First VN university uses blockchain technology in graduate degrees

Ho Chi Minh City’s Hoa Sen University (HSU) has become the first Vietnamese university to apply blockchain technology to degree management.

HSU Rector Assoc. Prof., Dr Nguyen Ngoc Dien grants graduate degree to a student 

The recent 36th graduation ceremony saw a total of 579 graduates at Hoa Binh Theatre in Ho Chi Minh City granted graduate degrees using international blockchain technology offered by the university.

Blockchain is an advanced form of technology that has been thriving for the past 10 years, it operates using the block-based information archive hierarchical principle. As such, information blocks stored in the network are first encrypted, then time labeled, before being chained tightly with one another, resulting in the data becoming unchangeable once approved.

 

When applied to the education sector, the issuance of a blockchain-based degree will guarantee the authenticity of data, its uniqueness, and absolute security. These factors therefore create favourable conditions in terms of rapid verification, comparison, and the authentication of degrees through the Internet.

Upon receiving their degree, each graduate is presented with an online authenticated version in addition to one in line with traditional regulations. Each of them contains a regularly-checked, permanent internet address, along with a QR code that is necessary for convenient use in applications.

At the graduation ceremony, HSU Rector Assoc. Prof., Dr Nguyen Ngoc Dien said the application will not only help to manage and store graduate degrees but also prevent fake degrees while ensuring the rights of students and employers. VOV

 
 

.
Social policy credit helps lift 2.1mn households in Vietnam out of poverty
Social policy credit helps lift 2.1mn households in Vietnam out of poverty
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Over the last five years, more than 2.1 million households have sustainably escaped from poverty thanks to social policy credit, which is said to be an important pillar of the national target programme for sustainable poverty reduction.

Vietnamese passenger dies on repatriation flight from the US
Vietnamese passenger dies on repatriation flight from the US
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

A 72-year-old passenger has died on a repatriation flight from the US to Vietnam, foreign ministry announced Thursday.

Selling schools for the gifted won’t bring social justice: experts
Selling schools for the gifted won’t bring social justice: experts
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The presence of private investment in education will create more effective and diverse services, but it will be impossible to create social justice by selling schools for the gifted to private investors, experts have said.

HCM City's doctors separate conjoined twins
HCM City's doctors separate conjoined twins
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Around 100 doctors and nurses at the HCMC Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital 1 and 2, Cho Ray Hospital and others in HCM City on July 15 took part in a successful operation to separate conjoined twins.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 16
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 16
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

No new COVID-19 cases reported on July 16 morning

Land clearance for Van Don-Mong Cai Highway to be completed by August 15
Land clearance for Van Don-Mong Cai Highway to be completed by August 15
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

More than 900 households living along the Van Don-Mong Cai Highway will have to relocate for it to be expanded. 

Vietnam ranks 90th in cost of living index rankings
Vietnam ranks 90th in cost of living index rankings
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The nation has risen five places to reach 90th in terms of the cost of living index rankings for the middle of year as compiled by Numbeo.

VN Central Highlands’ diphtheria cases rise to 84
VN Central Highlands’ diphtheria cases rise to 84
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Six fresh cases of diphtheria have been confirmed in the Central Highlands provinces as of today, July 15, bringing total infections in the region to 84.

Vietnam university ranked among world’s top 400
Vietnam university ranked among world’s top 400
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Ton Duc Thang University in HCM City has been named in the world’s top 400 and 500 in the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) this year.

Vietnam aims to be free of African swine fever by 2025
Vietnam aims to be free of African swine fever by 2025
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnam is targeting more than 90 percent of its communes and wards being free of African swine fever (ASF) by 2022 and the country being free of the disease by 2025.

Vietnamese woman becomes mother after 20 years of infertility
Vietnamese woman becomes mother after 20 years of infertility
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Nguyen Thi Minh, 43, holds her nine-month-old son in her arms with the great happiness of a mother.

Lost-and-found closet at bus station brings relief
Lost-and-found closet at bus station brings relief
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Nguyen Van Bac, 40, a security guard at the Hanoi-based Nuoc Ngam Bus Station, has cleaned the dirt on the glass of the lost-and-found closet and neatly arranged lost items from passengers every day for a decade.

Vietnam northern region to see early winter this year
Vietnam northern region to see early winter this year
SOCIETYicon  15/07/2020 

The northern region of Vietnam is forecasted to witness an early winter this year.

Cheerful burglar takes bath before stealing car
Cheerful burglar takes bath before stealing car
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The Hanoi People’s Court on July 3 sentenced a 34-year-old man to 10 years of imprisonment for theft.

Ly Son Islands' garlic gets GI recognition
Ly Son Islands' garlic gets GI recognition
SOCIETYicon  15/07/2020 

The National Office of Intellectual Property of Vietnam, under the Ministry of Science and Technology, has recognised the Geographical Indication (GI) for the Ly Son garlic products and more than 100 members of the Ly Son Garlic Association.

Thousands of youth join Green Summer Campaign
Thousands of youth join Green Summer Campaign
SOCIETYicon  15/07/2020 

More than 350,000 young people and members of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union are taking part in the 2020 Mua He Xanh (Green Summer), which began on Sunday in HCM City. 

Da Nang police bust US$32 million football gambling ring
Da Nang police bust US$32 million football gambling ring
SOCIETYicon  15/07/2020 

Police operating in Da Nang successfully broke up an online football gambling ring on July 15 with the group worth US$32 million, equivalent to VND700 billion, all of which had been made from their crimes.

Earthquake hits off Binh Thuan coast, no tsunami warning
Earthquake hits off Binh Thuan coast, no tsunami warning
SOCIETYicon  15/07/2020 

The waters off the coast of Binh Thuan province were hit by an earthquake reaching four on the Richter scale on the morning of July 15, but no tsunami warning has been issued shortly afterwards.

Hanoi approves Tu Lien Bridge's design plan
Hanoi approves Tu Lien Bridge's design plan
SOCIETYicon  15/07/2020 

The Tu Lien Bridge has been touted as a new symbol of a dynamic Hanoi beside Hoan Kiem Lake and One-Pillar Pagoda which are famous icons of Hanoi culture and history.

Nearly two in three married women face violence from husbands: study
Nearly two in three married women face violence from husbands: study
SOCIETYicon  15/07/2020 

Nearly two in three married women, or almost 63%, have experienced one or more forms of physical, sexual, emotional and economic violence and controlling behaviours by their husbands in their lifetime, a study has found.

