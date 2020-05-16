Four more imported cases bring total COVID-19 tally to 318

Four more new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on May 16 among Vietnamese returning from abroad, taking the total number of cases to 318 as of 6 pm May 16.

Taking samples for testing. Illustrative image





All the four new patients have been quarantined immediately after their entry, thus posing no risk of community infection.

Among them, one returned from Cambodia through a small trail across the border. He is now receiving treatment at Tay Ninh provincial hospital. All 17 people having close contact with him have also been quarantined.

Two other cases were passengers on flight VN0062 from Russia to Vietnam on May 13. They are hospitalized at Thai Binh provincial hospital.

The fourth one came back from the Philippines on May 14 on flight QH 9352. He is hospitalized at Sa Dec hospital in Dong Thap province.

So far 27 passengers on flight VN0062 from Russia to Vietnam on May 13 have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

A total of 9,161 people are being quarantine or monitored across the country. Meanwhile, 260 COVID-19 patients have recovered./.

Vietnam enters 31st straight day without COVID-19 community infections

Vietnam has no new COVID-19 cases to report on May 17 morning, the 31st straight day the country is clear of coronavirus infections in the community, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.

Among the 318 confirmed patients, 178 are imported and quarantined upon their arrival in the country.

Meanwhile, 9,161 people are currently kept in quarantine, including 302 at hospitals, 7,179 at other facilities, and 1,680 at home.

As many as 260 patients have recovered from the disease, and the rest are being treated at eight central and provincial-level healthcare establishments nationwide.

Four of those still under treatment have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, once and 12 others negative at least twice.

Patient No. 91, a British man and also the most severe case at present, is receiving treatment at the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital for Tropical Diseases. He is still in critical condition but has shown certain improvement. He has tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 for five consecutive times, the treatment sub-committee said./.VNA