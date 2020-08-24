First face mask ATM comes into operation in Hanoi

The first face mask ATM in the capital officially opened to members of the public at 3 p.m. on August 24 as part of concerted efforts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus epidemic nationwide.

The capital’s first face mask ATM can be found at No. 23 Lac Trung street in Hai Ba Trung district

The machine features a facial recognition system, meaning that when residents arrive to pick up their face masks, it will recognise their face

Once the device has detected their face, residents can then press buttons in order to receive their free face masks

The automatic device within the machine will deliver the masks through a slot upon receiving the relevant signal.

Due to having a large number of recipients, a notice is placed on the ATM stating that each person is only allowed to take between three to six medical masks

Ahead of receiving the masks, citizens are required to line up and maintain a minimum of distance of two metres apart from each other.

Face masks are to be delivered each morning from Monday through to Wednesday, with a total of 45,000 items set to be delivered

Additional face masks are being regularly added to the ATM in an effort to keep up with the needs of local people

VOV/Tin Tuc