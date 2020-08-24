Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Food safety strictly monitored amid pandemic

26/08/2020    06:21 GMT+7

Nguyen Duc Le, Deputy Director of the Market Surveillance, under the Ministry of Trade and Industry, talks about Vietnam's strict regulations on food safety in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On August 4, Thuan An City's veterinary department and economic police unit inspected a warehouse for rent on Nguyen Trai Street, discovering more than 19 tonnes of frozen animal products that were of unknown origin and already spoilt, worth some VND500 million. VNA/VNS Photo

What are the challenges market watch forces have faced in their work to ensure food safety mission?

Under instructions from the 389 National Steering Committee on Food Safety, we have worked closely with agencies to achieve the goal of keeping food safety for consumers.

We have worked closely with the market watch forces to conduct regular checks and promptly handle trade fraud and smuggling. We have also organised many food safety inspections, including of food supplements.

On April 15, we launched a food safety campaign for the year. By now the market watch forces nationwide have conducted 2,644 food safety inspections and given administrative sanctions in almost 1,400 cases. During a three-day mission, the market forces in the northern province of Hai Duong detected 72 tonnes of animal intestines that were already going bad, along with additives, chemicals, and other items that didn't have clear origins, the total value of which came to about VND1.1 billion (US$47,600).

In HCM City, the market watch forces on May 5 also seized 459 boxes of Heineken beer containing more than 12,500 cans/bottles worth more than VND365 million without invoices or proof of origin.

Can you tell us about some of the notable achievements of the market watch forces?

Keeping food safety is a very important mission for the market watch forces, particularly in the COVID-19 pandemic.

We have accomplished the assignment to the best of our abilities.

 

We have worked closely with concerned agencies during our missions. We have also conducted many activities to raise people’s awareness of the importance of following the food safety law.

Since the start of the food safety campaign on April 15, we have conducted almost 5,700 missions and given sanctions in almost 3,600 cases violating the food safety law. The total fine was VND9.3 billion.

In the context of the pandemic, what measures has the Vietnam Directorate of Market Surveillance developed to win in the battle to keep food safety?

We have sent instructions to all market management units nationwide to follow the food safety instructions from the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Prime Minister's Directive No.17/CT-TTg which was issued on April 13.

With instructions from Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and from the Ministry of Industry and Trade, we have regularly conducted inspection missions to food companies to ensure they follow the regulations on food safety in their daily activities.

We have also launched many communication campaigns on the Vietnamese Law on Food Safety to raise awareness for all organisations and individuals in the food industry.

We have also worked closely with them to listen to their comments or suggestions to make the law more complete in the future.  VNS/Cong Thuong

Food safety control to be enhanced in Vietnam

Management and unscheduled inspections of food safety and hygiene should be enhanced with stricter measures as the COVID-19 pandemic had not yet been extinguished, said the National Steering committee on Food Safety and Hygiene.

Virus rouses food safety awareness in Vietnam

Virus rouses food safety awareness in Vietnam

Supermarkets and retailers in Vietnam are making bank from the public rushing to stock up on indispensable food supplies, which could ultimately push forward an increase in awareness of food handling and safety.

 
 

Other News

First face mask ATM makes debut in Hanoi
First face mask ATM makes debut in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

The first face mask ATM in Hanoi officially came into operation to the public on August 24 as part of concerted efforts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic nationwide.

Vietnamese student welcomed by five American universities
Vietnamese student welcomed by five American universities
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Do Thanh Hai, a math major at the Nguyen Trai High School for the Gifted in Hai Duong province, began cherishing the dream of studying in the US when he was a secondary school student.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 25
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 25
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Hai Duong suspends services as grocery store identified as new COVID-19 cluster

Students in virus epicentre to sit national high school exam in early September
Students in virus epicentre to sit national high school exam in early September
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

More than 26,000 students, mostly in the coronavirus epicentre in central Vietnam, along with others quarantined for having come into close contact with confirmed COVID-19 cases, 

Hundreds of Lao students to return Vietnam to study
Hundreds of Lao students to return Vietnam to study
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

More than 400 Lao students are expected to return to Vietnam via the central province of Quang Tri.

