Experts analyse data on COVID-19 in Da Nang

01/08/2020    09:40 GMT+7

It is likely the new outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic originated initially in central Da Nang city, and in the coming days more data will be monitored, updated and analysed for official confirmation, experts have said.

It is likely the new outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic originated initially in central Da Nang city, and in the coming days more data will be monitored, updated and analysed for official confirmation, experts have said.

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam and a group of scientists, experts and volunteers who have analysed data and tracked epidemiological of COVID-19 were speaking at a meeting on COVID-19 data analysis, held in Hanoi on July 30.

The group has worked since March and has been in touch with task forces sent by the Ministry of Health (MoH) to Da Nang to make comments and forecasts.

The experts said once it was determined that the disease was from Da Nang, it was only necessary to zone for virus suppression in the city, whereas other localities should focus on managing people who have come from or went through the city.

Also under the group’s analysis, although Da Nang has some cases in the community, the biggest outbreak was in three hospitals and concentrated in several wards only. The situation is quite similar to the previous outbreak at Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi.

 

Associate Professor Tran Dac Phu, former director of the Preventive Medicine Department under the Ministry of Health, said that the pandemic situation was quite similar to forecasts.

Speaking at the meeting, Dam praised the group’s efforts and analytical comments.

“The group’s contribution is respectful. Data analysis to make recommendations is very important, therefore, data analysis to support decision making is essential,” he said.

Experts from the MoH said the ministry had directed departments of health and hospitals nationwide to strictly implement the Prime Minister’s, the Deputy PM’s and the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control's guidelines to help hospitals in Da Nang reduce overcrowding as quickly as possible.

Dam emphasised that people should not be neglectful and always be ready for the worst-case scenario.

Bui The Duy, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology, head of the group, promised to the Deputy PM to continue working despite day and night to fulfil the mission, contributing to pandemic control so that people could soon return to normal life./. VNA

 
 

