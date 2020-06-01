Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/06/2020 12:29:23 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

George Floyd death: Lawyer calls it 'premeditated murder'

 
 
01/06/2020    10:22 GMT+7

Violence erupts in Philadelphia as protests continue over the death of a black man in custody.

A lawyer for the family of George Floyd, whose death sparked unrest across the US, has accused a police officer of "premeditated murder".

Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder, but lawyer Benjamin Crump told CBS news it was a case of first-degree murder.

"We think that he had intent... almost nine minutes he kept his knee in a man's neck that was begging and pleading for breath," he said.

Looting is reported in Philadelphia.

Video from two Philadelphia TV stations on Sunday shows youths smashing several police cars and looting at least one store. 

Reporting on the violence in West Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Inquirer says police cars were also set ablaze.

Several US cities have imposed curfews.

President Donald Trump tweeted: "Law & Order in Philadelphia, NOW! They are looting stores. Call in our great National Guard".

The Floyd case in Minneapolis has reignited US anger over police killings of black Americans.

It follows the high-profile cases of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Eric Garner in New York and others that have driven the Black Lives Matter movement.

George Floyd death: Lawyer calls it 'premeditated murder'
An attack on a police car in West Philadelphia on Sunday
 

In video footage, Mr Chauvin, 44, can be seen kneeling on Mr Floyd's neck for several minutes on Monday. Mr Floyd, 46, repeatedly says that he is unable to breathe.

"The fact that officer Chauvin kept his knee on his neck for almost three minutes after he was unconscious. We don't understand how that was not first degree murder. We don't understand how all these officers haven't been arrested," lawyer Crump said.

Three other officers present at the time have also since been sacked.

For many the outrage over George Floyd's death also reflects years of frustration over socio-economic inequality and segregation, not least in Minneapolis itself.

There have been five nights of arson and looting in Minneapolis and the adjacent city of St Paul. Minnesota's Governor Tim Walz said on Saturday he was deploying the full Minnesota National Guard for the first time since World War Two.

The National Guard - the US reserve military force for domestic emergencies - said on Sunday that 5,000 of its personnel had been activated in 15 states and Washington DC. It added that "state and local law enforcement agencies remain responsible for security".

In the CBS interview, lawyer Benjamin Crump also said "we now have the audio from the police bodycam and we hear where one officer says 'he doesn't have a pulse, maybe we should turn him on his side', but yet officer Chauvin says 'no, we're going to keep him in this position'. That's intent.

"Also, the fact that officer Chauvin kept his knee on his neck for almost three minutes after he was unconscious."

The lawyer also said Mr Chauvin and Mr Floyd already knew each other before Mr Floyd's death in custody.

 

He said the Floyd family was "notified by the owner of a club that Derek Chauvin was an off-duty police officer where George Floyd was a security guard, and so they had to overlap".

For three years, Donald Trump presided over a nation of relative peace and prosperity. The crises he faced were largely of his own making, and he confronted them by rallying his supporters and condemning his opponents.

Now Trump faces a situation ill-suited to a playbook of division. The US economy has been hobbled by a deadly pandemic. George Floyd's death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer has spread racial unrest across the nation. The public is uncertain and afraid - and increasingly angry.

These are circumstances that would tests the abilities of even the most skilful leaders. This president, however, risks becoming lost at sea. His public calls for unity and healing have been undermined by a penchant for Twitter name-calling and bellicosity. Message discipline, a valuable attribute at this moment, is not his forte.

There may be no easy way to guide the nation through its current peril. Barack Obama's measured coolness did nothing to stop the fires of Ferguson any more than Richard Nixon's law-and-order edicts quelled Vietnam-era unrest.

The economic and social devastation of the pandemic has created a political landscape of dry brush ignited by the lightning strike of Floyd's death. The president may not be able to contain the wildfire, even if he isn't feeding the flames.

What's the latest on the protests?

Huge demonstrations have taken place in at least 30 cities across the US. They were largely peaceful on Saturday, but violence flared later in the day.

Besides Minneapolis and Los Angeles, the cities under night curfew include Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Louisville, Richmond, San Francisco and Seattle.

One of the cities worst affected by unrest is Los Angeles. California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in the city and activated the National Guard.

The entire city is under curfew. Numerous shops have been looted, including on the famous retail avenues, Melrose and Fairfax, while overhead footage showed fires burning. Earlier police fired rubber bullets and hit protesters with batons. Hundreds of arrests have been made.

In New York City, police arrested about 350 people overnight and dozens of police suffered light injuries.

In Salt Lake City, a man aimed a bow and arrow at protesters and was attacked by the crowd, Reuters reported.

President Trump's national security adviser told CNN "I don't think there's systemic racism" in the police.

Robert O'Brien said "there are some racist police, I think they're the minority, I think they're the few bad apples and we need to root them out".

On Saturday evening, President Trump said Mr Floyd's death had "filled Americans with horror, anger and grief".

He also denounced the actions of "looters and anarchists", accusing them of dishonouring the memory of Mr Floyd. What was needed, he said, was "healing not hatred, justice not chaos". "I will not allow angry mobs to dominate - won't happen," he added.

