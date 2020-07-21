Flood and landslide alerts for northern mountainous provinces

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has issued flood and landslide warnings for northern mountainous provinces on Monday and Tuesday when heavy rain is set to the region.

Photo for illustration. — VNA/VNS Photo Quoc Khanh

Early Monday morning, floodwater swept away thousands of cubic metres of soil and rocks, burying Thai An Hydropower Plant in Quan Ba District, Ha Giang Province. Heavy rain through the night also caused landslides along roads from Vi Xuyen District’s Thuan Hoa Commune to the hydropower plant.

Damage caused by heavy rain to crops and construction works was reported in districts of Quan Ba, Vi Xuyen, Meo Vac and Bac Quang.

In the northern province of Lai Chau, it has rained for days, with especially heavy rain from Sunday night to Monday morning, posing a high risk of landslides and floods.

Floods reportedly swept away houses, crops and damaged construction works. Initial damages were estimated to exceed VND6 billion (US$254,000).

Heavy rain is expected in the province's districts of Tan Uyen, Tam Duong, Phong Tho, Sin Ho, Nam Nhun and Lai Chau City.

In the northern province of Lao Cai, mild rain was seen early on Monday morning with rainfall of 29.4mm in Van Ban District’s Nam Xe Commune, 36.4mm in Bao Yen District’s Nghia Do Commune, 47mm in Pho Rang Town, 48.4mm in Muong Khuong District’s Cao Son Commune and 49mm in Muong Khuong Town.

Mountainous northern provinces including Son La, Hoa Binh, Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Ha Giang, Tuyen Quang, Thai Nguyen were also in high alert for flood and landslides, according to the weather centre.

Heavy rains are expected in the provinces with an average rainfall of 50-100mm within 24 hours, while some areas will have rainfall up to 150mm within 24 hours. Rain will come mostly during the night and in the morning.

Responding to warnings from the weather centre, the National Steering Committee on Natural Disasters Prevention and Control on Sunday asked its branches in localities to stay alert and prepare for floods and landslides.

Local steering committees on natural disaster prevention and control were asked to prepare staff and equipment as well as evacuation plans in high-risk areas.

They were also asked to ensure safe and smooth traffic if floods and landslides occurred.

The committees were told to assign staff to instruct traffic in affected areas, particularly areas with high floodwater levels. Localities and relevant agencies were asked to ensure the safety of dams and reservoirs. VNS

