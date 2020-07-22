Flooding causes serious damage to Vietnam's northern mountainous region

The fatalities in serious flooding and landslide caused by prolonged torrential rains over the past few days in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang increased to five as of 15:00 on July 21,

according to the office of the national steering committee for natural disaster prevention and control.

Officers and soldiers in Ha Giang help locals deal with consequences of floods.

Among the deaths, three in Ha Giang died when their houses were buried under landslides while two were drown being swept away by floods. Three others suffered from injuries in Ha Giang and nearby Cao Bang province.

Floods also damaged 57 houses and inundated 524 others.

Two hydropower plants have to suspend operation and many sections on roads are blocked by landslides. Hundreds of hectares of food crops, forests and aquaculture were submerged.

Local authorities have immediately mobilized local forces to rescue and move people in flooded areas to safe places as well as to clear roads.

As more rains are forecast in the next days, northern mountainous provinces are warned to take urgent measures to respond to torrential rain, flooding, and landslides, thus reducing losses in life and property.

Measures include keeping a close watch on developments, preparing search and rescue activities, alerting people in affected areas, and ensuring the safety of reservoirs and dams.

Flooding kills two in northern Ha Giang province

Prolonged torrential rain overnight on July 20-21 caused flooding in a number of localities in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang, killing two and injuring one, according to the Ha Giang Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

Ly Gia Tin, 44, and his daughter Ly Thi On, 15, both from Coc Nam village in Ban Nhung commune, Hoang Su Phi district, were killed, while Dang Van Dai from Tung San commune in Hoang Su Phi was injured.

Hundreds of houses in Ha Giang city and other localities are submerged in floodwaters, with some sites up to 1.2 m under water.

Floodwaters also damaged major roads in the province while inundating crops in Ha Giang city and Hoang Su Phi district. Landslides also caused traffic congestion along a five-kilometre stretch of National Highway No 2 from Ha Giang to Hanoi.

Local authorities are directing the rescue and evacuation of local people in at-risk areas and the clearing of the roads.

The National Steering Committee for National Disaster Prevention and Control sent a dispatch on July 21 asking the committee in northern mountainous provinces as well as relevant agencies to apply a number of urgent measures to respond to torrential rain, flooding, and landslides, thus reducing losses in life and property.

Measures include keeping a close watch on developments, preparing search and rescue activities, alerting people in affected areas, and ensuring the safety of reservoirs and dams. VNA

