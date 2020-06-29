Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
29/06/2020 11:59:14 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Elevated roads in HCM City could ease gridlock

 
 
29/06/2020    11:49 GMT+7

HCM City should build an integrated elevated road system to tackle traffic congestion as land for transport in the inner city has become scarce, experts have urged.

Elevated roads in HCM City could ease gridlock

Heavy traffic on Kenh Te Bridge which connects HCM City’s districts 4 and 7. HCM City needs an elevated road system to tackle worsening traffic congestion. 

While the metro system and other transport projects are still in progress, ring roads and elevated roads have almost been forgotten after 15 years of planning, experts said.

Under a plan approved by the Prime Minister, HCM City was expected to complete construction of a total of five elevated roads with length of 70.7km, which would be connected in high traffic areas. However, since the planning in 2005, no elevated road has been built.

Elevated roads and ring roads play a major role in easing traffic congestion as an inner elevated system creates a network connecting the city centre with airports, seaports and gateways. 

Dr. Tran Quang Thang, director of HCM City Institute of Economics and Management, warned: “The longer the project is delayed, the higher the costs of site clearance will become.”

Dr Vu Anh Tuan, director of the Viet Duc Transport Research Centre, said that priority should be given to elevated roads to deal with traffic gridlock. “Without an elevated road network, congestion will worsen even though the city has tried to expand existing road networks or build new urban roads. Besides, expanding existing roads will result in high costs for site clearance compensation.”

HCM City can learn from other major cities such as Bangkok, Jakarta or Manila in building elevated roads. It is estimated that an elevated road system can improve average travel speed by 10-15 per cent, he said.

Prof. Ha Ngoc Truong, vice president of the HCM City Port and Bridge Association, said congestion is especially worse at intersections in big cities. 

“Building more flyovers and tunnels can only reduce pressure for a short time. For the long term, the construction of elevated roads is extremely urgent but seems to be neglected. Without elevated roads, it is difficult for the city to get rid of congestion,” he said.

Dr Vo Kim Cuong, former chief architect of HCM City, said it was urgent to build elevated roads but the city must have attractive policies to encourage private investment to reduce the burden on the State budget. 

 

Dr. Tran Quang Thang, director of HCM City Institute of Economics and Management, said that most investors want to exchange infrastructure for land, but the land fund of the city is limited. So it is difficult to call for investment in elevated roads.

“The city needs to focus on urgent projects in traffic hotspots to resolve congestion,” he noted.

Speaking at a recent meeting, Vo Van Hoan, vice chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee, asked departments and agencies to draw up plans to build elevated roads.

The works include those along Nhieu Loc Canal, Hanoi Highway and Vo Van Kiet Boulevard, and from Tan Son Nhat International Airport to Binh Loi.

Hoan asked the departments of Planning and Investment, and Transport, and the HCM City Management Board of Investment and Construction of Traffic Projects to mobilise investment, mainly private, to execute traffic projects in the city.

In 2016, the Transport Department planned to build an elevated highway connecting Tan Son Nhat International Airport with the city centre to ease traffic congestion on overloaded airport roads but the plan has not been implemented.

Many roads in the city have become more congested, including Nguyen Dinh Chieu and Tran Quoc Thao (District 3), Nguyen Thai Hoc (District 1) and Ben Van Don (District 4).  VNS

HCM City speeds up site compensation for key traffic projects

HCM City speeds up site compensation for key traffic projects

District authorities have been urged to complete site compensation, resettlement and handover of land to speed up the progress of major traffic projects this year.

HCMC seeks to build elevated roads

HCMC seeks to build elevated roads

HCMC Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan has asked the relevant departments and agencies to draw up plans to build elevated roads in the city. 

 
 

Other News

.
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 29
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 29
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Vietnam records no new community COVID-19 cases for 74 straight days

COVID-19: The truth is always the strongest argument
COVID-19: The truth is always the strongest argument
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

International experts and media have been trying to explain Vietnam’s extraordinary success in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teacher works to stamp out child drownings
Teacher works to stamp out child drownings
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

After seeing parents grieving their drowned children, a physical education teacher of the northern province of Thanh Hoa decided to build a swimming pool and teach students how to swim for free.

Vietnam confirms 12 Pakistani pilots ‘are working’ for local airlines
Vietnam confirms 12 Pakistani pilots ‘are working’ for local airlines
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) confirmed on June 28 that it has licensed a total of 27 Pakistani pilots to work in Vietnam, but only 12 of them are currently flying for local airlines.

