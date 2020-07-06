Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
06/07/2020 19:29:38 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Effort to wean off online games

06/07/2020    19:24 GMT+7

Online game has penetrated to Vietnam for many years and spread its popularity rapidly. However when a love of gaming has crossed into the danger zone, it would cause serious impacts to gamers.

According to experts, many gamers exhibit signs that could be characterized as addiction as gamers spend a lot of time, efforts and money to achieve high-rankings in onlinegames.

Spending too much time in the virtual world can cause negative impacts on physical and mental health as well as relationships in real life. 

 

15 years old and Quan can play game around the clock. As a result he has dropped a lot of classes, besides his physical and mental health have been decreased.

Many families have sent their kids to gaming addiction rehab where kids will spend several weeks without internet and computer games, instead of that, they will participate to activities to increase their physical and mental health.From real-life incidents, online games have become a problem in society. Although going to rehabs, the rate of online game relapse is still at risk.

According to experts, the most important thing is role of the family. Spending time with their kids, directing them to other useful recreational activities, or interesting discoveries are the best ways to help children addict to online games./.VNA

 
 

HCM City to develop hi-rises along metro line
HCM City to develop hi-rises along metro line
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

HCM City plans to stop construction of high-rise apartment buildings in downtown areas and focus instead on building such residential complexes along the first metro route in the eastern part of the city comprising districts 2, 9 and Thu Duc.

Food poisoning claims 15 lives over six-month period
Food poisoning claims 15 lives over six-month period
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The initial six months of the year saw 40 cases of food poisoning affect approximately 1,087 people, killing 15 individuals in the process, according to the General Statistics Office.

10,000 units of blood donated nationwide in one month
10,000 units of blood donated nationwide in one month
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Nearly 10,000 units of blood have been collected over the past month during the annual nationwide blood donation campaign Hành Trình Đỏ (Red Journey).

COVID-19: 14 suspect cases detected in Thanh Hoa, closely monitored
COVID-19: 14 suspect cases detected in Thanh Hoa, closely monitored
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Fourteen people in Thanh Hoa province have been suspected of coronavirus infection after their first test and they have all been transferred to Hanoi for further tests and monitoring, according to the provincial Centre for Diseases Control.

HCM City expects more 54,000 new students in the next academic year
HCM City expects more 54,000 new students in the next academic year
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

HCM City schools will have 54,000 students entering primary, middle and secondary schools in the 2020-21 academic year.

Chinese experts resume work on Hanoi metro project
Chinese experts resume work on Hanoi metro project
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

A group of 23 Chinese experts have started work on the long-delayed Cat Linh – Ha Dong urban railway line in Hanoi after successfully undergoing a 14-day quarantine period

Long heat wave predicted for Vietnam's northern and central regions
Long heat wave predicted for Vietnam's northern and central regions
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

According to the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting, the northern and central regions will experience a new long heat wave with a highest temperature of over 40 degrees starting from July 6.

Fire burns wood workshop in Vung Tau City
Fire burns wood workshop in Vung Tau City
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

A fire broke out at a wood workshop in southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province’s Vung Tau City early Monday morning, destroying 300 square metres of the workshop.

Changes in visas for travel to border or coastal economic areas
Changes in visas for travel to border or coastal economic areas
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

The Government has issued Decree No 75/2020/NĐ-CP with detailed regulations on adopting the Law on Entry, Exit, Transit, and Residence of Foreigners in Vietnam, also known as Immigration Law 2019, which aims to attract foreign investment.  

Qualifications framework needed to improve labourers’ quality: expert
Qualifications framework needed to improve labourers’ quality: expert
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Nguyen Dinh Duc, a professor from Vietnam National University, speaks about the implementation of the Vietnamese Qualifications Framework and the difficulties training institutes will face when applying the new framework.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 6
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 6
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Vietnam safe from COVID-19 over 81 straight days

Northern Lao Cai province hardest hit by heavy rain
Northern Lao Cai province hardest hit by heavy rain
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Torrential rain and heavy floods over the weekend have caused almost damage worth almost a half million USD to northern mountainous provinces.

Brain-eating amoeba: Warning issued in Florida after rare infection case
Brain-eating amoeba: Warning issued in Florida after rare infection case
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

A case of a rare brain-eating amoeba has been confirmed in Florida, according to health officials in the US state.

China bubonic plague: Inner Mongolia takes precautions after case
China bubonic plague: Inner Mongolia takes precautions after case
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

A rural herdsman tested positive for the infection, which can be treated with antibiotics.

Coronavirus: FDA chief refuses to back Trump's vaccine prediction
Coronavirus: FDA chief refuses to back Trump's vaccine prediction
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The head of the US drugs regulator has cast doubt on President Donald Trump's prediction that a Covid-19 vaccine will be ready this year.

Diphtheria claims three lives, 34 test positive in central Vietnam
Diphtheria claims three lives, 34 test positive in central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health has asked Central Highlands provinces to take urgent preventive measures against diphtheria after 34 people have tested positive and three have died of the disease there.

Italy migrant crisis: 180 migrants allowed off rescue ship
Italy migrant crisis: 180 migrants allowed off rescue ship
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

After days of stand-off the passengers, who include children, will be taken into quarantine in Sicily.

Iran nuclear: Natanz fire caused 'significant' damage
Iran nuclear: Natanz fire caused 'significant' damage
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Iranian officials say cyber sabotage may be behind the blaze, which damaged a key nuclear facility.

Coronavirus: Australia to close Victoria-New South Wales border
Coronavirus: Australia to close Victoria-New South Wales border
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

The border between Australia's two most populous states, Victoria and New South Wales (NSW), is to close after a spike in Covid-19 cases in Melbourne.

COVID-19 in Vietnam - the fear, the tears, the pride and the debt
COVID-19 in Vietnam - the fear, the tears, the pride and the debt
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  11 giờ trước 

I owe a debt to Vietnam. Maybe I can give something back. Maybe I can just be better.

