storms, flash floods, landslides, drought and saltwater intrusion have become more and more severe in recent years.

According to the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, from the beginning of 2020 until now, the country has experienced 186 thunderstorms, whirlwinds and heavy rains in 40 provinces and cities, two flash floods, landslides, drought, severe saline intrusion in the Mekong Delta, south-central region and Central Highlands.

Natural disasters have left 49 people dead and missing, more than 61,726 houses were collapsed, damaged and unroofed; over 108,450 hectares of crops were affected. The total economic damage is nearly VND3.38 trillion (US$145.2 million).  VNS 

NA deputies pass new amendments to Vietnam's natural disaster, dike, construction laws

NA deputies pass new amendments to Vietnam's natural disaster, dike, construction laws

Legislators voted to pass a law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and the Law on Dykes at the ongoing ninth session of the 14th National Assembly (NA) in Hanoi on Wednesday.

Southern Vietnam suffers from flooding, tidal surges

Southern Vietnam suffers from flooding, tidal surges

Flooding and tidal surges over the last few days have wreaked havoc in many localities of the southern region.

 
 

Other News

.
New Can Gio Bridge, coastal tourism sites approved
New Can Gio Bridge, coastal tourism sites approved
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The Prime Minister has approved the construction of Can Gio Bridge as well as plans to develop the Can Gio Tourism Urban Area project.

Elevated roads in HCM City could ease gridlock
Elevated roads in HCM City could ease gridlock
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

HCM City should build an integrated elevated road system to tackle traffic congestion as land for transport in the inner city has become scarce, experts have urged.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 29
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 29
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Vietnam records no new community COVID-19 cases for 74 straight days

Coronavirus: 'Swift and dangerous turn' in Texas cases, says governor
Coronavirus: 'Swift and dangerous turn' in Texas cases, says governor
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

The spread of coronavirus infections has taken a "swift and very dangerous turn" in the US state of Texas, Governor Greg Abbott has warned.

Gunmen attack Pakistani stock exchange in Karachi
Gunmen attack Pakistani stock exchange in Karachi
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Gunmen attack the stock exchange in Karachi, with local media reporting a number of people killed or wounded.

COVID-19: The truth is always the strongest argument
COVID-19: The truth is always the strongest argument
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

International experts and media have been trying to explain Vietnam’s extraordinary success in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teacher works to stamp out child drownings
Teacher works to stamp out child drownings
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

After seeing parents grieving their drowned children, a physical education teacher of the northern province of Thanh Hoa decided to build a swimming pool and teach students how to swim for free.

Vietnam confirms 12 Pakistani pilots ‘are working’ for local airlines
Vietnam confirms 12 Pakistani pilots ‘are working’ for local airlines
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) confirmed on June 28 that it has licensed a total of 27 Pakistani pilots to work in Vietnam, but only 12 of them are currently flying for local airlines.

COVID-19: British pilot to return to UK on July 12
COVID-19: British pilot to return to UK on July 12
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

The British Embassy in Hanoi has sent a note to the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Health, requesting for repatriation of the British pilot infected with the coronavirus, the most severe case in Vietnam.

Vietnam suspends 27 Pakistani pilots for license verification
Vietnam suspends 27 Pakistani pilots for license verification
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has suspended 27 Pakistani pilots flying for Vietnamese carriers to check their licenses’ authenticity, 

Inspectors suggest cancelling Covid-19 testing system purchase contract
Inspectors suggest cancelling Covid-19 testing system purchase contract
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Inspectors of Quang Nam Province have suggested that the provincial government cancel a bidding package to purchase a real-time PCR detection system used for Covid-19 testing

Teacher spends more than 20 years guiding children with disabilities
Teacher spends more than 20 years guiding children with disabilities
SOCIETYicon  28/06/2020 

Pham Thi Hong of Pleiku City, the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai, has run a teaching centre for disabled children in a rented house at No 57, Tran Nhat Duat Street for more than 20 years.

Preventive treatment for people at high risk of HIV infection the most effective solution
Preventive treatment for people at high risk of HIV infection the most effective solution
SOCIETYicon  28/06/2020 

Hoang Dinh Canh, deputy head of Vietnam Administration of HIV/AIDS Control (VAAC) speaks to the press on the ministry’s plan to expand pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) service to all provinces and cities nationwide.

How can Vietnamese teachers' English’s qualifications improve?
How can Vietnamese teachers' English’s qualifications improve?
SOCIETYicon  28/06/2020 

Teachers of English in Hanoi have been asked to attend an exam to assess their qualifications under IELTS international standards.

HCMC transport authority insists on need for bus subsidies
HCMC transport authority insists on need for bus subsidies
SOCIETYicon  28/06/2020 

Even as experts have proposed abolishing subsidies to bus services, which have been increasing over the years, the public transport authority insisted that subsidies were a necessity for this form of transport.

Rice farms in Dong Thap fully mechanised
Rice farms in Dong Thap fully mechanised
SOCIETYicon  28/06/2020 

Farmers in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap are using agricultural machines for all rice cultivation processes on nearly 100 per cent of rice farms. 

Two more imported COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam
Two more imported COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  27/06/2020 

Vietnam recorded two more imported COVID-19 cases on June 27 evening, raising the total number of infections in the country to 355, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Patient 91: How Vietnam saved a British pilot and kept a clean Covid-19 sheet
Patient 91: How Vietnam saved a British pilot and kept a clean Covid-19 sheet
FEATUREicon  27/06/2020 

Stephen Cameron spent 68 days on a ventilator but beat the odds to survive coronavirus.

440 Japanese experts, entrepreneurs arrive in Vietnam
440 Japanese experts, entrepreneurs arrive in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  27/06/2020 

The Japanese Embassy in Vietnam announced that amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, charter flights were arranged on June 25 and 27 to transport 440 Japanese experts and entrepreneurs to Vietnam.

Photo exhibition showcases Vietnamese battle against COVID-19 epidemic
Photo exhibition showcases Vietnamese battle against COVID-19 epidemic
SOCIETYicon  27/06/2020 

As many as 104 photographs that highlight the nation’s fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic are on display at a photo exhibition in Hanoi.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 