Germany set to recruit 230 Vietnamese nurse practitioners 

Approximately 230 Vietnamese nurse practitioners are to be recruited in order to both study and work in Germany as part of the “Triple Win Nurses – Recruitment of Trainees from Vietnam” co-operation project.

News regarding the announcement was made by the Department of Overseas Labor and the German Development Cooperation Agency, with the recruitment process, training stages, and the dispatch of Vietnamese trainees to study and work in the German nursing sector all being covered.

The main objective of the project is to develop Vietnamese candidates who are sufficiently qualified enough to work in the Central European nation’s healthcare and nursing industry in both a transparent and sustainable manner.

It is hoped that this will help to bring about practical benefits to the candidates whilst also contributing to intensifying the co-operation relationship and mutual benefits between the two nations.

In signing up to the scheme, all Vietnamese trainees will be required to take a 12-month German language course which will be held from August 8 to August, 2021, with learners aiming to achieve a B2 level upon completion of their training in Hanoi.

In addition to learning specialised German language, prospective candidates will also be taught all about German customs, culture, and laws, whilst also receiving appropriate vocational training that meets relevant standards.

Once the candidates arrive in the Central European country, every participant will start a three-year training course in the hope of becoming a general nurse.

Upon completion of the course, each candidate will be granted a national certificate which will allow them to work in Germany, whilst also giving them a pathway to claim permanent residency.

Eligible candidates must be Vietnamese citizens aged between 18 and 35 who have obtained a high school diploma, completed at least one year of college and university in a course relevant to the nursing sector, and be in good health in order to meet the requirements of working abroad. VOV