First human milk bank in northern Vietnam open

The Quang Ninh Obstetrics and Paediatrics Hospital in Quang Ninh province became the first hospital in Northern Vietnam recognised as a Centre of Excellence for Breastfeeding.
Women are instructed to donate breast milk to the bank (Photo: VNA)
Vo Thanh Dong and Nguyen Thi Hien started helping with COVID-19 prevention and control work at the Hoa Tien Commune Medical Station in Da Nang's Hoa Vang District on Sunday.
Hanoi People’s Committee has requested approval to appraise the pre-feasibility report of Metro Line No.3. The construction is expected to start by 2021.
HCM City and its neighbouring Long An Province plan to widen seven roads that connect each other by 2025 at a cost of VND24.4 trillion (US$1.05 billion).
Some 1,700 visitors register to leave Danang, accept quarantine requirements
The Da Nang Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been busy on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19 over the past 10 days due to Da Nang’s administration accelerating mass testing.
The national high school graduation exam will take place as scheduled on August 8 to 10 across Vietnam, except in regions with ongoing outbreaks and strict social distancing measures have been applied.
The Ministry of Transport will launch bidding for 13 packages related to three North-South Expressway sub-projects on August 8.
The number of Covid-19 patients in Vietnam will continue to rise and the second wave will reach its peak in the next 10 days, according to Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son.
Authorities in the Mekong Delta are mobilising personnel and funds to provide relief and rehabilitation after houses, crops and dykes were damaged by the impact of tropical storm Sinlaku in the last few days.
The central province of Quang Nam and Da Nang City have accelerated mass testing for the coronavirus.
Many students have visited the Temple of Literature in Hanoi to pray for luck and good results in the coming high school graduation exams.
Hanoi has raised its COVID-19 alert level as it is currently at “very high” risk of coronavirus transmission, according to Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung.
The region-based minimum wage will not be adjusted in 2021, said Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Van Thanh, Chairman of the National Wage Council, at a meeting in Hanoi on August 5.
The Border Guard in the central province of Quang Tri worked with security forces in Laos’ Savannakhet province to arrest five Lao suspects as a result of an expanded investigation into a ring trafficking drugs from Laos to Vietnam.
Hai Dang, 27, and Minh Thu, 34, and their group members have spent many months connecting gardens to create a “seed library”.
As residents have recently been giving little heed to the health authority’s advice to wear masks in public amid the surge in new Covid-19 cases,
Despite just a few years of schooling and with little in the way of formal training in mechanical engineering, Nguyen Thanh Hung from Hong Ngu District in Dong Thap is nonetheless famed locally
The energy sector is likely to see a sharp increase in hiring during the rest of the year, recruitment company Navigos Group has said in a report released recently.
The new outbreak has caused public concern after causing eight deaths in a week, Vietnam's first since the onset of the pandemic.
Hanoi has created urban development plans for the banks of the Hong (Red) River, yet problems remain due to lack of flood and dyke planning.
