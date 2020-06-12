Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
16/06/2020 13:12:53 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Enjoying financial autonomy, medical schools raise tuition

 
 
16/06/2020    12:00 GMT+7

Experts affirmed that with low costs, medical schools will not be able to produce high-quality doctors.

The new tuition levels for the 2020-2021 academic year announced by some medical schools have stunned students and parents because they are many times higher than the currently applied levels.

Enjoying financial autonomy, medical schools raise tuition



At the HCM City University of Medicine and Pharmacy, the highest tuition, VND70 million, will be applied for first year students of odonto stomatology. As such, one student will have to pay VND539.8 million to study six years at the school.

Meanwhile, the current tuition is VND1.3-1.4 million a month, or VND13-15 million a year.

At Pham Ngoc Thach Medical University, there are two levels of tuition for two different subjects. The students with no residence certificate in HCM City have to pay higher tuition, VND605,000 per credit, or VND23.6 million a year. Those with permanent residence in HCM City pay VND305,000 per credit, or VND11.8 million a year.

Medicine is also the most costly training major at private schools.

 


The Hanoi Medical University and Pham Ngoc Thanh University of Medicine and Pharmacy are state owned schools which operate with funding from the state and are not granted autonomy. The tuition of the schools remains unchanged as stipulated in the government’s Decree 86.

According to the HCM City University of Medicine and Pharmacy, the total legal income of the school in 2019 was VND225.8 billion. Of this, the state allocated VND90.8 billion for training activities, while the school collected VND134.936 billion in tuition.

With the total amount of money, the average training cost was VND22.9 million a year for every student.

To date, students of the school only have to pay VND13 million a year only. This is because the training has been partially funded by the State.

Since January the school no longer receives money from the state. Therefore, it has to raise tuition to cover training expenses.

According to a representative of the school, the real training cost of odonto stomatology is over VND100 million a year, because every student needs to practice on one machine and needs many kinds of materials. However, the school decided to collect VND70 million in the immediate time.

Ngo Minh Xuan, rector of Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine and Pharmacy, said the school has asked for the HCM City authorities’ permission to raise tuition from VND13 million to VND30 million, but the plan has not been approved.

Xuan said the training cost in medicine is five times higher than in other training majors.

“VND30 million is the minimum tuition level for us to exist and develop in the immediate time,” Xuan said.

Kim Chi

High tuition at medical schools puts poor students at disadvantage

High tuition at medical schools puts poor students at disadvantage

The announcement by the HCM City University of Medicine and Pharmacy on raising tuition by five times has stunned the public.

Big money poured into higher education sector

Big money poured into higher education sector

Nguyen Hoang Group has become well known as the biggest private investor in the education sector.

 
 

Other News

.
Nearly $87,000 to invest in rural youth start-ups
Nearly $87,000 to invest in rural youth start-ups
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The national fund for employment’s loan assistance of VND2 billion ($86,784) will be distributed among winners of an ongoing startup contest for rural youths this year, according to organisers.

National Press Awards 2019 to honour outstanding works
National Press Awards 2019 to honour outstanding works
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The 14th National Press Awards 2019 will be held in Hanoi on June 21 night, honouring more than 100 outstanding articles by journalists nationwide, announced the jury council in Hanoi on June 15.

Can Tho City takes steps to prevent erosion
Can Tho City takes steps to prevent erosion
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The People's Council of Can Tho City has approved investment policies for four anti-erosion projects with a total estimated investment of nearly VND745 billion (US$32 million).

Karaoke bars in Hanoi remain quiet after re-opening
Karaoke bars in Hanoi remain quiet after re-opening
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

After being forcibly closed for three months as a way of combatting the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, the majority of karaoke bars around Hanoi have remained quiet after re-opening, even during the weekend.

Farmers and companies linked together to join potato production chain
Farmers and companies linked together to join potato production chain
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

You won’t find Nguyen Ngoc Tuan in the fields growing potatoes, but the President of the of Farmers’ Association of Duc Trong District in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong is known among friends as ‘potato’. 