COVID-19: British pilot to return to UK on July 12
COVID-19: British pilot to return to UK on July 12
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

The British Embassy in Hanoi has sent a note to the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Health, requesting for repatriation of the British pilot infected with the coronavirus, the most severe case in Vietnam.

Vietnam suspends 27 Pakistani pilots for license verification
Vietnam suspends 27 Pakistani pilots for license verification
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has suspended 27 Pakistani pilots flying for Vietnamese carriers to check their licenses’ authenticity, 

Inspectors suggest cancelling Covid-19 testing system purchase contract
Inspectors suggest cancelling Covid-19 testing system purchase contract
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Inspectors of Quang Nam Province have suggested that the provincial government cancel a bidding package to purchase a real-time PCR detection system used for Covid-19 testing

Teacher spends more than 20 years guiding children with disabilities
Teacher spends more than 20 years guiding children with disabilities
SOCIETYicon  28/06/2020 

Pham Thi Hong of Pleiku City, the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai, has run a teaching centre for disabled children in a rented house at No 57, Tran Nhat Duat Street for more than 20 years.

Preventive treatment for people at high risk of HIV infection the most effective solution
Preventive treatment for people at high risk of HIV infection the most effective solution
SOCIETYicon  28/06/2020 

Hoang Dinh Canh, deputy head of Vietnam Administration of HIV/AIDS Control (VAAC) speaks to the press on the ministry’s plan to expand pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) service to all provinces and cities nationwide.

How can Vietnamese teachers' English’s qualifications improve?
How can Vietnamese teachers' English’s qualifications improve?
SOCIETYicon  28/06/2020 

Teachers of English in Hanoi have been asked to attend an exam to assess their qualifications under IELTS international standards.

HCMC transport authority insists on need for bus subsidies
HCMC transport authority insists on need for bus subsidies
SOCIETYicon  28/06/2020 

Even as experts have proposed abolishing subsidies to bus services, which have been increasing over the years, the public transport authority insisted that subsidies were a necessity for this form of transport.

Rice farms in Dong Thap fully mechanised
Rice farms in Dong Thap fully mechanised
SOCIETYicon  28/06/2020 

Farmers in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap are using agricultural machines for all rice cultivation processes on nearly 100 per cent of rice farms. 

Two more imported COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam
Two more imported COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  27/06/2020 

Vietnam recorded two more imported COVID-19 cases on June 27 evening, raising the total number of infections in the country to 355, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Patient 91: How Vietnam saved a British pilot and kept a clean Covid-19 sheet
Patient 91: How Vietnam saved a British pilot and kept a clean Covid-19 sheet
FEATUREicon  27/06/2020 

Stephen Cameron spent 68 days on a ventilator but beat the odds to survive coronavirus.

440 Japanese experts, entrepreneurs arrive in Vietnam
440 Japanese experts, entrepreneurs arrive in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  27/06/2020 

The Japanese Embassy in Vietnam announced that amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, charter flights were arranged on June 25 and 27 to transport 440 Japanese experts and entrepreneurs to Vietnam.

Photo exhibition showcases Vietnamese battle against COVID-19 epidemic
Photo exhibition showcases Vietnamese battle against COVID-19 epidemic
SOCIETYicon  27/06/2020 

As many as 104 photographs that highlight the nation’s fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic are on display at a photo exhibition in Hanoi.

“Made-in-Vietnam” COVID-19 vaccine expected within nine months
“Made-in-Vietnam” COVID-19 vaccine expected within nine months
SOCIETYicon  27/06/2020 

The country is expected to market a “Made-in-Vietnam” vaccine for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) within the next nine to 12 months due to the vaccine research and manufacturing project enjoying strong progress, according to researchers.

Coronavirus: US has 'serious problem', says Fauci
Coronavirus: US has 'serious problem', says Fauci
SOCIETYicon  27/06/2020 

The infection is rampant in 16 states, some of which are now freezing their reopening plans.

UNDP presents robots help protect frontline health workers
UNDP presents robots help protect frontline health workers
SOCIETYicon  27/06/2020 

The United National Development Programme (UNDP) has donated three Ohmni Robots to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases to help protect frontline doctors and nurses from COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

Suspect admits offence in case of 39 Vietnamese lorry deaths
Suspect admits offence in case of 39 Vietnamese lorry deaths
SOCIETYicon  27/06/2020 

Alexandru Hanga, on June 26, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration in a case linked to 39 Vietnamese migrants who were found dead inside a lorry in Essex, the UK, last October.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 