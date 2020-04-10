Four more COVID-19 cases reported in Vietnam, total at 255

Vietnam reported four more cases of COVID-19 as of 6pm on April 9, raising the total number in the country to 255.

A local resident in northern Ha Nam province has his temperature taken at a checkpoint set up by the provincial military, public security and health forces after the 251st patient was confirmed.

The tally included 158 foreign patients, making up 62.2 percent. Of the four new cases, two had been in contact with patient 243, and two are Vietnamese nationals returning from overseas.

The 252nd patient is a six-year-old Vietnamese boy in Ho Chi Minh City. He lived in Cambodia with his family of five, two of whom had been confirmed positive for COVID-19 and are now under quarantine in Cambodia.

He returned to Vietnam with the two other family members through the Moc Bai International Border Gate in the southern province of Tay Ninh on April 8. He was put under quarantine in Tay Ninh’s General Hospital upon arrival. His two other family members have tested negative.

Patient 253 is a 41-year-old woman from Hanoi’s Me Linh district, who is the sister-in-law of the 243rd patient. She is now being quarantined and treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases No.2.

The 254th patient is a 51-year-old man from Hanoi’s Me Linh district, who is a neighbour of the 243rd and 250th patients. He is currently undergoing dialysis therapy at the Hanoi Kidney Hospital and is under quarantine here.

The 255th patient is a 29-year-old Vietnamese man from Bac Quang district, the northern province of Ha Giang. He returned from Russia on March 27 via Noi Bai International Airport on flight SU290. He was put under quarantine in the northern province of Vinh Phuc upon arrival. He is now being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases No.2.

Also on April 9, two more COVID-19 patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries in Vietnam to 128, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Two more COVID-19 patients declared fully recovered, total at 128

browser not support iframe.

Both are Vietnamese. They were discharged from the Can Gio Hospital for COVID-19 Treatment on April 9 morning.

Both tested negative for the virus two days in a row on April 5 and 6 and will continue to be quarantined and monitored for the next 14 days after being discharged.

As of April 9 afternoon, Vietnam had confirmed 255 COVID-19 patients with no fatality so far.

Of the four latest cases, case 253 and case 254 had close contacts with case 243 in Me Linh district, Hanoi.

International press highlights Vietnam's success in combating COVID-19

Vietnamese health workers take care of COVID-19 patient

Vietnam's measures against COVID-19 have been applauded by the international media as prompt, drastic and supported by people nationwide.

Workers.org page of the US Workers World Party (WWP) on April 8 posted an article titled “How Vietnam contained the pandemic” saying that the coronavirus pandemic has started to reveal stark differences in the emergency responses of countries all over the globe.

It said Vietnam is among less developed countries which has mounted a highly successful response, perhaps more so than anywhere else in the world.

The article cited that by April 6, Vietnam, with a population of nearly 100 million people, had just 245 confirmed cases and zero deaths.

Vietnam’s University of Science and Technology has developed a fast and affordable test kit that costs about 15 USD and returns results within an hour.

Now 20 countries around the world are seeking to order tens of thousands of them, according to the article.

Vietnam has also focused on effective, nonpharmaceutical methods to contain the virus, it said, adding that on February 1, the country suspended flights to China and decided to close schools after the Lunar New Year break.

It then instituted a 21-day quarantine of Vinh Phuc province north of Hanoi, where a large number of residents had returned from Wuhan, China, the initial epicenter of the outbreak. It has since mandated 14-day quarantines for everyone arriving in the country and cancelled all foreign flights.

Quarantine centers have been set up on the edges of cities providing 100 percent of the medical care, food and shelter for those in quarantine, including foreign visitors, the article reported.

The US website also quoted a British citizen at a quarantine centre in Son Tay as saying “Suddenly it all becomes very human, we’re guests in a country doing their best to protect themselves and are extending us that courtesy. Such is the good nature of Vietnam.”

It also quoted a WWP member who travelled in Vietnam from March 5 to 17 as reporting that screenings in the airports were much more thorough and stringent than in the US. Hand sanitizer was almost everywhere, even in rural areas. People were “chipper” about following the measures set out by the government to contain the virus.

Vietnam has also used social media and information technology to combat the spread of the virus. Almost 90 percent of the people have either a smartphone or a mobile phone.

The government uses an app and other channels to swiftly alert the public to new cases and areas with potential transmission, to help people get tested and to provide scientifically accurate, up-to-date information on best practices to reduce exposure, according to the article.

The Vietnamese Ministry of Health produced a catchy music video to inform people of proper handwashing techniques and other measures to reduce transmission, it said.

The article concluded that Vietnam sets an example for both developing and wealthy countries fighting COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Project Syndicate, a website based in the Czech Republic, on April 8 carried a story titled “Vietnam’s Low Cost COVID 19 Strategy” praising Vietnam for managing the crisis so well that it avoided becoming a hotspot.

