Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/04/2020 05:00:35 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Frontline doctor urges everyone to comply with COVID-19 regulations

 
 
18/04/2020    07:45 GMT+7

As communities around the world grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors and nurses have been on the front lines, working around the clock to help treat patients and contain the spread of the virus.

Frontline doctor urges everyone to comply with COVID-19 regulations
Doctor Nguyen Trung Cap, head of the Emergency Department at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

Doctor Nguyen Trung Cap, head of the Emergency Department at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases, where more than 100 COVID-19 patients have been treated, talks about how he and his colleagues are fighting the virus.

Can you give us an update on the health of patients being treated at the hospital?

As of April 15, we have isolated and conducted screening of 2,110 suspected cases. There were 142 positive patients being treated, of which 81 have recovered and been discharged.

Among the patients we treated, we also had 14 patients in very severe conditions, including five patients on ventilators and one of them on ECMO (Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation). But fortunately, among serious patients, many patients have improved. Eight patients are recovering, three out of five cases on ventilators have been weaned from the machine, and the two others who are still on ventilators have passed the critical phase.

What has Vietnam's biggest success in COVID-19 prevention and control been?

I think that the greatest success in this battle is that we remarkably controlled the spread of the epidemic into Vietnam. Although we are very close to China and trade activities between the two countries are abundant, we have been able to prevent the epidemic from making a huge outbreak in Vietnam. That’s what helped the health sector avoid being overloaded and society has had time to prepare for what might come next.

We were affected by the pandemic rather early compared to other parts like Europe or the US, while our health care system, to be honest, lacks many things compared to those developed countries. But it was fortunate that we quickly became aware of the risks and conducted aggressive steps to control the pandemic.

The result is that we have timely restrained the disease’s spread in term of speed and scale. Up to this point in time, we have not been overloaded and we have not had to experience a total collapse of the treatment system like in many other countries.

There are reported shortages of personal protective equipment in many countries. What’s the current situation at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases?

We have made quite proper preparation and now the number of patients with COVID-19 at the hospital is about 100, so there is no shortage of personal protective equipment like in some parts of the world.

However, plans can be prepared and facilities can be only sufficient to meet a certain scale of a pandemic. If we implement good community-based disease control, limit the number of patients, the hospital will be able to cope with the situation. But if the epidemic prevention in the community is not good, which can lead to a high increase in the number of patients, exceeding the capacity of hospitals, at such a point, we will lack everything.

During the course of treatment, what difficulties did the doctors encounter?

Our biggest difficulty when facing this disease is that it is a new disease and our understanding of it is limited. For the first patients, we had to set up a treatment regimen based on our experience and existing knowledge, as well as knowledge from other similar or related diseases such as SARS, influenza and a few studies by foreign colleagues.

But after treating a few patients, we gained certain knowledge and experience. In addition, many studies of colleagues around the world have started to produce brighter pictures of COVID-19 pathology. This has improved the treatment regimen and made it more consistent with the understanding of this pathology and reality in patients.

 

The second difficulty is that COVID-19 is a highly contagious disease. Therefore, ensuring safety for health workers is also extremely difficult. And sadly, two doctors at the hospital were infected when treating patients.

However, after a period of time, we have improved our skills to prevent on-the-job infections, as well as improved the use of protective equipment, so that there have been no more on-the-job infections.

What do you think of the support the Government and the people have given to the health sector?

Since the beginning of the epidemic, we have received much attention and support from everyone in society, both physically and mentally. The Government has provided us with good working conditions and colleagues have been supporting us in term of professional knowledge sharing.

Individuals and organisations have also been very generous in donating protective equipment and sending us presents and their encouragement. That has given us more strength to continue this battle.

Can you tell us a bit more about preparations for different scenarios of pandemic development, given the fact that we have seen community transmission?

So far we have taken steps to prepare for worse situations such as more than 1,000 or 10,000 patients. But the capacity and resources of our health system are limited, so it would be difficult to respond to situations with hundreds of thousands of patients like in Italy or the US. Therefore, we hope that every citizen will continue to strictly follow the guidelines on social distancing so that the disease does not break out beyond the ability of the health sector.

And even though our health system is ready, everyone should take care of their own health and safety, think of the community and work together to control the disease together with the health sector.

The fight against epidemics is not only the job of the health sector. The Government has been working on scenarios and proper instructions and preparations. We also have a mechanism for inter-sector co-operation in pandemic prevention and control. Many companies have started to work on manufacturing ventilators and protective equipment.

The Ministry of Health has also sketched out plans for worse situations. Hospitals have prepared equipment, machines, medicines, protective materials and also training for doctors at all levels.

What is your biggest hope now?

I really wish everyone would raise their awareness about community health and we need every single person to comply with the Government's anti-pandemic regulations and the Ministry of Health’s practices for infection prevention. If every one of us can do that properly, we’ll be able to contain COVID-19 more effectively and return to normality soon enough. — VNS

Police doctors on frontline in COVID-19 fight

Police doctors on frontline in COVID-19 fight

Police Hospital 199 under the Ministry of Public Security is one of four hospitals in the central city of Da Nang receiving and monitoring patients suspected of being infected by the COVID-19 virus. 

Frontline doctors in Covid-19 combat

Frontline doctors in Covid-19 combat

National Hospital of Tropical Diseases No. 2 in Dong Anh district in Hanoi is home to the largest number of COVID-19 patients.