Hanoi: 29 involved in Dong Tam disturbance to stand trial in September
Hanoi: 29 involved in Dong Tam disturbance to stand trial in September
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The Hanoi People’s Court is scheduled to open on September 7 the first-instance trial of 29 people involved in the murder of three policemen in Dong Tam commune of the city’s My Duc district.

Vietnam detains 21 Chinese fugitives in disguised farm
Vietnam detains 21 Chinese fugitives in disguised farm
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnamese police on August 24 arrested 21 Chinese citizens who are wanted by Chinese authorities on charges of frauds and property appropriation.

Hanoi restaurants set up ‘shields’ to prevent COVID-19
Hanoi restaurants set up ‘shields’ to prevent COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Many restaurants throughout Hanoi capital have put up ‘transparent shields’ and arranged seats in a way to maintain a safe distance between customers, in an effort to prevent the possible spread of the virus.

First face mask ATM comes into operation in Hanoi
First face mask ATM comes into operation in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The first face mask ATM in the capital officially opened to members of the public at 3 p.m. on August 24 as part of concerted efforts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus epidemic nationwide.

Chip-based ID cards proposed to improve compatibility with e-Government
Chip-based ID cards proposed to improve compatibility with e-Government
SOCIETYicon  25/08/2020 

Major General To Van Hue, head of the Department for Administrative Management of Social Order under the Ministry of Public Security told local media about the ministry’s plans to introduce chip-based identity cards.

New school year opening ceremony could be held online amidst COVID-19
New school year opening ceremony could be held online amidst COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has turned green light to localities to hold online ceremonies for new school year 2020-2021 amid complicated evolution of COVID-19 pandemic.

'Silent soldiers' in the fight against COVID-19
'Silent soldiers' in the fight against COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  25/08/2020 

Trinh The Hung, director of the preventive health centre of Hanoi’s Phuc Tho District, will never forget the day he was informed of the district’s first COVID-19 case earlier this month.

Vietnam wins gold medal at Int’l Biology Olympiad 2020
Vietnam wins gold medal at Int’l Biology Olympiad 2020
SOCIETYicon  24/08/2020 

All the four Vietnamese students competing at the International Biology Olympiad 2020 won prizes, including one gold medal, reported the Ministry of Education and Training today.

During Covid-19, Vietnamese shop for votive objects online
During Covid-19, Vietnamese shop for votive objects online
SOCIETYicon  24/08/2020 

In the age of the Internet, buyers can sit at home and use the phone or the computer, and votive products can easily be brought to their houses.

Six new COVID-19 cases reported in Vietnam
Six new COVID-19 cases reported in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  24/08/2020 

Vietnam has recorded six more COVID-19 cases, including four in Da Nang city and two in Hai Duong province, raising the total number of coronavirus cases to 1,022, according to the Health Ministry.

COVID-19: Hanoi beer drinkers raise toast in special way
COVID-19: Hanoi beer drinkers raise toast in special way
SOCIETYicon  24/08/2020 

Amid COVID-19 fears, beer drinkers in Hanoi can now toast one another by clinking glasses under a transparent shield erected in table instead of the normal way.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 24
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 24
SOCIETYicon  24/08/2020 

Five reinfected Covid-19 cases reported

Vietnamese team bag six medals at 13th Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad
Vietnamese team bag six medals at 13th Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad
SOCIETYicon  24/08/2020 

Six members of the Vietnamese team competing at the 13th Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad (APIO) 2020 online won medals, the Ministry of Education and Training said on Saturday.

HCM City to seek input from foreign experts on new ‘city within a city’
HCM City to seek input from foreign experts on new ‘city within a city’
SOCIETYicon  24/08/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has told HCM City authorities to consult foreign experts on its plan to build an innovative ‘city within a city’ in the eastern part of the sprawling metropolis.

Street food vendors seek ways to survive amid pandemic
Street food vendors seek ways to survive amid pandemic
SOCIETYicon  24/08/2020 

Street food is an indispensable part of Saigon culture and life, a highlight that leaves a deep impression on visitors to the city, now named after Vietnam’s beloved President Ho Chi Minh. 

