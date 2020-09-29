Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
30/09/2020 12:28:13 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

French court to hold trial on AO lawsuit on October 12

30/09/2020    12:22 GMT+7

President of the Vietnam Association of Victims of AO/dioxin (VAVA) Nguyen Van Rinh has sent a letter expressing support for Vietnamese-French Tran Thi To Nga 

who had filed a lawsuit against 26 US chemical firms for producing chemical toxins sprayed by the US army in the war in Vietnam, causing serious consequences for the community, her children and herself.

French court to hold trial on AO lawsuit on October 12 hinh anh 1

Vietnamese-French Tran Thi To Nga in a dialogue on the impacts of Agent Orange in Paris (Photo: VNA)

The Crown Court of Evry city in the suburb of Paris, where Nga filed the lawsuit in May 2014, has decided to open trial on the case on October 12.

In the letter, Rinh affirmed that the VAVA, with its mission to support and protect the legitimate rights and interests of AO/dioxin victims, will always accompany Nga. So far, the association has collected 416,200 signatures of its members and people with good will in support of the lawsuit.

He expressed his hope that the French court will uphold justice for Nga and her family.

In May 2014, Nga, born in 1942, filed the lawsuit. On April 16, 2015, the Evry court held the first hearing on the case, but since then, lawyers of the sued chemical companies tried every way to prolong the procedures.

 

Tran To Nga graduated from a Hanoi university in 1966 and became a war correspondent of the Liberation News Agency, now the Vietnam News Agency. She worked in some of the most heavily AO/Dioxin affected areas in southern Vietnam such as Cu Chi, Ben Cat and along the Ho Chi Minh Trail, ultimately experiencing contamination effects herself.

Among her three children, the first child died of heart defects and the second suffers from a blood disease.

In 2009, Nga, who contracted a number of acute diseases, appeared as a witness at the Court of Public Opinion in Paris, France against the US chemical companies.

From 1961-1971, US troops sprayed more than 80 million litres of herbicides—44 million litres of which were AO, containing nearly 370 kilograms of dioxin—over southern Vietnam.

As a result, around 4.8 million Vietnamese were exposed to the toxic chemical. Many of the victims have died, while millions of their descendants are living with deformities and diseases as a direct result of the chemical’s effects.-VNA 

 
 

Other News

.
Hotels and households make use of leftovers to reduce food loss
Hotels and households make use of leftovers to reduce food loss
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam has committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goal related to food loss and waste.

Vietnamese schools face shortage of foreign teachers
Vietnamese schools face shortage of foreign teachers
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

A number of international schools and English teaching centres nationwide are facing the prospect of a shortage of foreign teachers caused by the negative impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

HCM City to complete major transport projects at gateways by 2025
HCM City to complete major transport projects at gateways by 2025
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

HCM City plans to complete a number of major transport projects by 2025 that are expected to reduce traffic congestion at city gateways and improve connections to neighbouring provinces.

Vietnam set to endure extremely cold spells in early 2021
Vietnam set to endure extremely cold spells in early 2021
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Vietnam is likely to be hit by prolonged spells of cold weather in January and February of 2021, with temperatures expected to drop below previous years’ average levels.

Noi Bai Airport busy as domestic travel resumed
Noi Bai Airport busy as domestic travel resumed
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Noi Bai Airport in Hanoi has become busy again following the rising number of flights being resumed after the second wave of Covid-19 was brought under control.

Experts warn of possibility of another COVID-19 wave this winter
Experts warn of possibility of another COVID-19 wave this winter
SOCIETYicon  29/09/2020 

Leading Vietnamese health experts have not ruled out the possibility that the SARS-CoV-2 virus could recur in the winter months due to favourable weather conditions allowing for a resurgence of the virus.

