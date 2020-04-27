Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Former Da Nang top leaders to go on appeal trial next week

 
 
27/04/2020    11:19 GMT+7

The Hanoi-based High-level People’s Court will open an appeal trial on May 4 for a case of acquiring State-owned land illegally in the central city that involved two former top leaders of Da Nang and real estate mogul Phan Van Anh Vu.

Defendants listen to the first-instance court's verdict. 

The first-instance on the case was held from January 2-13 this year. Of the 21 convicts in the case, 20 filed appeals.

Tran Van Minh, chairman of the city’s People’s Committee for the 2006 – 2011 term, appealed against his combined sentence of 17 years on the charges of breaching regulations on managing and using State assets that caused losses and wastefulness, and violations of land management regulations. Minh said he was only following the city’s policies.

Former chairman of the city’s People’s Committee Van Huu Chien, 66, asked the court to re-consider the punishment and decision on civilian liability. He was given a combined sentence of 12 years in prison on the same charges as Minh.

Phan Van Anh Vu appealed against the first-instance sentence, under which he has to serve 30 years in prison also on the charges of of breaching regulations on managing and using State assets that caused losses and wastefulness, and violations of land management regulations.

The other defendants argued that they only followed instructions of their superiors and asked for reduced sentences.

 

According to the verdict at the first-instance trial, Minh and Chien were tasked with managing State’s assets and public land in the city during their time in office between 2006 and 2014.

The two repeatedly signed orders to illegally transfer land use rights over to Vu at much lower prices than those regulated by the Da Nang People’s Committee.

At the time of the first-instance trial, Vu was already serving a sentence of nine years after a Hanoi court found him guilty of deliberately disclosing state secrets last year./.VNA

Ex-officials of PVOil put into temporary detention

The Ministry of Public Security has officially launched an investigation into the alleged abuse of position and power to appropriate assets at the State-run PetroVietnam Oil Corporation (PVOil) and OceanBank, along with two former PVOil officials.

Former defence ministry official prosecuted for land management violations

The Central Military Procuracy has completed an indictment to prosecute a former high ranking official from the Ministry of Defence and other defendants for violations relating to fraud and land management.  

 
 

Vietnam praised for supporting nations in fight against COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Despite its limited resources, Vietnam has supported many other nations worldwide in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, proving itself as a responsible member of the international community,

Hà Nội returns to life after social distancing
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

After seven consecutive days of recording no new cases of COVID-19, social distancing regulations were eased in Hanoi at midnight on April 23.

Number of COVID-19 cases remains unchanged over last two days
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

The number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam still stood at 270 as of 6pm of April 26 with no new infections reported over the last couple of days, according to the national steering committee of COVID-19 prevention and control.

More than 100 Vietnamese brought home from Indonesia
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  12 giờ trước 

Vietnamese authorities worked together with the Vietnamese Embassy in Jakarta, Vietjet Air, and relevant Indonesian agencies to bring home more than 100 Vietnamese citizens on April 26.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia April 26
SOCIETYicon  26/04/2020 

Easing of social distancing wins public support

WHO, UK certify Vietnam’s COVID-19 test kit
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The World Health Organisation (WHO)'s medical product evaluation agency has sent a letter informing the certification of the SARS-CoV-2 testing kit LightPower iVA SARS-CoV-2 1st RT-rPCR,

Coronavirus: Immunity passports ‘could increase virus spread’
SOCIETYicon  26/04/2020 

No evidence people who develop antibodies after recovering are protected against a second infection.

E-learning to become part of higher education
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Universities have had to provide lectures online as a temporary solution during the COVID-19 pandemic, but experts believe that e-learning will become an indispensable part of higher education in Vietnam.

Officials’ children refuse to work for local agencies after overseas study
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Four people who refused to work for local agencies after finishing overseas training courses funded by Quang Ngai province have been forced to pay 200 percent of the training fee.

HCM City to receive nearly 10,000 Vietnamese nationals from abroad
SOCIETYicon  26/04/2020 

HCM City authorities are preparing to receive around 10,000 Vietnamese from Covid-19-affected countries.

Coronavirus: Has Sweden got its science right?
SOCIETYicon  26/04/2020 

The strategy devised by scientists was to keep large parts of society open but not everyone is convinced.

Close to 5 million local workers affected by COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  26/04/2020 

The novel coronavirus pandemic has caused approximately 5 million workers to either lose their jobs or stop work until further notice, therefore bringing the number of employed people during Q1 to a ten-year record low.

Restaurants implement measures to combat COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  26/04/2020 

With the opening of eateries and cafes in Hanoi, many establishments have set out a range of policies aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Coronavirus: Worldwide death toll climbs to 200,000
SOCIETYicon  26/04/2020 

The sombre milestone is reached with 2.8 million infections, Johns Hopkins University figures say.

Period of extreme weather conditions kills five in northern mountainous region
SOCIETYicon  26/04/2020 

A series of floods and landslides triggered by a period of torrential rain over the past few days has left five people dead, with one person missing and a further 25 people injured in mountainous regions situated in the north on April 25.

Coronavirus: Some states begin to reopen as US death toll passes 50,000
SOCIETYicon  26/04/2020 

Georgia, Oklahoma and Alaska lift some restrictions despite warnings that it may be too soon.

Demolition work to continue at 8B Le Truc building
SOCIETYicon  26/04/2020 

The second phase of the demolition of illegally constructed floors of a building at 8B Le Truc Street in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh District, is expected to start on May 15.

E-learning methods see boom during COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  25/04/2020 

E-learning models are expected to boom amid the COVID-19 outbreak as the Government searches for new education methods, experts said.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia April 25
SOCIETYicon  25/04/2020 

No new COVID-19 cases recorded in a day

Summer looms as Hanoi streets are covered in falling yellow leaves
PHOTOSicon  25/04/2020 

Plenty of roads throughout the capital can be seen lined with a distinct yellow carpet of leaves that have been falling from Dracontomelon duperreanum trees, locally known as Sau trees, over the past few days.