Thousands took part in an anti-racism protest march in central London on Sunday, defying social distancing rules imposed because of coronavirus. They gathered in Trafalgar Square, then the crowd moved on to the US embassy. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Can Tho: One dies, 180 houses damaged in heavy rain
Can Tho: One dies, 180 houses damaged in heavy rain
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

One person has been killed and at least 180 houses damaged in heavy rain in Can Tho City on Saturday afternoon, according to the municipal steering committee for natural disaster prevention and control, search and rescue.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 1
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 1
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam records no new COVID-19 infections in community for 46 days

HCM City adjusts zoning plan for innovative hub
HCM City adjusts zoning plan for innovative hub
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The HCM City Department of Planning and Architecture has proposed a 1:2000 scale for zoning of three areas in the eastern part of the city.

HCM City proposes new regulations of apartment maintenance fees
HCM City proposes new regulations of apartment maintenance fees
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The HCM City Department of Construction has proposed changing current regulations on collection of apartment maintenance fees in an effort to handle disputes between apartment building investors and management boards.

Banyan trees beat Hanoi’s summer heat
Banyan trees beat Hanoi’s summer heat
PHOTOSicon  5 giờ trước 

Hanoi is not only known for its old streets but also century-old banyan trees, which have stood against time and witnessed many historical ups and downs. 

Vietnam among most successful Asian countries in containing coronavirus: Foreign media
Vietnam among most successful Asian countries in containing coronavirus: Foreign media
SOCIETYicon  31/05/2020 

The Australia-based website Eastasiaforum.org on May 28 ran an article titled “Vietnam’s COVID-19 political gains” affirming that Vietnam has earned international accolades as one of the successful countries in Asia to contain the coronavirus.

Telemedicine – Vietnam’s new approach to healthcare service
Telemedicine – Vietnam’s new approach to healthcare service
SOCIETYicon  31/05/2020 

Telemedicine, a technology-based model to support medical treatment and healthcare, is in wide use in many countries. 

Hanoi student wins scholarships to nine US colleges
Hanoi student wins scholarships to nine US colleges
SOCIETYicon  31/05/2020 

A high school student in Hanoi has just won scholarships worth USD1.6 million to nine universities in the US.

ASEAN countries continue loosening COVID-19 restrictions
ASEAN countries continue loosening COVID-19 restrictions
SOCIETYicon  31/05/2020 

Thailand on May 29 decided to shorten the night curfew by an hour, starting June 1, when the country enters the third phase of COVID-19 lockdown easing.

Abandoned boats pose risks to waterway and environment
Abandoned boats pose risks to waterway and environment
SOCIETYicon  31/05/2020 

Abandoned and derelict boats pose significant risks to waterway safety and have environmental impacts on local communities in Quang Ngai Province.

HCM City prepares to receive foreign workers
HCM City prepares to receive foreign workers
SOCIETYicon  30/05/2020 

The HCM City Department of Health has issued guidelines for medical surveillance of foreign experts coming from abroad as part of COVID-19 prevention efforts.

Rice harvest season starts in Hanoi
Rice harvest season starts in Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  30/05/2020 

The rice fields under the mountains in the suburban area in My Duc District, Hanoi have been ready for the harvest season.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 30
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 30
SOCIETYicon  30/05/2020 

COVID-19: Another imported case confirmed, total hits 328

George Floyd death: Clashes across US as protesters demand justice
George Floyd death: Clashes across US as protesters demand justice
SOCIETYicon  30/05/2020 

Crowds rally at the White House among other places over the death in police custody of George Floyd.

Son La court sentences defendants in exam scandal
Son La court sentences defendants in exam scandal
SOCIETYicon  30/05/2020 

The People’s Court of northwestern Son La province on May 29 announced punishment for 12 defendants involved in score manipulations in the 2018 national high school examinations.

Another heat wave strikes VN, temperatures rise to 40 again
Another heat wave strikes VN, temperatures rise to 40 again
SOCIETYicon  30/05/2020 

Another heat wave is sweeping across the northern and central regions of Vietnam, with temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius and UV levels hazardous to human health.

Disabled man earns good income from raising pigeons
Disabled man earns good income from raising pigeons
SOCIETYicon  30/05/2020 

With the right amount of effort and determination, anything is possible. That is exactly the mindset of the disabled owner of a pigeon farm in Nam Dinh Province.

Pineapple fields in Ninh Binh province
Pineapple fields in Ninh Binh province
PHOTOSicon  30/05/2020 

The Dong Giao farm in the northern province of Ninh Binh is famous for vast pineapple fields that create a colourful picture.

High-quality programs at many universities enroll sub-par students
High-quality programs at many universities enroll sub-par students
SOCIETYicon  30/05/2020 

The State Audit, when working with the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET), named a number of schools which enroll students of low quality for high-quality training programs.

More and more foreigners have need to learn Vietnamese
More and more foreigners have need to learn Vietnamese
SOCIETYicon  29/05/2020 

Not only expatriates in Vietnam but also foreign students in all over the world have a need to learn Vietnamese. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 