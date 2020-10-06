Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Floods, heavy rain ravage central region

08/10/2020    15:28 GMT+7

The central region of Vietnam is experiencing adverse downpours and floods due to being affected by a low pressure.

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said the low pressure would head to the south-central coast. It also reported that it was highly likely that a new low-pressure area would be formed to the east of Philippines on October 13-14 and that would grow into a storm in the East Sea.

Since Wednesday morning, many areas from Ha Tinh to Phu Yen provinces have faced torrential rain. This phenomenon would continue in the central region after October 11.

Lots of areas in Thua Thien-Hue Province have been put deep under water. This is the first time the wooden bridge over the Huong River has been submerged and pedestrian roads around the river are in the same situation.

Many trees in Hue City have also uprooted because of violent gusts of wind.

Meanwhile, Quang Tri Province has prepared solutions to evacuate households in vulnerable areas. Some mountainous areas in the province have been isolated. Local authorities have called on 2,300 ships and boats to shelter to ensure safety.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Hoang Hiep warned that the central region may face historic flooding similar to that seen in 2017.

Central region warned of historic flooding

Ministries and local authorities discussed plans to minimise damage as the central region is warned of having high rainfall along with flash floods. 

The National Steering Committee on Natural Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue led by Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Hoang Hiep held a meeting about new low-pressure areas and heavy rains in the central region on October 7.

Mai Van Khiem, head of Vietnam National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said the low pressure will head to the South Central Coast. Furthermore, it's highly likely that a new low-pressure area will be formed in the east of Philippines on October 13-14 and will grow into a storm in the East Sea.

"After heavy rains, we'll continue having extreme weather," he said.

Heavy rain will occur from October 7 to 11 from Ha Tinh to Quang Ngai provinces. Another heavy rain will occur depending on the movement of the storm. Total rainfall of 500-1,000mm is predicted. Some places will have even more rain. Flash flood warnings have been raised in the mountainous areas in the northwest of the central region and the south-central coast.

Dong Van Tu, head of the Directorate of Water Resources, said there was no need to worry since many reservoirs in the central region are having low water levels. Large reservoirs that play an important role in irrigation like Ta Trach, Cua Ngan and Ngan Tuoi reservoirs have the capacity to store two billion cubic metres of water.

"We don't have to worry about Ta Trach Reservoir but I'm worried about Binh Dien Reservoir in Hue so we need a co-operation plan between these two reservoirs," he said.

25,000ha of rice still hasn't been harvested in the north-central coast and 150,000ha in the south-central coast and Central Highlands. Since 50% of the crops can be harvested now, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is directing locality authorities to quickly complete the task.

According to Ngo Son Hai, deputy director of EVN said they managed 20 hydro reservoirs in the central region. The reservoirs are only at 30-40% of their capacity so they were prepared to deal with heavy rain. Hai asked them to tighten monitoring and have plans to discharge water.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Hoang Hiep said since the average rainfall is forecast at 1,000mm, the Central Region may face historic flooding similar to that seen in 2017. All units must keep a close eye on the reservoirs. The police and the military will be on standby.

Some photos of the flooding in Thua Thien-Hue Province:

On Nguyen Huu Canh Street in Thua Thien-Hue  

 

Fences used to block areas which are seriously inundated  

At a row of rooms leased to students 

The wooden bridge across Huong River submerged.

Central Vietnam told to prepare for dangerous weather

The central region is forecast to experience prolonged heavy rains and floods in the coming days due to a low-pressure system in the East Sea that may grow into a tropical depression.

 
 

Carriages for first metro line arrive in HCM City
Carriages for first metro line arrive in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

The Ho Chi Minh City Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) on October 8 received three first train carriages which will be used for metro line No. 1 at Khanh Hoi port of the southern city.

German press praises Vietnam’s anti-pandemic model
German press praises Vietnam’s anti-pandemic model
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) has spoken highly of Vietnam’s achievements in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the country should be taken as a model in the fight.

Long Thanh int’l airport cost to be cut by 103.5 million USD
Long Thanh int’l airport cost to be cut by 103.5 million USD
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The cost of the first phase of Long Thanh International Airport has been cut by 2.4 trillion VND (103.5 million USD) by the State Appraisal Council.

