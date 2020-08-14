Four more Covid-19 cases detected, one in Hai Duong

Vietnam confirmed four more locally transmitted coronavirus cases, bringing the country’s tally of infections to 993, the Ministry of Health announced at 6pm, August 19.



Da Nang, the epicenter of the country’s currently coronavirus outbreak, registered two new cases, both of whom are medical workers of the Hoa Vang Medical Center and Da Nang Hospital.

the central province of Quang Nam had one case, a 34-year-old man who took care of his wife, a COVID-19 patient, at Da Nang hospital.

The northern province of Hai Duong reported a case in Tan Binh ward, Hai Duong city. The 40-year-old woman had direct contact with two other COVID-19 patients who were closely linked to an outbreak at a restaurant on Ngo Quyen street in Hai Duong city.

On August 14, the patient was sent to centralised quarantine in a campus of Hai Duong University.

A day later, she tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, but later confirmatory tests by Hai Duong Centre for Disease Control and the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology returned positive.

The woman is now treated at the Hai Duong City's Hospital for Tropicla Diseases.

As of 18.00hrs August 19, Vietnam recorded 653 community acquired cases, including 513 cases tied to Da Nang. The remaining 340 cases were infected with the virus before they returned to Vietnam.

The new outbreak has spread to 15 cities and provinces since the SARS-CoV-2 virus recurred in Da Nang three weeks ago. Da Nang is the hardest hit locality, recording more than 300 cases, followed by Quang Nam, Hai Duong, HCM City, and Ha Noi.

August 19, Vietnam reported 13 recoveries from COVID-19, including five from Hue Central Hospital, two patients from Da Nang Lung Hospital, two from Hoa Vang District medical centre, and one in Binh Son District, Quang Ngai Province. Three other patients – in Dong Nai, Ninh Bình and Nam Dinh provinces – have also been given the all-clear today.

Earlier August 19, the health ministry reported one death of a former COVID-19 case (Patient 418) and included it in the official death count, but later today revised its stance given the patient had tested negative multiple times before his death.

The man was suffering from a number of underlying health issues – hypertension, diabetes, kidney failure, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The country’s COVID-19 related fatalities was kept at 25 Wednesday, with the first one reported on July 31.

Thuy Hanh