The article said Vietnam’s first cases were recorded on January 23, and the situation appeared to be under control until an additional wave of cases fueled by foreign tourists and returning travelers and students.

“Perhaps most remarkably, unlike the Republic of Korea, which has spent considerable funds on aggressive testing, or Singapore, which has established strong epidemiological surveillance, Vietnam has followed a budget-friendly approach that has proven equally effective”, it said.

Despite expectations of high rates of transmission, owing to a shared border with China and the high volume of bilateral trade, Vietnam has recorded only one-fifth the number of infections that much-lauded Singapore has, with no reported deaths to date, it added.

Vietnam’s initial success in slowing the rate of infection was attributed to the authorities’ focus on communication and public education through technology platforms and systematic tracing of pathogen carriers, according to the article.

With 65 percent of Vietnam’s 96 million people online, official news outlets and social media channels (60 percent are on Facebook) successfully shared information about the novel coronavirus.

“In an age when it is difficult to track and stop the spread of mis-/disinformation, understanding the threat, particularly its contagion rate, has been key to citizens’ willingness to cooperate, whether through social distancing or self-isolation.”

Vietnam’s experience demonstrates how, by focusing on early risk assessment, effective communication, and government-citizen cooperation, an under-resourced country with a precarious health-care system can manage the pandemic, the article concluded.

Seven Vietnamese citizens stranded at Thai airport brought home

The seven Vietnamese citizens are brought home thanks to the efforts and close coordination of many domestic and foreign agencies.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand has collaborated with the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines to bring seven citizens stuck at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok on the return flight VN610 taking off at 17:20 on April 9.

Among the returnees, five travelled from Africa, transiting Ethiopia and arriving at Suvarnabhumi airport on March 25 for a flight to Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi in the afternoon. But unfortunely, they missed the flight due to late arrival and there was no other flight to Vietnam.

The other two were not allowed to enter Cambodia, so they had to return to Suvarnabhumi airport. They were also not permitted to enter Thailand because the country is tightening regulations against COVID-19.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand said these citizens were brought home thanks to the efforts and close coordination of many domestic and foreign agencies in the context that there are no return flights to Vietnam and Thailand had declared a state of emergency.

Defining this as an emergency, the embassy coordinated with Vietnam Airlines to implement all necessary procedures with Vietnamese and Thai authorities to bring the citizens home on a weekly cargo flight of the airline between Hanoi and Bangkok.

Medical masks presented to Laos-Vietnam friendship assoc

At the event

Vice Director of the Ministry of Public Security’s Department of Foreign Relations and Standing Vice President of the Vietnam – Laos Friendship Association (VLFA)'s chapter in the public security force Nguyen Minh Hieu has presented 100 million VND (4,300 USD) and 1,000 medical masks to the Laos – Vietnam Friendship Association (LVFA).

At the hand-over ceremony in Hanoi on April 9, Vice Chairman and Secretary General of the VLFA Nguyen Van My thanked the VLFA chapter for its timely support to the LVFA.

My said there are 40 VLFA chapters in localities and units nationwide. The chapter in the public security sector is the first unit to raise fund in support of Lao people, proving the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive partnership between the two countries./.

Over 70 pct of businesses help workers amid COVID-19

Up to 73 percent of businesses have offered timely support to workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) Vu Tien Loc said.

According to the VCCI’s recent survey, almost firms in various sectors actively and proactively took anti-epidemic measures in workplaces as recommended by the Health Ministry and local authorities, as well as did their best to maintain production and trade.

Specifically, over 60 percent of enterprises allowed part of their workforce to adopt flexible working time, 46 percent cut working hours, 42 percent offered training for workers, and 41 percent permitted work from home.

Only about 20 percent were forced to cut the number of workers and end labour contracts while 21 percent reduced salaries.

The VCCI urged competent agencies to support business community, with a focus on hardest-hit sectors such as aviation, textile, footwear, logistics, micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, and business households.

Loc suggested learning from countries’ experience to offer timely assistance to them based on realities in localities.

Cambodia restricts travel to curb COVID-19

A worker in Cambodia wears face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on April 9 announced travel restrictions between the capital of Phom Penh and provinces to ensure national safety during the COVID-19 crisis.

The regulation will be effective from April 10 to 16 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. To date, Cambodia has recorded 117 cases of COVID-19 with no death.

Meanwhile, Singapore’s health ministry on April 9 confirmed 287 more infection cases, the number in a single day in the country since the disease outbreak in January 2020, raising the total to 1,910.

More than 200 of the new cases were linked to outbreaks in dormitories for foreign workers. Singapore has quarantined thousands of workers in dormitories after they were found to have connection with several COVID-19 cases.

So far, the country has reported six fatalities due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, as of April 9, Thailand confirmed 2,423 infection cases, including 32 deaths and 940 recoveries.