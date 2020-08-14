Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
19/08/2020 21:41:30 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Four more Covid-19 cases detected, one in Hai Duong

19/08/2020    21:39 GMT+7

Vietnam confirmed four more locally transmitted coronavirus cases, bringing the country’s tally of infections to 993, the Ministry of Health announced at 6pm, August 19.

Four more Covid-19 cases detected, one in Hai Duong


Da Nang, the epicenter of the country’s currently coronavirus outbreak, registered two new cases, both of whom are medical workers of the Hoa Vang Medical Center and Da Nang Hospital. 

the central province of Quang Nam had one case, a 34-year-old man who took care of his wife, a COVID-19 patient, at Da Nang hospital.

The northern province of Hai Duong reported a case in Tan Binh ward, Hai Duong city. The 40-year-old woman had direct contact with two other COVID-19 patients who were closely linked to an outbreak at a restaurant on Ngo Quyen street in Hai Duong city.

On August 14, the patient was sent to centralised quarantine in a campus of Hai Duong University.

A day later, she tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, but later confirmatory tests by Hai Duong Centre for Disease Control and the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology returned positive.

The woman is now treated at the Hai Duong City's Hospital for Tropicla Diseases.

 

As of 18.00hrs August 19, Vietnam recorded 653 community acquired cases, including 513 cases tied to Da Nang. The remaining 340 cases were infected with the virus before they returned to Vietnam.

The new outbreak has spread to 15 cities and provinces since the SARS-CoV-2 virus recurred in Da Nang three weeks ago. Da Nang is the hardest hit locality, recording more than 300 cases, followed by Quang Nam, Hai Duong, HCM City, and Ha Noi.

August 19, Vietnam reported 13 recoveries from COVID-19, including five from Hue Central Hospital, two patients from Da Nang Lung Hospital, two from Hoa Vang District medical centre, and one in Binh Son District, Quang Ngai Province. Three other patients – in Dong Nai, Ninh Bình and Nam Dinh provinces – have also been given the all-clear today.

Earlier August 19, the health ministry reported one death of a former COVID-19 case (Patient 418) and included it in the official death count, but later today revised its stance given the patient had tested negative multiple times before his death.

The man was suffering from a number of underlying health issues – hypertension, diabetes, kidney failure, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The country’s COVID-19 related fatalities was kept at 25 Wednesday, with the first one reported on July 31.

Thuy Hanh    

 
 

Other News

.
Saigon roads deeply flooded after downpours
Saigon roads deeply flooded after downpours
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Until last night many roads in HCM City's eastern part were flooded deeply, causing traffic paralysis. For year, flooding has been remained a big problem for the city.

Violators who enter city illegally may be sued by HCM City
Violators who enter city illegally may be sued by HCM City
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, HCM City Police should work with the People's Court to sue individuals who illegally enter the city, Chairm Nguyen Thanh Phong, said at a meeting with district authorities yesterday.

Hanoi imposes social distancing at restaurants, cafes
Hanoi imposes social distancing at restaurants, cafes
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

All restaurants and cafes must strictly follow regulations on COVID-19 prevention or face closure, said vice-chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Ngo Van Quy.

North-South Expressway to feature smart traffic system
North-South Expressway to feature smart traffic system
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The North-South Expressway will be equipped with a smart traffic system when put into operation to ensure efficient management and operation of vehicles, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Coronavirus: 20 serious cases, 7 face high risk of death
Coronavirus: 20 serious cases, 7 face high risk of death
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Vietnam recorded 989 cases of Covid-19, of which 520 cases were cured and 25 died. 

Student offered scholarships from 15 US universities
Student offered scholarships from 15 US universities
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Duong Bao Tien, a 12th grader majoring in English at Luong Van Chanh High School for the Gifted in Phu Yen province, has been offered scholarships from 15 schools in the US.

Northern localities told to prepare for typhoon Higos
Northern localities told to prepare for typhoon Higos
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

All relevant localities were told to carefully prepare for typhoon Higos, which is forecast to bring torrential rains, flash floods and landslides to northern mountainous provinces until Sunday.

Hanoi asks restaurants to apply stricter COVID-19 countermeasures
Hanoi asks restaurants to apply stricter COVID-19 countermeasures
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

All restaurants and cafes in Hanoi must strictly follow regulations on COVID-19 prevention or face closure, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Ngo Van Quy.

Ministry of Health issues warning over COVID-19 community infection
Ministry of Health issues warning over COVID-19 community infection
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long has warned the country looks set to face new COVID-19 hotspots in the community in the coming days and urged localities to stay vigilant to quickly detect new infections.

Vietnam plans to issue electronic ID card with multiple information
Vietnam plans to issue electronic ID card with multiple information
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

Local experts said the Ministry of Public Security should consider the necessity and the cost of the new ID card issuance.

Healthcare warriors head to pandemic hotspot
Healthcare warriors head to pandemic hotspot
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

As thousands of tourists fled Da Nang after the COVID-19 outbreak in the central city, dozens of leading doctors headed in the opposite direction, towards the danger.

Some 100,000 people in Vietnam may lose jobs per month on COVID-19
Some 100,000 people in Vietnam may lose jobs per month on COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

By the end of 2020, 70% of enterprises and 3.5-5 million workers are forecast to be negatively affected.

Vietnam introduces higher education comparative ranking system
Vietnam introduces higher education comparative ranking system
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

The Vietnam National University-Hanoi (VNU) on August 18 launched a higher education comparative ranking system developed by Vietnam named “University Performance Metrics” (UPM).

Hanoi calls for stricter COVID-19 prevention measures
Hanoi calls for stricter COVID-19 prevention measures
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Hanoi’s authorities today issued an urgent dispatch, asking for strict implementation of COVID-19 prevention and control measures following new cases of community transmission discovered in the capital city.

US, Vietnam cooperates in uncovering fraudulent COVID-19 websites
US, Vietnam cooperates in uncovering fraudulent COVID-19 websites
SOCIETYicon  18/08/2020 

The US and Vietnamese authorities partnered on an investigation for fraud related to the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the arrests of three suspects.

Foreigners join COVID-19 fight
Foreigners join COVID-19 fight
SOCIETYicon  18/08/2020 

Many foreigners in Vietnam have joined hands with local people in the fight against COVID-19 since the recent second outbreak began in late July.

Vietnam reports 6 more coronavirus cases, 4 in Da Nang
Vietnam reports 6 more coronavirus cases, 4 in Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam has confirmed six new Covid-19 infections, including four in Da Nang, now the biggest outbreak in the country, and two cases of entry which were placed into isolation immediately upon arrival, raising the total number to 989.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 18
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 18
SOCIETYicon  18/08/2020 

Hai Duong urged to enhance contact tracing, testing amid rising COVID-19 count

How are the bodies of people who died from Covid-19 handled in Vietnam?
How are the bodies of people who died from Covid-19 handled in Vietnam?
SOCIETYicon  18/08/2020 

By August 16, Vietnam had recorded 24 Covid-19-related deaths out of a total of 962 cases, representing 2.4%. All of the people were cremated.

Opening ceremonies for new academic year may be held online
Opening ceremonies for new academic year may be held online
SOCIETYicon  18/08/2020 

Localities that practice social distancing must put the health and safety of students and teachers above all else, and depending on local circumstances can hold opening ceremonies for the new school year online.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 