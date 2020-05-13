Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
13/05/2020 15:20:36 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

'Funky balls' could be added to banned drug list

 
 
13/05/2020    14:16 GMT+7

The Government has asked the Ministry of Public Security to study and add recreational nitrous oxide balloons – also known as funky balls – to the list of drugs and precursor substances for strict management and supervision.

Funky balls are sold at bars and pubs on HCM City's Bùi Viện Street. Photo vietnamdaily.net.vn

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, who is also chairman of the National Committee for AIDS, Drug and Prostitution Prevention of Vietnam, said the control over the use of nitrous oxide (N2O) or laughing gas must be tightened in big cities in Hanoi and HCM City.

Dam asked the ministry to study the definition of precursor substances in the amended Law on Drug Prevention and Control.

It would be a legal basis to list laughing gas and similar substances as narcotic substances, he said.

The task must be completed and reported to the Prime Minister before December 31.

He required the Ministry of Health to tighten the use of N2O, assess the impact of using the gas on human health and provide information to the media for dissemination.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade would coordinate with the concerned ministries and branches in strengthening the management of import, production, sale and use of N2O gas.

Sanctions would be stipulated for the violations, he said.

 

Nitrous oxide is a chemical compound for pain relief within healthcare, mostly during childbirth and in dentistry.

In Vietnam, the gas pumped into balloons can easily be bought at bars and pubs or social network at the cost of between VNĐ50,000-150,000 (US$2.08-6.25) each, depending on their size.

A person who inhales the gas usually bursts into laughter. The regular use of the gas creates immediate dizziness and blocks the nervous system, reducing the ability to think, distorting the perception of sound and even causing brief visual hallucinations.

N2O is not listed as drug or precursor substance under Government Decree 73/2018/NĐ-CP, dated May 2018.

Previously, Hà Nội’s Department of Health and the city police sent a petition to the city authority to tighten the use of N2O for recreational purposes after the rampant sale and use of funky balls were reported in the city.

Health experts raised their warnings of the addictive properties of the gas and negative impacts on people’s health.

The city authority later proposed the Ministry of Health to restrict the sale of the substance for recreational purposes, which gained approval last May. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Appeal court upholds sentence for former Da Nang leader
Appeal court upholds sentence for former Da Nang leader
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The Hanoi High-level Court on Tuesday upheld the jail sentence for a former Da Nang City’s leader Tran Van Minh and real estate mogul Phan Van Anh Vu for illicit deals involving State land and property, rejecting their appeal.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 13
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 13
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

People with disabilities among those most affected by COVID-19

Online use of public services continues to rise in HCM City
Online use of public services continues to rise in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Concerns related to information security, complex administrative procedures and lack of transparency in processing applications mean many individuals and organisations are still reluctant to use online public services in HCM City, authorities said.

Flower village to revive production
Flower village to revive production
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Like other residents of Ha Loi Village in Hanoi’s Me Linh District, Nguyen Huy Ha rejoiced when their life seemed to be returning to normal after the lockdown period was lifted on May 6.

The 2020 high school examination: It never rains but it pours
The 2020 high school examination: It never rains but it pours
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

It took Phuong Linh, a twelfth grader at Hanoi-based Yen Hoa High School, a couple of days to digest the bitter reality before pulling herself together and preparing for the coming graduation examination in August.

Hanoi relaxes social distancing, but bars and karaoke venues remain closed
Hanoi relaxes social distancing, but bars and karaoke venues remain closed
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The municipal authority of Hanoi has agreed to further relax social distancing restrictions on public transport, including on planes, trains, buses and boats, after 25 days of no community transmission cases of COVID-19 reported in Vietnam.

Another senior official in jail for quality issues in Da Nang-Quang Nam expressway project
Another senior official in jail for quality issues in Da Nang-Quang Nam expressway project
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Police on Monday said they have arrested and launched an investigation against a senior leader of the State-owned Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) for violations in handling a key project in central Vietnam.

Fishing villages co-exist with development
Fishing villages co-exist with development
FEATUREicon  18 giờ trước 

Stretching 90km along the coast over the Hai Van Pass to Hoi An, fishing villages and crowded fishery communities have been around for centuries.

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum reopened today
President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum reopened today
SOCIETYicon  12/05/2020 

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum reopened to the public from Tuesday (May 12) after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic since March 23, according to the board.

Scott Johnson death: Australian man arrested in gay hate killing cold case
Scott Johnson death: Australian man arrested in gay hate killing cold case
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

US scholar Scott Johnson was found dead at the bottom of beach cliffs in Sydney in 1988.

Police bust two major drug trafficking cases, seizing over 70kg of narcotics
Police bust two major drug trafficking cases, seizing over 70kg of narcotics
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Police in Ky Son District in the central province of Nghe An announced on Saturday they have arrested three men for allegedly trafficking 20 bricks of heroin, 60kg of methamphetamine and 4kg of ketamine.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 12
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 12
SOCIETYicon  12/05/2020 

Vietnamese returning from Malaysia test negative for SARS-CoV-2

Woman uses traditional singing practice to fight coronavirus
Woman uses traditional singing practice to fight coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  12/05/2020 

A woman in the northern province of Tuyen Quang is using traditional music to help local people understand more about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: Wuhan draws up plans to test all 11 million residents
Coronavirus: Wuhan draws up plans to test all 11 million residents
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Wuhan has proposed an ambitious battle plan to test its entire population in just 10 days.

Localities speed up land clearance for North-South Expressway
Localities speed up land clearance for North-South Expressway
SOCIETYicon  12/05/2020 

The 13 localities the North-South Expressway runs through have sped up land clearance to hand over land for the project before June 30.

Parents angry as int'l schools collect tuition for last few months
Parents angry as int'l schools collect tuition for last few months
SOCIETYicon  12/05/2020 

Students did not go to school for the last several months, but international schools have asked parents to pay tuition as usual.

First instance trial on exam cheating scandal in Hoa Binh opens
First instance trial on exam cheating scandal in Hoa Binh opens
SOCIETYicon  12/05/2020 

The People’s Court of Hoa Binh province on May 11 opened the first instance trial on the 2017-2018 national high school exam cheating scandal in which dozens of candidates had their exam scores increased

HCM City speeds up site compensation for key traffic projects
HCM City speeds up site compensation for key traffic projects
SOCIETYicon  12/05/2020 

District authorities have been urged to complete site compensation, resettlement and handover of land to speed up the progress of major traffic projects this year.

Back to school after longest Tet holiday ever
Back to school after longest Tet holiday ever
SOCIETYicon  12/05/2020 

The first week back at school for students in Vietnam coincides with the first hot weather spell in the northern part of the country. Early warnings of stagnant air-conditioned spaces being an environment for viruses, 

Should Vietnam have a lump sum pension payment policy?
Should Vietnam have a lump sum pension payment policy?
SOCIETYicon  12/05/2020 

Dinh Thi Thu Hien, vice chairwoman of the Social Welfare Policy Committee, under the Ministry of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs, talks to Nhân Dân (People) newspaper on the need to revise the policy on lump-sum pension payments.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 