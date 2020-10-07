Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/10/2020 13:07:25 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Special policy for new Thu Duc City suggested

08/10/2020    12:00 GMT+7

The idea of establishing Thu Duc City has been supported by experts and voters, but they want a special policy and better name for the city suited to the current epoch and future as well.

The Vietnam Fatherland Front HCM City on October 6 organized a session reviewing the merger of administrative units and Thu Duc City. Most participants agreed on the project but some experts wanted more clarity about the purpose and necessity of the merger.

Special policy for new Thu Duc City suggested

Major General Phan Anh Minh, former deputy director of the HCM City Police, commented ‘the shirt that the three districts in the eastern part (districts 2, 9 and Thu Duc) is wearing is very tight’.

If the new city of Thu Duc, when established, will be at the district level and still have to seek permission from different administration levels like other districts, this will have no significance.

Thu Duc City is expected to serve as a creative area in the eastern part of HCM City, and as the driving force for the HCM City’s economic development. If it is just at the district level, the task will be beyond its capacity.

“I talked with the policemen of 24 districts and they told me that with the current jurisdiction, no one would dare take the post as the police chief of the new city,” he said.

Minh said it is necessary to ask the National Assembly for a new policy for a new administration unit (Thu Duc City).

Dr Vo Kim Cuong from the HCM City Planning and Development Association said there were still many unclear problems about Thu Duc City project.

 

It is necessary to describe what cannot be done by the district and what can be done only by the city. The plan on merging three districts does not show in detail the benefits and consequences of the merger.

“It may not be necessary to merge districts and set up the government of Thu Duc city. Instead, it would be better to establish a committee on Thu Duc City development,” he said. “And it is necessary to clarify the rationale for choosing this organizational plan."

Lawyer Truong Thi Hoa also said the most visible benefit of the merger and establishment of a new administration unit is streamlining the apparatus, but it is still necessary to clarify why this would be beneficial or harmful to people.

What concerns Hoa is the naming of the new city. “A creative smart city needs a new name which shows the orientation of its development,” she said. 

Huong Quynh

New Thu Duc City to be set up within HCM City as special, livable innovation area

New Thu Duc City to be set up within HCM City as special, livable innovation area

Thu Duc is expected to be the ‘nucleus’ of HCM City’s implementation of a smart, knowledge-based city, according to Director of HCM City Planning and Architecture Department Nguyen Thanh Nha.

Thu Duc City set to be new growth pole for HCM City

Thu Duc City set to be new growth pole for HCM City

Like Gangnam south of the Han River in Seoul and Pudong east of the Huangpu River in Shanghai, Thu Duc City is expected to become a new growth area for HCM City.

 
 

Other News

.
Unsafe e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products target young customers
Unsafe e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products target young customers
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

E-cigarettes and heated tobacco products (HTPs) were not safe for children, adolescents or young people, and these new products targeting young people had in fact created a new generation of addicts, experts warned.

Conjoined twins head home nearly three months after separation
Conjoined twins head home nearly three months after separation
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Sixteen-month-old conjoined twins Truc Nhi and Dieu Nhi were discharged from hospital on October 7, 84 days after their 12-hour separation surgery.

Teachers complain about first grade curriculum
Teachers complain about first grade curriculum
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Many teachers say they have to ‘struggle’ with the curriculum for first graders, and feel worried about students in upland and disadvantaged areas.

No public reprimands for primary school students: new MOET circular
No public reprimands for primary school students: new MOET circular
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Head of the Primary School Department under the Ministry of Education and Training Thai Van Tai talks about changes in regulations relating to the organisation, management and operation of primary schools.

1,000 labourers affected by Covid-19 receive free technical vocational training
1,000 labourers affected by Covid-19 receive free technical vocational training
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), the German development agency, in cooperation with Vietnam’s Directorate of Vocational Education and Training and departments of Labour invalids and Social Affairs in eight cities

Technology vital for craft villages to thrive
Technology vital for craft villages to thrive
SOCIETYicon  07/10/2020 

Vietnam's international integration has brought both challenges and opportunities for traditional craft villages, with the use of scientific and technical advances in production considered vital for them to thrive.

HCM City university to pay monthly living expense for PhD students
HCM City university to pay monthly living expense for PhD students
SOCIETYicon  07/10/2020 

The International University-Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City has decided to pay doctoral students VND10 million (US$430) for monthly living expenses and waive tuition fees of up to 100 per cent in the 2020-21 academic year.

Fundraising app for AO/dioxin victims debuts
Fundraising app for AO/dioxin victims debuts
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

A fundraising app for victims of Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin was launched by the Vietnam Association of Victims of AO/dioxin (VAVA) during a ceremony on October 6.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia October 7
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia October 7
SOCIETYicon  07/10/2020 

152 F1 contacts linked to possible Japanese COVID-19 case

Universities require higher benchmarks for admission
Universities require higher benchmarks for admission
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Higher required scores for university admission this year were foreseeable, but students are still surprised at the level needed for acceptance.

Ex-vice chairman of HCM City People's Committee appeals first instance judgment
Ex-vice chairman of HCM City People's Committee appeals first instance judgment
SOCIETYicon  07/10/2020 

Nguyen Thanh Tai, former Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, has filed an appeal against the judgments which were announced at the first instance trial.

Digital tools key to regulatory policy making
Digital tools key to regulatory policy making
SOCIETYicon  07/10/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has posed great challenges to the Government, but the Government’s proactiveness was key to helping Vietnam devise effective solutions in the fight against the pandemic,

Central Vietnam told to prepare for dangerous weather
Central Vietnam told to prepare for dangerous weather
SOCIETYicon  07/10/2020 

The central region is forecast to experience prolonged heavy rains and floods in the coming days due to a low-pressure system in the East Sea that may grow into a tropical depression.

Elderly woman wins fame after rejecting handouts
Elderly woman wins fame after rejecting handouts
SOCIETYicon  07/10/2020 

The 84-year-old Do Thi Mo in Thanh Hoa has become known across Vietnam after she asked local authorities not to classify her household as 'poor' in September last year, effectively forgoing many benefits and preferential treatment.

University admission scores increase sharply
University admission scores increase sharply
SOCIETYicon  06/10/2020 

University admission scores this year increased compared to 2019, with information technology, computer science, international economics and marketing attracting a large number of candidates.

Hai Phong hotel locked down after new Covid-19 case
Hai Phong hotel locked down after new Covid-19 case
SOCIETYicon  06/10/2020 

A hotel in Hai Phong City has been locked down since October 5 after a Japanese man who stayed there tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

20 tiny teeth in tumour removed
20 tiny teeth in tumour removed
SOCIETYicon  06/10/2020 

Doctors from the Hung Vuong General Hospital in the northern province of Phu Tho have removed a teeth tumour from a 12-year-old patient.

Tien Giang faces worsening river, canal erosion
Tien Giang faces worsening river, canal erosion
SOCIETYicon  06/10/2020 

The Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Tien Giang is facing increasing erosion along rivers and canals, according to its Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Cases of dengue fever hit majority of districts in Hanoi
Cases of dengue fever hit majority of districts in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The dengue fever season is starting to peak, with cases being detected in 29 out of 30 districts across the capital, according to information released by the Hanoi Department of Health,

Five die in traffic accident in Nghe An
Five die in traffic accident in Nghe An
SOCIETYicon  06/10/2020 

Five people were killed after a car hit a motorbike in the central province of Nghe An on Sunday evening.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 