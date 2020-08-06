Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
06/08/2020 20:59:50 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

First human milk bank in northern Vietnam open

06/08/2020    19:55 GMT+7

The Quang Ninh Obstetrics and Paediatrics Hospital in Quang Ninh province became the first hospital in Northern Vietnam recognised as a Centre of Excellence for Breastfeeding.

First human milk bank in northern Vietnam open

Women are instructed to donate breast milk to the bank (Photo: VNA)

First human milk bank in northern Vietnam open


Breast milk donate zone (Photo: VNA)

First human milk bank in northern Vietnam open



The donated milk is pasteurized (Photo: VNA)

First human milk bank in northern Vietnam open



The donated milk is pasteurized (Photo: VNA)

First human milk bank in northern Vietnam open



A specialized clinic providing counselling to parents and other caregivers on infant and young child feeding (Photo: VNA)

First human milk bank in northern Vietnam open



Premature, low-weight and sick babies are breastfed during their stay at the hospital (Photo: VNA)

 
First human milk bank in northern Vietnam open



Premature, low-weight and sick babies are breastfed during their stay at the hospital (Photo: VNA)

First human milk bank in northern Vietnam open


Premature, low-weight and sick babies are breastfed during their stay at the hospital (Photo: VNA)

First human milk bank in northern Vietnam open



Premature, low-weight and sick babies are breastfed during their stay at the hospital (Photo: VNA)

First human milk bank in northern Vietnam open


Premature, low-weight and sick babies are breastfed during their stay at the hospital (Photo: VNA)

First human milk bank in northern Vietnam open



The hospital staff come to donors’ home to collect breast milk (Photo: VNA)

First human milk bank in northern Vietnam open



The hospital staff come to donors’ home to collect breast milk (Photo: VNA)

 
 

Other News

.
Students volunteer to fight pandemic in Da Nang
Students volunteer to fight pandemic in Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Vo Thanh Dong and Nguyen Thi Hien started helping with COVID-19 prevention and control work at the Hoa Tien Commune Medical Station in Da Nang's Hoa Vang District on Sunday.

Hanoi proposes PM to speed up apprisal of $1.75 billion Metro Line No.3
Hanoi proposes PM to speed up apprisal of $1.75 billion Metro Line No.3
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Hanoi People’s Committee has requested approval to appraise the pre-feasibility report of Metro Line No.3. The construction is expected to start by 2021.

HCM City-Long An roads to be widened to cope with growing traffic
HCM City-Long An roads to be widened to cope with growing traffic
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

HCM City and its neighbouring Long An Province plan to widen seven roads that connect each other by 2025 at a cost of VND24.4 trillion (US$1.05 billion).

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 6
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 6
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Some 1,700 visitors register to leave Danang, accept quarantine requirements

Hard-working technicians at Da Nang lab seek COVID-19 infection cases
Hard-working technicians at Da Nang lab seek COVID-19 infection cases
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The Da Nang Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been busy on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19 over the past 10 days due to Da Nang’s administration accelerating mass testing.

Measures implemented to ensure safe high school exam
Measures implemented to ensure safe high school exam
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The national high school graduation exam will take place as scheduled on August 8 to 10 across Vietnam, except in regions with ongoing outbreaks and strict social distancing measures have been applied.

Bidding to open for North-South Expressway project
Bidding to open for North-South Expressway project
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport will launch bidding for 13 packages related to three North-South Expressway sub-projects on August 8.

Vietnam will reach the second peak in 10 days
Vietnam will reach the second peak in 10 days
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The number of Covid-19 patients in Vietnam will continue to rise and the second wave will reach its peak in the next 10 days, according to Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son.

Mekong Delta begins relief work after being battered by heavy rains, winds
Mekong Delta begins relief work after being battered by heavy rains, winds
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Authorities in the Mekong Delta are mobilising personnel and funds to provide relief and rehabilitation after houses, crops and dykes were damaged by the impact of tropical storm Sinlaku in the last few days.

Quang Nam, Da Nang increase SARS-CoV-2 testing
Quang Nam, Da Nang increase SARS-CoV-2 testing
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The central province of Quang Nam and Da Nang City have accelerated mass testing for the coronavirus.

Students flock to Temple of Literature to pray for high scores
Students flock to Temple of Literature to pray for high scores
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Many students have visited the Temple of Literature in Hanoi to pray for luck and good results in the coming high school graduation exams.

Hanoi now at “very high” risk of COVID-19 transmission: chairman
Hanoi now at “very high” risk of COVID-19 transmission: chairman
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Hanoi has raised its COVID-19 alert level as it is currently at “very high” risk of coronavirus transmission, according to Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung.

Region-based minimum wage likely to remain unchanged in 2021
Region-based minimum wage likely to remain unchanged in 2021
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

The region-based minimum wage will not be adjusted in 2021, said Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Van Thanh, Chairman of the National Wage Council, at a meeting in Hanoi on August 5.

Vietnamese, Lao localities jointly bust cross-border drug trafficking ring
Vietnamese, Lao localities jointly bust cross-border drug trafficking ring
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

The Border Guard in the central province of Quang Tri worked with security forces in Laos’ Savannakhet province to arrest five Lao suspects as a result of an expanded investigation into a ring trafficking drugs from Laos to Vietnam.

Young people found 'seed library'
Young people found 'seed library'
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Hai Dang, 27, and Minh Thu, 34, and their group members have spent many months connecting gardens to create a “seed library”.

HCM City warns unmasked residents of fines starting tomorrow
HCM City warns unmasked residents of fines starting tomorrow
SOCIETYicon  04/08/2020 

As residents have recently been giving little heed to the health authority’s advice to wear masks in public amid the surge in new Covid-19 cases,

Niche inventions lessen load on farmers
Niche inventions lessen load on farmers
SOCIETYicon  05/08/2020 

Despite just a few years of schooling and with little in the way of formal training in mechanical engineering, Nguyen Thanh Hung from Hong Ngu District in Dong Thap is nonetheless famed locally

Energy sector to go on recruitment drive this year: report
Energy sector to go on recruitment drive this year: report
SOCIETYicon  05/08/2020 

The energy sector is likely to see a sharp increase in hiring during the rest of the year, recruitment company Navigos Group has said in a report released recently.

Coronavirus strain in Da Nang outbreak more infectious, but not deadlier: experts
Coronavirus strain in Da Nang outbreak more infectious, but not deadlier: experts
SOCIETYicon  05/08/2020 

The new outbreak has caused public concern after causing eight deaths in a week, Vietnam's first since the onset of the pandemic.

Planning on Red River banks need pushing up
Planning on Red River banks need pushing up
SOCIETYicon  05/08/2020 

Hanoi has created urban development plans for the banks of the Hong (Red) River, yet problems remain due to lack of flood and dyke planning.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 