Nearly 32 million Vietnamese workers “adversely impacted” by pandemic
Nearly 32 million Vietnamese workers “adversely impacted” by pandemic
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

As of September, 31.8 million above-15-year-old labourers in Vietnam were negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with either job losses, reduced working hours and income or rotational leave.

Special policy for new Thu Duc City suggested
Special policy for new Thu Duc City suggested
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The idea of establishing Thu Duc City has been supported by experts and voters, but they want a special policy and better name for the city suited to the current epoch and future as well.

Unsafe e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products target young customers
Unsafe e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products target young customers
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

E-cigarettes and heated tobacco products (HTPs) were not safe for children, adolescents or young people, and these new products targeting young people had in fact created a new generation of addicts, experts warned.

Conjoined twins head home nearly three months after separation
Conjoined twins head home nearly three months after separation
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Sixteen-month-old conjoined twins Truc Nhi and Dieu Nhi were discharged from hospital on October 7, 84 days after their 12-hour separation surgery.

Teachers complain about first grade curriculum
Teachers complain about first grade curriculum
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Many teachers say they have to ‘struggle’ with the curriculum for first graders, and feel worried about students in upland and disadvantaged areas.

No public reprimands for primary school students: new MOET circular
No public reprimands for primary school students: new MOET circular
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Head of the Primary School Department under the Ministry of Education and Training Thai Van Tai talks about changes in regulations relating to the organisation, management and operation of primary schools.

1,000 labourers affected by Covid-19 receive free technical vocational training
1,000 labourers affected by Covid-19 receive free technical vocational training
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), the German development agency, in cooperation with Vietnam’s Directorate of Vocational Education and Training and departments of Labour invalids and Social Affairs in eight cities

Technology vital for craft villages to thrive
Technology vital for craft villages to thrive
SOCIETYicon  07/10/2020 

Vietnam's international integration has brought both challenges and opportunities for traditional craft villages, with the use of scientific and technical advances in production considered vital for them to thrive.

HCM City university to pay monthly living expense for PhD students
HCM City university to pay monthly living expense for PhD students
SOCIETYicon  07/10/2020 

The International University-Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City has decided to pay doctoral students VND10 million (US$430) for monthly living expenses and waive tuition fees of up to 100 per cent in the 2020-21 academic year.

Fundraising app for AO/dioxin victims debuts
Fundraising app for AO/dioxin victims debuts
SOCIETYicon  07/10/2020 

A fundraising app for victims of Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin was launched by the Vietnam Association of Victims of AO/dioxin (VAVA) during a ceremony on October 6.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia October 7
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia October 7
SOCIETYicon  07/10/2020 

152 F1 contacts linked to possible Japanese COVID-19 case

Universities require higher benchmarks for admission
Universities require higher benchmarks for admission
SOCIETYicon  07/10/2020 

Higher required scores for university admission this year were foreseeable, but students are still surprised at the level needed for acceptance.

Ex-vice chairman of HCM City People's Committee appeals first instance judgment
Ex-vice chairman of HCM City People's Committee appeals first instance judgment
SOCIETYicon  07/10/2020 

Nguyen Thanh Tai, former Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, has filed an appeal against the judgments which were announced at the first instance trial.

Digital tools key to regulatory policy making
Digital tools key to regulatory policy making
SOCIETYicon  07/10/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has posed great challenges to the Government, but the Government’s proactiveness was key to helping Vietnam devise effective solutions in the fight against the pandemic,

SOCIETYicon  07/10/2020 

The central region is forecast to experience prolonged heavy rains and floods in the coming days due to a low-pressure system in the East Sea that may grow into a tropical depression.

Elderly woman wins fame after rejecting handouts
Elderly woman wins fame after rejecting handouts
SOCIETYicon  07/10/2020 

The 84-year-old Do Thi Mo in Thanh Hoa has become known across Vietnam after she asked local authorities not to classify her household as 'poor' in September last year, effectively forgoing many benefits and preferential treatment.

University admission scores increase sharply
University admission scores increase sharply
SOCIETYicon  06/10/2020 

University admission scores this year increased compared to 2019, with information technology, computer science, international economics and marketing attracting a large number of candidates.

