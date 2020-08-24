Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
First face mask ATM comes into operation in Hanoi

25/08/2020    09:36 GMT+7

The first face mask ATM in the capital officially opened to members of the public at 3 p.m. on August 24 as part of concerted efforts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus epidemic nationwide.

first face mask atm comes into operation in hanoi hinh 1

The capital’s first face mask ATM can be found at No. 23 Lac Trung street in Hai Ba Trung district

first face mask atm comes into operation in hanoi hinh 2

The machine features a facial recognition system, meaning that when residents arrive to pick up their face masks, it will recognise their face

first face mask atm comes into operation in hanoi hinh 3

Once the device has detected their face, residents can then press buttons in order to receive their free face masks

first face mask atm comes into operation in hanoi hinh 4

The automatic device within the machine will deliver the masks through a slot upon receiving the relevant signal. 

first face mask atm comes into operation in hanoi hinh 5

Due to having a large number of recipients, a notice is placed on the ATM stating that each person is only allowed to take between three to six medical masks

 
first face mask atm comes into operation in hanoi hinh 6

first face mask atm comes into operation in hanoi hinh 7

Ahead of receiving the masks, citizens are required to line up and maintain a minimum of distance of two metres apart from each other.

first face mask atm comes into operation in hanoi hinh 8

Face masks are to be delivered each morning from Monday through to Wednesday, with a total of 45,000 items set to be delivered

first face mask atm comes into operation in hanoi hinh 9

Additional face masks are being regularly added to the ATM in an effort to keep up with the needs of local people

VOV/Tin Tuc

 
 

