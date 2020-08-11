Electronic toll collections begin on Hanoi - Hai Phong Expressway

Electronic toll collection (ETC) services were officially introduced along the entirety of the Hanoi - Hai Phong Expressway on August 11.

Vehicles move towards a toll collection station on Hanoi - Hai Phong Expressway

Over 105.8 km in length, the expressway runs from Hanoi through Hung Yen and Hai Duong provinces to Hai Phong city and was officially opened for use on December 5, 2015.

Nguyen Manh Thang, Deputy General Director of the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam, said the expressway was already equipped with a smart transportation system that has now been integrated with ETC technology, which is useful not only for management but also for traffic flow and the promotion of cashless payments.

Thirty-two of the 62 toll booths on the expressway have been installed with the ETC system.

Initially, only one will apply electronic toll collections completely while the remainder will combine both manual and electronic collection methods. The number of booths using onlyETC services will be increased at a later date.

Vehicle owners with an e-tag should place it on the front windscreen of the vehicle and enter the appropriate lane.

Other vehicles can enter either the manual toll collection lane or combined lanes. VNA

Non-stop toll road collection the way forward: politician Do Van Sinh, a member of the National Assembly Economic Committee talks on electronic toll collections.