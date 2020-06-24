Farmers sow rice at night to avoid extreme heat in Hanoi

Hordes of farmers in Thanh Oai district of Hanoi have to bring flashlights with them to sow rice at night instead of doing so in the daytime when temperatures can reach above 40 degrees Celsius.

The summer-autumn rice crop falls during the peak of the summer. In order to cope with the dangerously hot weather, farmers in Thanh Oai district have to do their farm work at night

In rice fields around the communes of My Hung, Tam Hung, and Thanh Thuy, farmers have to bring flashlights with them when they sow seeds.

Farmers work meticulously as they tend to their farms at night

With plenty of people working in the dark, farmers turn the light on so they are able to transplant seedlings into the mud

A local farmer says she chooses to sow seedlings in the middle of the night in order to protect her health as the weather can be extremely hot during the daytime.

Several households that have small cultivation acreage begin work on their rice fields at 4.30am, and it takes them a few hours to complete the work

Due to the low-lying terrain throughout the communes, farmers are only able to sow rice by hand

Tintuc/VOV