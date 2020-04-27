Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Enrollment autonomy raises concern about student quality

 
 
28/04/2020    20:29 GMT+7

Universities are expected to set up their own methods to enroll students this year instead of using the results of the national high school finals.

The Prime Minister has approved a plan to organize the 2020 high school finals submitted by the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET).

Instead of a 2-in-1 exam used to both examine the ability of high school students to recognize their completion of general education and provide information to universities when enrolling students, this year’s exam will serve the first purpose only.

The high school examination will be held later than every year before which will be in August.

Hanoi National University on April 22 announced that it will enroll students through three ways: based on their outstanding achievements (who meet the requirements set by MOET and the university); based on scholastic assessment tests, and based on their learning records at high school.

The scholastic assessment tests, expected to be organized in July, will comprise mathematics test (90 minutes), essays (60 minutes), foreign languages (60 minutes) and social/natural sciences (60 minutes).


Hanoi National University plans to enroll 10,320 students this year for 131 majors/programs, including 14 new majors.

Ngo Minh Xuan, rector of the Pham Ngoc Thach Medical University, said that medical schools plan to join forces to organize an exam for the schools. If the schools cannot reach a consensus on organizing such an exam, Pham Ngoc Thach will design an enrollment plan of its own.

Rectors of other schools said their schools will still refer to the results of the high school finals to enroll students this year, though MOET says this is not a ‘2-in-1 exam’.

Bui Duc Trieu, head of the Training Division of the Hanoi Economics University, said the results of the high school finals will still reflect students’ abilities, and therefore, it is fair to consider the results of the exam to assess students.

The opinions about this year’s enrollment plans vary. Some education experts have expressed concern about the quality of students when the 2-in-1 exam is no longer organized.

Meanwhile, Nguyen Le Ninh, a member of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, applauded the idea of giving autonomy to schools in enrolling students.

He said universities need to enroll students based on their training capability, while the MOET needs to supervise and examine the training quality of the schools. Only students with good abilities can graduate from universities.

Chi Mai 

Students satisfied about Education Ministry's high school finals rescheduling

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has adjusted the academic year schedule, delaying the high school finals to late July.

E-learning to become part of higher education

Universities have had to provide lectures online as a temporary solution during the COVID-19 pandemic, but experts believe that e-learning will become an indispensable part of higher education in Vietnam.

 
 

Other News

.
Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien Metro Line to start trial run in June
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

HCM City’s Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien Metro Line 1 aims to start trial operations in June in order to meet the official start of services in 2021. 

Old Quarter relocation plan yet to begin after two decades
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Nguyen Dinh Hai's life in a small house on Hang Bac Street in Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem District isn't easy at all.

Floating classroom helps children in fishing village to integrate into community
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

In the middle of Tri An Reservoir of southern Dong Nai Province, there is a floating classroom for poor children, taught by a 41-year-old monk from a nearby inland pagoda.

Doctors warn of plastic surgery complications
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

A series of complications due to plastic surgery have raised concerns about safety, while doctors have warned women to be careful in undergoing such procedures.

Universities want to use graduation exam results for enrollment
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

With the school year ravaged by COVID-19 induced school closures nationwide, the all-important high school examinations are set for a slight shake-up, but universities want to stand pat.

No new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday morning as PM issues new instructions
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

No new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday morning, marking twelve days straight without any domestic infections in the community.

Upland girl overcomes mountains to pursue education
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Chao Thi Yen, a young woman from the Dao Tuyen ethnic minority in northwest Vietnam has defied challenges to become the first woman from her community to earn a master’s degree abroad through a full-degree scholarship

Coronavirus lockdown: Asian cooks make bamboo shoots top trend
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Dishes with bamboo shoots have seen the biggest rise for online recipe searches globally, says Google.

Nearly 21 million workers in ASEAN-6 to lose jobs due to pandemic
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Analysts from BofA Global Research estimated that about 7 percent of total employees, or 20.7 million, in ASEAN-6 economies could be laid off due to the COVID-19.

Committee: Vietnam able to master two SARS-CoV-2 testing methods
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam has mastered two SARS-CoV-2 testing methods, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control affirmed at its meeting on April 27.

Over 180 stranded Russian citizens flown home
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

More than 180 Russian citizens were flown home from Cam Ranh International Airport in the south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa on April 27.

Coronavirus: Germans don compulsory masks as lockdown eases
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Simple cloth masks are now mandatory on public transport and in shops within most states.

Court upholds life sentence for former minister Nguyen Bac Son
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The Hanoi-based High-Level People’s Court on April 27 upheld the life imprisonment for former Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Bac Son, who committed wrongdoings in the MobiFone-AVG deal.

Students in nearly 30 localities in VN return to school after closure
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Students in nearly 30 provinces and cities across Vietnam returned to school on April 27 after a long break since early February due to COVID-19.

Hanoians return to West Lake in droves amid COVID-19 threat
PHOTOSicon  27/04/2020 

With social distancing measures starting to be relaxed, hordes of local people have begun to flock to West Lake in Hanoi despite the government’s continual ban on large gatherings to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia April 27
SOCIETYicon  27/04/2020 

HCMC’s two recovered coronavirus patients test positive again

Can Tho welcomes opening of first VND0 supermarket
PHOTOSicon  27/04/2020 

The Students Association and Youth Union of Can Tho debuted the first-ever VND0 supermarket on April 26 to assist underprivileged people who have been negatively impacted by the novel coronavirus epidemic.

Second COVID-19 wave is ‘likely’, warns senior health expert
SOCIETYicon  27/04/2020 

Despite the novel coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19) brought under control in Vietnam, a second wave of the virus is likely to break out at any time if a complacent attitude creeps into public behaviour, warns a senior health expert.

Vietnamese students return to school after coronavirus epidemic under control
SOCIETYicon  27/04/2020 

Students of nearly 30 cities and provinces are set to go back to school on April 27 after the novel coronavirus epidemic has been under control in the country.

HCM City sends out urgent call for blood donation
SOCIETYicon  27/04/2020 

The HCM City People’s Committee is calling for blood donation since hospitals face a severe shortage following the lengthy social distancing order.

