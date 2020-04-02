Five more COVID-19 cases recorded on April 2, pushing total to 227

The Health Ministry of Vietnam announced the detection of five new cases of COVID-19 as of 18:00 on April 2, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 227.

Medical workers in protective gears at a mobile COVID-19 testing station

Patient numbered 223 was related to the cluster at Hanoi-based Bach Mai hospital, as she cared for a family member at the hospital since March 11.

Patient 224 was a Brazilian citizen who once lived together with patient 158.

Patients 225 and 226 returned from abroad.

Patient 227 was the son of patient 209.

Also on April 2, 12 COVID-19 patients were declared to have recovered, bringing the number of cured cases to 75.

Eleven more COVID-19 patients given all-clear on April 2

The patients who were declared to have recovered from COVID-19 on April 2

Eleven more patients were declared to have recovered from COVID-19 in the afternoon of April 2, according to the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases, bringing the total number of patients given the all-clear in Vietnam to 75.

The 11 patients were treated at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases.

In the morning the same day, one patient (patient 73) who was treated at the medical centre of Thanh Mien district (Hai Duong northern province) was also said to be free from the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

A majority of COVID-19 patients are in a stable condition.

