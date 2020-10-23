Franconomics kicks off in Hanoi

The international Franconomics forum, a multidisciplinary dialogue on important socio-economic topics of countries in the French-speaking community, kicked off on Thursday in Hanoi under the theme ‘From Start-up to Smart-up’.

Delegates pose for a group photo. — VNS Photo

The forum was connected with more than 50 other locations across five continents and served as a platform for delegates to discuss innovative start-up (smart-up) in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which is a trend in a number of economic sectors around the world.

Delegates to the forum agreed that smart-up not only meant establishing a business which offered new products and services, but also operating the business in a smart way. Smart-ups should create high economic profits with low risks based on the application of information technology combined with modern management methods, along with digital transformation and the application of new technology.

Using digital transformation, start-ups had a lot of opportunities but also faced challenges. The Fourth Industrial Revolution increased competitiveness inside and outside the country. In that context, how should we help start-ups reduce risks, optimise sources and develop sustainably? How should we promote the growth of a national innovative smart-up system? Pham Bao Son, deputy director of the Vietnam National University, Hanoi, asked.

Being one of the leading research and training institutes in technology in Vietnam, the Vietnam National University, Hanoi always focused on research and training co-operation with localities and enterprises, he said.

Louise Mushikiwabo, secretary general of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), said the organisation was moving towards digital transformation.

Students in the OIF had been equipped with digital transformation skills as well as knowledge about start-ups to better adapt to the labour market. The OIF would hold more training on digital transformation for the youth and women, especially those living in disadvantaged areas, she said.

Dinh Toan Thang, head of the European Department at the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said since Vietnam had become an official member of the French-speaking community, the country had affirmed its role as a key member of the community in Asia-Pacific, and actively taken part in the community’s activities. Those contributions had been highly appreciated by other partners inside and outside the community.

“Vietnam is ready to promote co-operation in the French-speaking community in sectors that Vietnam has experience in such as economic development, agriculture, education, health, information technology and communications,” he said.

Vietnam attached importance to its partnership with the French-speaking community and was making practical contributions to the community’s summit in Tunisia next year, he added.

Franconomics has been co-organised by the International Francophone Institute (IFI), the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie (OIF) and the Vietnam National University, Hanoi, and will wrap up on Friday.

Other activities include the second national anthem singing festival, a pitching day for start-ups, and a launch ceremony for Hung Yen Digital Museum, as well as introductions to other digitalisation projects.

Franconomics is a multidisciplinary dialogue on important socio-economic topics for scientists, businesses, investors, and policymakers both inside and outside the French-speaking community with its 88 members and observers.

Each year it is organised in a different location in Vietnam to create opportunities for connecting and promoting co-operation, accessing and supplying technology, creating a high-quality workforce, and expanding the Partner Network for Development. VNS