 
 

Other News

.
Technical work no longer elbow grease
Technical work no longer elbow grease
SOCIETYicon  18/04/2020 

Enrolling in a vocational school was an easy decision for 23-year-old Truong The Dieu, even though he was under pressure to become an engineer.

Streets bustling once more in low-risk localities
Streets bustling once more in low-risk localities
PHOTOSicon  17/04/2020 

With a number of Vietnamese cities and provinces being at low risk of infection from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the streets of various locations throughout the country have become crowded once again as businesses begin to re-open.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia on April 17
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 17
SOCIETYicon  17/04/2020 

Hanoi to conduct quick COVID-19 tests at wholesale markets

School reopening times vary among provinces, cities
School reopening times vary among provinces, cities
SOCIETYicon  17/04/2020 

Many provinces and cities, particularly those at high risk of a COVID-19 outbreak, will continue to keep schools closed, while others have not decided on a date to reopen schools.

Coronavirus: 'Undocumented explosion' spreads around Brazil
Coronavirus: 'Undocumented explosion' spreads around Brazil
SOCIETYicon  17/04/2020 

With more graves being dug and little testing, Brazil's coronavirus crisis may be worse than figures show.

Coronavirus: The untold story of America's biggest outbreak
Coronavirus: The untold story of America's biggest outbreak
SOCIETYicon  17/04/2020 

Infections spread like wildfire through a pork factory in South Dakota. Here's how it happened.

Vietnamese students raise algae in motorcycle exhaust pipes to reduce emissions
Vietnamese students raise algae in motorcycle exhaust pipes to reduce emissions
SOCIETYicon  17/04/2020 

A group of students from the HCM City Economics and Laws University has found a method to reduce motorcycle emissions by raising an algae species.

Thai Binh officers connected to Duong 'Nhue' detained
Thai Binh officers connected to Duong 'Nhue' detained
SOCIETYicon  17/04/2020 

Police in northern Thai Binh Province on Thursday detained four officers related to the case of Nguyen Xuan Duong, also known as Duong Nhue, who was arrested on April 9 for assault.

Vietnamese Canadian doctor dies from COVID-19
Vietnamese Canadian doctor dies from COVID-19
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  17/04/2020 

Dr. Huy Hao Dao, a Vietnamese Canadian public health specialist, has become the first doctor in Quebec to pass away as a result of complications relating to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to Canadian health authorities.

Hanoi: Over 440,000 people receive pension, allowance at home
Hanoi: Over 440,000 people receive pension, allowance at home
PHOTOSicon  17/04/2020 

From April 16 to May 10, more than 440,000 people in Hanoi will receive both their April and May monthly pension and social insurance allowance one time at home.

HCM City extends suspension of public transport until April 22
HCM City extends suspension of public transport until April 22
SOCIETYicon  17/04/2020 

The HCM City Department of Transport on Wednesday decided to extend the suspension of public and service transport until April 22.

Investors sell nursery schools after big losses
Investors sell nursery schools after big losses
SOCIETYicon  17/04/2020 

Unsure about the future of the school, the owner of a nursery school in Cau Giay district in Hanoi has decided to sell the school and liquidate teaching aids.

Vietnam returns Philippine sailor found adrift at sea
Vietnam returns Philippine sailor found adrift at sea
SOCIETYicon  17/04/2020 

The southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau’s Border Guard Command and the provincial Department of Home Affairs transferred a sailor found adrift at sea to the Philippine Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City on April 16.

Coronavirus: Singapore spike reveals scale of migrant worker infections
Coronavirus: Singapore spike reveals scale of migrant worker infections
SOCIETYicon  17/04/2020 

Mass testing has revealed the extent of the spread amongst Singapore's migrant worker community.

Agriculture Minister calls for strengthening disaster response
Agriculture Minister calls for strengthening disaster response
SOCIETYicon  17/04/2020 

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong wants countrywide improvements in developing plans to respond to natural disasters.

Eating out or at home, separate dipping sauce bowl is the best option
Eating out or at home, separate dipping sauce bowl is the best option
SOCIETYicon  17/04/2020 

When asked to choose between eating out and at home, many people will choose the latter since they are assured of safe and nutritious food.

The unsung warriors amid the COVID-19 pandemic
The unsung warriors amid the COVID-19 pandemic
FEATUREicon  17/04/2020 

The light in the lab of the Hanoi Centre for Disease Control (CDC) hasn’t been off for a second since March 6.

VN universities prepare plans to ensure enrollment quality
VN universities prepare plans to ensure enrollment quality
SOCIETYicon  17/04/2020 

Amid the complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, many universities are preparing backup plans in case the results of the high school exams are not available for enrollment procedures.

COVID-19: VN earns accolades for punching above its weight
COVID-19: VN earns accolades for punching above its weight
FEATUREicon  17/04/2020 

As the global number of COVID-19 cases surpasses the two million milestone, Vietnam has started to receive international accolades for its all-out efforts that have managed to keep its tally considerably low given its close proximity to China.

Lam Dong to discipline leaders for failure to prevent deforestation
Lam Dong to discipline leaders for failure to prevent deforestation
SOCIETYicon  17/04/2020 

The People’s Committee of the Central Highlands’ province of Lam Dong has announced it would discipline leaders and forest owners who failed to prevent deforestation in their localities over the past three weeks.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 