Flooding causes serious damage to Vietnam's northern mountainous region

22/07/2020    14:10 GMT+7

The fatalities in serious flooding and landslide caused by prolonged torrential rains over the past few days in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang increased to five as of 15:00 on July 21, 

according to the office of the national steering committee for natural disaster prevention and control.

Flooding causes serious damage to Vietnam's northern mountainous region

Officers and soldiers in Ha Giang help locals deal with consequences of floods.

Among the deaths, three in Ha Giang died when their houses were buried under landslides while two were drown being swept away by floods. Three others suffered from injuries in Ha Giang and nearby Cao Bang province.

Floods also damaged 57 houses and inundated 524 others.

Two hydropower plants have to suspend operation and many sections on roads are blocked by landslides. Hundreds of hectares of food crops, forests and aquaculture were submerged.

Local authorities have immediately mobilized local forces to rescue and move people in flooded areas to safe places as well as to clear roads.

As more rains are forecast in the next days, northern mountainous provinces are warned to take urgent measures to respond to torrential rain, flooding, and landslides, thus reducing losses in life and property.

Measures include keeping a close watch on developments, preparing search and rescue activities, alerting people in affected areas, and ensuring the safety of reservoirs and dams.

Flooding kills two in northern Ha Giang province

 

Prolonged torrential rain overnight on July 20-21 caused flooding in a number of localities in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang, killing two and injuring one, according to the Ha Giang Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

Ly Gia Tin, 44, and his daughter Ly Thi On, 15, both from Coc Nam village in Ban Nhung commune, Hoang Su Phi district, were killed, while Dang Van Dai from Tung San commune in Hoang Su Phi was injured.

Hundreds of houses in Ha Giang city and other localities are submerged in floodwaters, with some sites up to 1.2 m under water.

Floodwaters also damaged major roads in the province while inundating crops in Ha Giang city and Hoang Su Phi district. Landslides also caused traffic congestion along a five-kilometre stretch of National Highway No 2 from Ha Giang to Hanoi.

Local authorities are directing the rescue and evacuation of local people in at-risk areas and the clearing of the roads.

The National Steering Committee for National Disaster Prevention and Control sent a dispatch on July 21 asking the committee in northern mountainous provinces as well as relevant agencies to apply a number of urgent measures to respond to torrential rain, flooding, and landslides, thus reducing losses in life and property.

Measures include keeping a close watch on developments, preparing search and rescue activities, alerting people in affected areas, and ensuring the safety of reservoirs and dams. VNA

A prolonged period of heavy rain which triggered severe flooding from July 19 to July 21 in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang has caused significant losses to local households and construction sites throughout the locality.

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has issued flood and landslide warnings for northern mountainous provinces on Monday and Tuesday when heavy rain is set to the region.

 
 

Other News

.
SOCIETYicon 

COVID-19 cases rise to 401 as five more people test positive

SOCIETYicon 

Thousands of local residents in Ho Chi Minh City are participating in the 8th national blood-donation campaign Hanh Trinh Do (Red Journey) that started in Ho Chi Minh City on July 21.

SOCIETYicon 

The coronavirus has tragically torn plenty of families apart, but for the case of one Vietnamese family, it reunited them.

SOCIETYicon 

Despite hardships along the way, perseverance has brought young man success in developing a high-tech farming project in his hometown in Binh Dinh Province.

SOCIETYicon 

Vietnam has become a bright spot in the world in repelling the COVID-19 pandemic, said Takeshi Kasai, World Health Organisation Regional Director for the Western Pacific.

SOCIETYicon  15/07/2020 

The amended Labour Code (LC) of Vietnam includes a number of positive and important provisions, including a definition of sexual harassment. These changes were accepted by the National Assembly (NA) on 20 November 2019.

SOCIETYicon 

How face coverings meant to curb virus spread became grounds for political battle.

SOCIETYicon 

Scottish band the Proclaimers famously sang about walking 1,000 miles which sounds like a lot, but one Vietnamese man has them beat for distance.

SOCIETYicon 

People with disabilities in Vietnam need more access to support programmes on various fields of life, a workshop in Hanoi heard on Friday.

SOCIETYicon 

More than 100 workers were hospitalised due to food poisoning in Dong Nai Province.

SOCIETYicon 

An 11-year-old girl from the northern province of Quang Ninh is in a critical condition after accidentally drinking sulfuric acid, according to the National Children’s Hospital (NCH).

SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

Police of Hanoi's Ha Dong District on Sunday said they had started legal proceedings against three people for allegedly trafficking human organs.

SOCIETYicon 

Four people were crushed to death on a water ride at the Australian theme park in 2016.

SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

A prolonged period of heavy rain which triggered severe flooding from July 19 to July 21 in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang has caused significant losses to local households and construction sites throughout the locality.

SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has issued flood and landslide warnings for northern mountainous provinces on Monday and Tuesday when heavy rain is set to the region.

SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

 Evacuation of Vietnamese workers from Equatorial Guinea in the pipeline

SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

Eight have been killed while seven others injured in a head-on collision between a coach and a truck in the south central province of Binh Thuan on early July 21.

SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

Close to 55,000 ha of crops in the central region are lacking in water, according to the Directorate of Water Resources at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

The Ministry of Public Security’s Drug Police Department said on July 20 that they have busted a trans-national drug trafficking ring led by Kim Soon-sik, 60, from the Republic of Korea (RoK).

SOCIETYicon  21/07/2020 

It was midnight and 80-year-old Tran Thi Nguyet in Dong Ha City, the central province of Quang Tri, could not sleep. 

