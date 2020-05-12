Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
SOCIETY
 
 
Education Ministry requires to collect suitable tuition fee for online teaching

 
 
15/05/2020    16:16 GMT+7

In its document to people’s committees in cities and provinces yesterday, the Ministry of Education and Training required private-run schools to collect suitable tuition fee for online teaching during Covid-19 closure.

Education Ministry requires to collect suitable tuition fee for online teaching

Additionally, nonpublic schools are not allowed to collect tuition fee if they didn’t offer distance learning.
Schools must be transparent in collecting tuition fee and negotiate with parents upon the matter.

For public schools, during the closure, they are permitted to collect tuition fee only when they provided online teaching or extra-classes.

Collection of tuition fee must adhere to the decision of people’s councils in provinces but not exceed the amount regulated by the government’s resolution 86/2015 for preschools, continuing education, and high schools, universities and colleges.

 

Provincial people’s councils will decide the collection basing on people’s committees’ proposal according to the Education Law 2019’s article 6.

Extra tuition fee for schools’ education activities will be used and managed as per the circular 16/2018.
Payment of fees must be based on the principles of sharing difficulties of schools and parents but it is not permitted to exceed the total collection negotiated between schools and parents. Moreover, schools must consider exemption for poor students.

The Ministry also urged local administrators to strengthen inspection of tuition fee collection and harsh punishment will be imposed on school leaders and local education authorities if there is overcharging.
Private schools must re-pay tuition fees and other charges in advance for the closure time, they must re-fund it to parents in the end of the academic year. SGGP

Uyen Phuong

 
 

Other News

VEC deputy general director arrested
VEC deputy general director arrested
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Le Quang Hao, deputy general director of State-run Vietnam Expressway Corporation, was arrested on May 11 over violations in the management of the Danang-Quang Ngai Expressway project.

Woman arrested for smuggling nearly 12,000 meth pills
Woman arrested for smuggling nearly 12,000 meth pills
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Police in the northern province of Son La on Thursday arrested a woman for allegedly smuggling meth in Moc Chau Plantation Town in Moc Chau District.

Ten killed, many injured as under-construction wall collapses in Dong Nai
Ten killed, many injured as under-construction wall collapses in Dong Nai
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

As of 5pm, the local medical sector confirmed 10 people were killed in the accident, including eight who died on the spot and two others at the district hospital.

Street food vendors required to wear face masks
Street food vendors required to wear face masks
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Street food vendors will have to wear face masks from now on while preparing food and drinks for customers and maintain a distance of at least one metre from customers, Hanoi’s Department of Health has said.

26 Vietnamese people volunteer to donate lungs to British pilot
26 Vietnamese people volunteer to donate lungs to British pilot
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

As many as 26 Vietnamese people have volunteered to donate part of their lungs to save a critically ill British pilot, Vietnam’s 91st COVID-19 patient, the National Co-ordination Centre for Human Organ Transplantation has said.

Fishermen stay within Vietnam’s territorial waters
Fishermen stay within Vietnam’s territorial waters
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  8 giờ trước 

Despite China’s unilateral and unreasonable fishing ban in the East Sea, fishermen in central Vietnam are fishing within the country’s territorial waters in areas where sovereignty has been proven for generations.

Indonesian sailors from sunken ship return home
Indonesian sailors from sunken ship return home
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Five crew members of the Indonesian vessel Jagal Raya, which sank in waters off the coast of the Mekong Delta’s Soc Trang province, were transferred to the Vietnam Ocean Shipping Agency’s branch in Can Tho (VOSA Can Tho) on May 14 for repatriation.

24 new imported COVID-19 cases confirmed, tally at 312
24 new imported COVID-19 cases confirmed, tally at 312
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Twenty four people returning to Vietnam on a flight from Russia have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, raising the total to 312, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported on May 15 morning.

Largest flower capital of northern region bustles again
Largest flower capital of northern region bustles again
PHOTOSicon  11 giờ trước 

Me Linh flower market has been bustling again since the lockdown period was lifted in Ha Loi Hamlet. Joy has returned to the faces of people from the flower gardens to every street corner in the hamlet.

VN Embassy takes necessary measures after murder of intern in Japan
VN Embassy takes necessary measures after murder of intern in Japan
POLITICSicon  8 giờ trước 

The Embassy of Vietnam in Japan is closely following the investigation into the murder of a Vietnamese technical intern and will carry out the necessary citizen protection measures to ensure his legitimate rights and interests.

Potential emerges for Typhoon Vongfong to enter East Sea
Potential emerges for Typhoon Vongfong to enter East Sea
SOCIETYicon  14/05/2020 

Typhoon Vongfong is moving towards the eastern waters of the Philippines with strong winds close to the centre of the storm reaching between 100km and 135km per hour and is likely to change its direction to enter the East Sea.

Two people register to donate lungs to British pilot in critical condition
Two people register to donate lungs to British pilot in critical condition
SOCIETYicon  14/05/2020 

A 40-year-old woman and a 70-year-old veteran have registered to donate their lungs to a seriously sick British pilot who was Vietnam’s 91st COVID-19 patient.

Ba Ria – Vung Tau reservoirs face dead water levels
Ba Ria – Vung Tau reservoirs face dead water levels
SOCIETYicon  14/05/2020 

Due to the prolonged dry season, water levels at many reservoirs in the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau are at or lower than dead water levels.

Typhoon Vongfong makes landfall in Philippines
Typhoon Vongfong makes landfall in Philippines
SOCIETYicon  14/05/2020 

Typhoon Vongfong made a landfall in the central Philippines on May 14, forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee.

Official faces murder charge in life insurance scam
Official faces murder charge in life insurance scam
SOCIETYicon  14/05/2020 

The provincial People’s Procuracy in Dak Nong Province on Tuesday launched criminal proceedings against a commune official who allegedly killed his wife's nephew, then staged a vehicle fire to cover up the murder and claim insurance.

Vietnamese fishermen flock to sea despite China's ban
Vietnamese fishermen flock to sea despite China's ban
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  14/05/2020 

Despite China's unilateral fishing ban on waters around Vietnam's Truong Sa (Spratly) and Hoang Sa (Paracel Islands), fishermen in Quang Ngai are heading out to sea to protect their fishing grounds.

Tan Son Nhat Airport overcrowded again after social distancing
Tan Son Nhat Airport overcrowded again after social distancing
PHOTOSicon  14/05/2020 

Passengers have quickly returned to crowded Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCM City after social distancing period ended and activities have returned to normal.

Debates over daytime running light returns
Debates over daytime running light returns
SOCIETYicon  14/05/2020 

The proposal to adopt a law on daytime vehicle running lights in Vietnam has been raised again and still faced opposition.

Expats on love, marriage and children
Expats on love, marriage and children
SOCIETYicon  14/05/2020 

Marriage and children have been hot topics in Vietnam of late, thanks to the Government’s announcement that it wants people to marry before 30 and have two kids before 35, with tax breaks and other policies on offer to encourage procreation.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 14
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 14
SOCIETYicon  14/05/2020 

Hanoi’s last area blocked for Covid-19 prevention reopens