Life in the forest of a Saigon’s young couple
Life in the forest of a Saigon’s young couple
FEATUREicon  29/09/2020 

At 6:30 in the morning, after having breakfast, An went to the kitchen to make coffee. Thuan came back from the garden, and the couple sipped a cup of coffee together in theỉ log house, overlooking the garden full of flowers.

Vietnamese students to compete at Microsoft Office World Champs
Vietnamese students to compete at Microsoft Office World Champs
SOCIETYicon  29/09/2020 

Three Vietnamese students are to represent the country at the final round of the Microsoft Office World Championship (MOSWC), an event which is scheduled to take place in 2021 in the United States.

Project to recover historic To Lich River
Project to recover historic To Lich River
SOCIETYicon  29/09/2020 

A company has proposed building a history and culture complex near part of the To Lich River by 2026.

Rooftop garden is peaceful retreat, food resource for HCM City family
Rooftop garden is peaceful retreat, food resource for HCM City family
SOCIETYicon  28/09/2020 

When Nguyen Van Huynh returned to HCM City five years ago after living for 20 years in Eastern Europe, he and his wife decided to build a house in the city.

Straw burning threatens flight safety: aviation official
Straw burning threatens flight safety: aviation official
SOCIETYicon  28/09/2020 

The burning of straw, plant byproducts and other waste on fields near airports produces smoke that affects visibility for pilots and poses a high risk to flight safety, said an official from Northern Airports Authority..

Unique wedding photos cause a stir
Unique wedding photos cause a stir
SOCIETYicon  28/09/2020 

Taking a bed-style wedding photo in pedestrian street

What should foreign experts have to pay attention to when going to Hanoi?
What should foreign experts have to pay attention to when going to Hanoi?
SOCIETYicon  28/09/2020 

The People's Committee of Hanoi has issued medical guidelines for Covid-19 epidemic prevention and control applied for foreigners entering Vietnam to work less than 14 days in the city.

Vietnam uses locally-made test kits for incoming guests
Vietnam uses locally-made test kits for incoming guests
SOCIETYicon  28/09/2020 

Made-in-Vietnam test kits used at the country's airports can detect pathogenic viruses at the time of testing and confirm whether the passengers are infected or not.

VN Health Ministry updates protocols for priority COVID-19 testing
VN Health Ministry updates protocols for priority COVID-19 testing
SOCIETYicon  28/09/2020 

The Ministry of Health has issued updated guidelines for priority COVID-19 testing to effectively make use of all available resources and detect and monitor new cases.

Parents worried about fifth graders use of foul language
Parents worried about fifth graders use of foul language
SOCIETYicon  28/09/2020 

Thu Trang, a parent in Ba Dinh district in Hanoi, yesterday evening scolded her son after discovering that he had used foul language when talking with his friends.

Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases on Sept 28 morning
Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases on Sept 28 morning
SOCIETYicon  28/09/2020 

Vietnam logged no new COVID-19 cases within the past 12 hours as of 6 a.m on September 28, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Vietnam comes 17th at International Mathematical Olympiad 2020
Vietnam comes 17th at International Mathematical Olympiad 2020
SOCIETYicon  28/09/2020 

All six members of the Vietnamese team participating in the virtual 61st International Mathematical Olympiad 2020 brought home medals and certificate of merit, including two golds, finishing 17th out of 105 participating countries and territories.

Mekong Delta should safeguard fruit orchards from saltwater in rivers: experts
Mekong Delta should safeguard fruit orchards from saltwater in rivers: experts
SOCIETYicon  28/09/2020 

The Mekong Delta region should take proactive measures to protect fruit orchards in the 2020 – 21 dry season as severe saltwater intrusion in rivers is forecast in the coming months, experts have said.

Digitisation helps narrow urban-rural gap: experts
Digitisation helps narrow urban-rural gap: experts
SOCIETYicon  28/09/2020 

Digital transformation provides a challenge and opportunity for sustainable agricultural and rural development and narrowing gaps between rural and urban areas, experts have said.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 