Field hospital set up inside Bach Mai Hospital

Director of Bach Mai Hospital Professor Nguyen Quang Tuan this morning told media that the army had set up a field hospital in Bach Mai Hospital’s campus.

The army has supported to set up a field hospital in Bach Mai Hospital's campus in case the situation worsens. — Photo HanoiTV

The move was one part of contingency plans so the hospital is prepared the COVID-19 situation to get worse, he said.

The hospital was locked down on Saturday after it was linked with the nation's biggest cluster of COVID-19 cases.

As of Monday morning, 25 virus cases have been linked to the hospital, with both patients and staff infected.

“We have isolated all medical staff, doctors and patients of the hospital. The current number of people present at the hospital is approximately 3,500, of which, there are 800 patients who cannot be discharged or transferred to lower levels and 552 patients with end-stage renal failure that require dialysis,” Tuấn said.

He said conditions inside the hospital are still good, and the staff’s spirit is stable.

"We are determined not only to treat our patients but also to prevent the spread of infection or cross-infection in the hospital," he said.

Difficulties

However, Tuấn said the hospital is facing difficulties in receiving essential stuff.

"As of now, no one among the 3,500 people in the hospital can go out to buy essential supplies and personal things. The smallest things like brushes, toothpaste are all provided by the hospital,” he said.

He added that ensuring nutritious meals for patients and staff inside the hospital was a concern as the hospital canteen is in lockdown and all staff working there are isolated.

The hospital’s meals are now provided by a company providing meals for airlines. But many patients with specific diseases have special food and nutrition requirements, said Dương Đức Hùng, deputy director of Bạch Mai Hospital. -VNS