Eight more imported cases of COVID-19 reported in Vietnam

25/10/2020    19:01 GMT+7

Eight more imported cases of COVID-19 were reported in Việt Nam on Sunday evening, all Vietnamese citizens, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

The total number of COVID-19 patients in Vietnam now stands at 1,168.

Patients 1161-1164 returned to Vietnam from France via Tan Son Nhat International Airport onboard flight VN5010 on October 21. They were put into quarantine in southern Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province and tested positive for the virus on October 24. They are receiving treatment at Long Dien District’s Health Centre.

Dien Ngoc Hospital

Patients 1165-1167 returned to Vietnam from Angola via Van Don Airport in northern Quang Ninh Province on October 20 onboard flight VN8. They were put into quarantine in northern Bac Giang Province upon arrival and tested positive for the virus on October 25. They are being treated at National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Dông Anh District.

 

Patient 1168 arrived in Vietnam from the United States via Da Nang International Airport on October 23 and was put into quarantine in central Quảng Nam Province. He is being treated at Dien Ngoc General Clinic in the province.

The committee also announced six more COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear the same day.

Earlier, twelve more imported cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Vietnam on Saturday evening.

VNS

ITU Ministerial Roundtables: &quot;Covid-19 pandemic triggers a turning point for the digital era&quot;

The Covid-19 pandemic is the great challenge of the century, but a great challenge comes with great opportunities. 

 
 

.
Harvard professor suggests digital transformation solutions for education in Vietnam
Harvard professor suggests digital transformation solutions for education in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s recent efforts to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic and the determination to pioneer the digital transformation in the educational sector have been praised by international organizations and Harvard University professors.

PM inspects post-flood recovery efforts in central region
PM inspects post-flood recovery efforts in central region
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Saturday underlined the urgent need to get life back to normal for people in flood-hit areas in the central region.

Another storm heading toward East Sea
Another storm heading toward East Sea
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

A tropical storm called Molave has formed in the East Sea, and is moving in northwest direction at a speed of 20 km per hour and is anticipated to gain strength within the next few days.

The dream city: Thu Duc or Saigon
The dream city: Thu Duc or Saigon
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Painstakingly preparing for the formation of a new city temporarily named Thu Duc, the HCMC authorities are trying to gather feedback on it from city dwellers.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 25
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 25
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Venezuela-Vietnam Friendship Association debuts

Vietnam enters 53rd consecutive day without community infections
Vietnam enters 53rd consecutive day without community infections
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Vietnam had no new cases of COVID-19 to report as of 6 a.m on October 25, entering the 53rd consecutive day without any new infections in the community, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Commuters in Hanoi and HCM City willing to use metro: JICA survey
Commuters in Hanoi and HCM City willing to use metro: JICA survey
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Hanoi and HCM City are willing to use urban railways once they are put into operation, according to a survey conducted by the Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA) of more than 6,000 residents in the two big cities.

People nationwide dig deep for stricken central region
People nationwide dig deep for stricken central region
SOCIETYicon  24/10/2020 

People nationwide have offered support to residents of the flood-stricken central region in recent days, their hearts touched by the plight of thousands of their compatriots.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 24
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 24
SOCIETYicon  24/10/2020 

PM approves over $23mil. to support flood-hit localities

Country needs over 45,000 teachers in public preschools
Country needs over 45,000 teachers in public preschools
SOCIETYicon  24/10/2020 

According to local reports, the country needs almost 45,242 teachers in public preschools in the academic year 2019-2020.

Da Nang issues key resolution shaping city’s growth
Da Nang issues key resolution shaping city’s growth
SOCIETYicon  24/10/2020 

The 22nd Party Congress of Da Nang city concluded on October 22 after three days of sitting, with the issuance of a resolution targeting the comprehensive development of the city over the next five years.

Rescue force discovers bodies of two workers, central region braces for typhoon
Rescue force discovers bodies of two workers, central region braces for typhoon
SOCIETYicon  24/10/2020 

Soldiers of Military Zone 4 found the bodies of two workers buried in a landslide at Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant in Phong Dien District, the central province of Thua Thien - Hue on Friday.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 23
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 23
SOCIETYicon  23/10/2020 

HCM City aims to reduce traffic accident hotspots

Vietnamese education lures over US$4 billion foreign investment capital
Vietnamese education lures over US$4 billion foreign investment capital
SOCIETYicon  23/10/2020 

The number of foreign investment projects in Vietnam's education sector have increased by 321 compared to five years ago, the registered capital has also increased by over US$3.5 billion.

Hundreds of charity groups support Quang Binh flood victims
Hundreds of charity groups support Quang Binh flood victims
SOCIETYicon  23/10/2020 

Hundreds of charity groups have come to the central province of Quang Binh to assist flood-hit victims with necessities.

HCM City ready for innovative urban area in east
HCM City ready for innovative urban area in east
SOCIETYicon  23/10/2020 

The "main pillars" of a planned innovative urban area in the eastern part of HCM City are ready to be connected to form a new administrative unit.

Floating shelters house people in Vietnam’s flood-hit areas
Floating shelters house people in Vietnam’s flood-hit areas
SOCIETYicon  23/10/2020 

Hundreds of floating shelters have been used to shelter many households in flood-hit areas in the central province of Quang Binh.

Digital technology in the health service
Digital technology in the health service
SOCIETYicon  23/10/2020 

Professor Tran Quy Tuong, director general of the Agency of Information Technology at the Ministry of Health, talks about the use of electronic health records.

HCM City sets up public rental sites for bicycles
HCM City sets up public rental sites for bicycles
SOCIETYicon  23/10/2020 

The HCM City Department of Transport plans to offer about 500 bicycles for rent at 50 sites in downtown areas by the end of this year.

Franconomics kicks off in Hanoi
Franconomics kicks off in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  23/10/2020 

The international Franconomics forum, a multidisciplinary dialogue on important socio-economic topics of countries in the French-speaking community, kicked off on Thursday in Hanoi under the theme ‘From Start-up to Smart-up’.

