Facebook account hackers, led by 18-year-old high schooler, arrested

Police in Bac Ninh Province have arrested and launched legal proceedings against seven people for illegally appropriating property on social media.

Evidence including papers, mobile phones and other electronic devices were seized. — Photo baobacgiang.com.vn

The accused are Pham Xuan Thai, 18, Le Viet Quy, 26, Cao Dang Nhu, 25, from central Quang Trị Province; Trinh Minh Vuong, 30, Nguyen Van Dien, 23, Le Huu Quy, 27 and Trinh Ha Son Binh, 34, from Thua Thien-Hue Province.

The ring was headed by Thai, a high school student, who was in charge of setting up fake websites and then sending links to the Facebook accounts of Vietnamese people living abroad.

When the account owners logged into the websites, their passwords would be stolen, and their Facebook accounts taken control of by the hackers.

Since earlier this year, 14 of such fake websites were created, and the gang successfully defrauded more than VND10 billion (US$429,000) from victims by hacking 100 Facebook accounts.

Thai transferred the stolen money to Viet Quy, Nhu and Vuong who then relayed it to the bank accounts of Dien, Huu Quy and Binh.

Thai took 70 per cent of all stolen money and the others would take between 5 and 10 per cent.

Under the criminal code, their act is related to using computers, telecom networks and electronic devices to illegally appropriate assets.

Bac Ninh Police is continuing investigations into the case. VNS

Vietnamese lose Facebook accounts after watching unlicensed movies Many uers are invited to log on to a website with their Facebook accounts to ‘watch high quality movies’. As a result, they have lost their Facebook accounts.