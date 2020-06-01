Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
02/06/2020 09:59:25 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Facebook account hackers, led by 18-year-old high schooler, arrested

 
 
02/06/2020    09:51 GMT+7

Police in Bac Ninh Province have arrested and launched legal proceedings against seven people for illegally appropriating property on social media.

Facebook account hackers, led by 18-year-old high schooler, arrested
Evidence including papers, mobile phones and other electronic devices were seized. — Photo baobacgiang.com.vn

The accused are Pham Xuan Thai, 18, Le Viet Quy, 26, Cao Dang Nhu, 25, from central Quang Trị Province; Trinh Minh Vuong, 30, Nguyen Van Dien, 23, Le Huu Quy, 27 and Trinh Ha Son Binh, 34, from Thua Thien-Hue Province.

The ring was headed by Thai, a high school student, who was in charge of setting up fake websites and then sending links to the Facebook accounts of Vietnamese people living abroad.

When the account owners logged into the websites, their passwords would be stolen, and their Facebook accounts taken control of by the hackers.

Since earlier this year, 14 of such fake websites were created, and the gang successfully defrauded more than VND10 billion (US$429,000) from victims by hacking 100 Facebook accounts.

Thai transferred the stolen money to Viet Quy, Nhu and Vuong who then relayed it to the bank accounts of Dien, Huu Quy and Binh.

 

Thai took 70 per cent of all stolen money and the others would take between 5 and 10 per cent.

Under the criminal code, their act is related to using computers, telecom networks and electronic devices to illegally appropriate assets.

Bac Ninh Police is continuing investigations into the case.  VNS

Vietnamese lose Facebook accounts after watching unlicensed movies

Vietnamese lose Facebook accounts after watching unlicensed movies

Many uers are invited to log on to a website with their Facebook accounts to ‘watch high quality movies’. As a result, they have lost their Facebook accounts.

Ministry of Public Security warns of Facebook scams

Ministry of Public Security warns of Facebook scams

The Ministry of Public Security has issued a warning over scams on Facebook.

 
 

Other News

.
Encouraging more people to join the voluntary social insurance scheme
Encouraging more people to join the voluntary social insurance scheme
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

From this year on, May will be observed as a month to encourage all Vietnamese working people to participate in the national social insurance scheme.

The heat, and the salt, is on
The heat, and the salt, is on
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The heat of summer is here and while many people are longing for the cooler days of autumn, the salt makers in the central province of Nghe An are thrilled to see the sun.

Construction engineer pours efforts into organic coffee
Construction engineer pours efforts into organic coffee
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Demand for high quality agricultural products is increasing and many consumers are looking for organic options.

HCM City man offers free nighttime motorbike repair service
HCM City man offers free nighttime motorbike repair service
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

A man in HCM City has volunteered to help repair motorbikes for passers-by on some highways in HCM City.

Hanoi covered in straw smoke
Hanoi covered in straw smoke
PHOTOSicon  15 giờ trước 

Many areas in the suburban Phuc Tho District in Hanoi have been covered in smoke caused by rice straw burning.

Vietnam “most outstanding” in handling coronavirus - Media
Vietnam “most outstanding” in handling coronavirus - Media
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Vietnam has reported no single coronavirus-related deaths and the country is gradually returning to normal.

Hanoi announces warnings over suburban erosion
Hanoi announces warnings over suburban erosion
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Hanoi authorities have issued warnings over serious erosion in four outlying districts.

Northern, central regions to face prolonged hot weather
Northern, central regions to face prolonged hot weather
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s northern and central regions are expecting a new blazing hot spell.

George Floyd death: Violence erupts on sixth day of protests
George Floyd death: Violence erupts on sixth day of protests
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Protesters defy curfew in cities across the US after the death of a black man at the hands of police.

Fish catches recovering after Covid-19 in central provinces
Fish catches recovering after Covid-19 in central provinces
SOCIETYicon  01/06/2020 

Fish catches are gradually recovering after the Covid-19 outbreak in central provinces, according to local fishermen.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 1
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 1
SOCIETYicon  01/06/2020 

Foreign journalists praise Vietnam’s battle against COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic: Tracking the global outbreak
Coronavirus pandemic: Tracking the global outbreak
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Key maps and charts explaining how the respiratory virus has spread around the world and how it is being dealt with.

Blood donation campaign to be launched in VN
Blood donation campaign to be launched in VN
SOCIETYicon  01/06/2020 

Red Journey 2020 blood donation campaign will take place from June 6 to August 8 in 42 provinces and cities, said the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT).

George Floyd death: Lawyer calls it 'premeditated murder'
George Floyd death: Lawyer calls it 'premeditated murder'
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Violence erupts in Philadelphia as protests continue over the death of a black man in custody.

Can Tho: One dies, 180 houses damaged in heavy rain
Can Tho: One dies, 180 houses damaged in heavy rain
SOCIETYicon  01/06/2020 

One person has been killed and at least 180 houses damaged in heavy rain in Can Tho City on Saturday afternoon, according to the municipal steering committee for natural disaster prevention and control, search and rescue.

HCM City adjusts zoning plan for innovative hub
HCM City adjusts zoning plan for innovative hub
SOCIETYicon  01/06/2020 

The HCM City Department of Planning and Architecture has proposed a 1:2000 scale for zoning of three areas in the eastern part of the city.

HCM City proposes new regulations of apartment maintenance fees
HCM City proposes new regulations of apartment maintenance fees
SOCIETYicon  01/06/2020 

The HCM City Department of Construction has proposed changing current regulations on collection of apartment maintenance fees in an effort to handle disputes between apartment building investors and management boards.

Banyan trees beat Hanoi’s summer heat
Banyan trees beat Hanoi’s summer heat
PHOTOSicon  01/06/2020 

Hanoi is not only known for its old streets but also century-old banyan trees, which have stood against time and witnessed many historical ups and downs. 

Vietnam among most successful Asian countries in containing coronavirus: Foreign media
Vietnam among most successful Asian countries in containing coronavirus: Foreign media
SOCIETYicon  31/05/2020 

The Australia-based website Eastasiaforum.org on May 28 ran an article titled “Vietnam’s COVID-19 political gains” affirming that Vietnam has earned international accolades as one of the successful countries in Asia to contain the coronavirus.

Telemedicine – Vietnam’s new approach to healthcare service
Telemedicine – Vietnam’s new approach to healthcare service
SOCIETYicon  31/05/2020 

Telemedicine, a technology-based model to support medical treatment and healthcare, is in wide use in many countries. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 