Hanoi’s first metro line urged to put into operation this year
Hanoi’s first metro line urged to put into operation this year
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged the Ministry of Transport to put Hanoi's long-delayed first metro route into service this year.

Company in Hai Phong found using wastewater for bottled water production
Company in Hai Phong found using wastewater for bottled water production
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

A company in Hai Phong City has been found using wastewater from a local canal for bottled water production.

Security tightened over valuable dalbergia tonkinensis trees in Hanoi
Security tightened over valuable dalbergia tonkinensis trees in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Hanoi’s authorities have set up fences and security cameras to protect the valuable dalbergia tonkinensis trees on Nguyen Van Huyen Street.

Vietnamese parents spend huge money on students' cram schools
Vietnamese parents spend huge money on students' cram schools
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Many parents in Hanoi and HCM City are spending a huge amount of money on cram schools for their children who are forced to study heavily at early ages to get in the best primary or secondary schools.

Vietjet pilots’ licenses seized after plane skidding
Vietjet pilots’ licenses seized after plane skidding
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has suspended two foreign pilots from work and seized their licenses after a Vietjet aircraft skidded off the runway while landing in HCMC yesterday afternoon.

Coronavirus: Beijing spike continues with 36 new cases
Coronavirus: Beijing spike continues with 36 new cases
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Beijing has recorded 36 new locally-transmitted coronavirus cases, amid fears of a second wave in the Chinese capital.

Bodies of four missing fishermen off Haiphong coast found
Bodies of four missing fishermen off Haiphong coast found
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The bodies of four missing fishermen who were involved in a collision between a fishing boat and a ship off Haiphong have been brought ashore.

Coronavirus: France announces significant lifting of restrictions
Coronavirus: France announces significant lifting of restrictions
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

President Emmanuel Macron proclaims that France has won its "first victory" against coronavirus.

Lastest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 15
Lastest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 15
SOCIETYicon  15/06/2020 

Medical worker of Vietnamese descent in Canada succumbs to COVID-19

Branding Danh Mountain ginseng from Bac Giang
Branding Danh Mountain ginseng from Bac Giang
VIDEOicon  15/06/2020 

Considered a sacred land, Danh Mountain in Tan Yen district, northern Bac Giang province produces a valuable medicinal herb called Danh Mountain ginseng. 

Man arrested for spreading anti-State propaganda
Man arrested for spreading anti-State propaganda
SOCIETYicon  15/06/2020 

HCM City police said on June 13 that they had detained Le Huu Minh Tuan, a resident of central Quang Nam Province, for making, storing, spreading information, materials and items for the purpose of opposing the State

Heavy rain submerges streets in Ho Chi Minh City
Heavy rain submerges streets in Ho Chi Minh City
SOCIETYicon  15/06/2020 

Many streets in Ho Chi Minh City were submerged by rainwater on June 14, causing motorbikes to break down and hindering commutes.

HCM City approves compensation plan for Thu Thiem residents
HCM City approves compensation plan for Thu Thiem residents
SOCIETYicon  15/06/2020 

HCM City’s administration has approved a policy of compensation and resettlement for households in a 4.3ha area located outside the original boundary of the Thu Thiem new urban area project in the city’s District 2.

Hundreds of flights affected by incident involving Vietjet Air plane in Tan Son Nhat airport
Hundreds of flights affected by incident involving Vietjet Air plane in Tan Son Nhat airport
SOCIETYicon  15/06/2020 

Nearly 165 flights of Vietnam Airlines have been affected by an incident involving an aircraft of Vietjet Air that forced Tan Son Nhat international airport in HCM City to temporarily close down in the afternoon of June 14.

HCM City gets slew of new healthcare facilities, building more
HCM City gets slew of new healthcare facilities, building more
SOCIETYicon  15/06/2020 

HCM City has got a number of new healthcare facilities this year and more are being built, all with modern equipment and technologies.

More News
. Latest news

