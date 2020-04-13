Google launches page to provide COVID-19 information in Vietnamese

Google, the world’s most used search engine, has introduced a page aimed at collecting documents and information relating to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Vietnamese.

Users can follow address www.Google.com/Covid19 to stay updated with information provided by the Vietnamese Ministry of Health.

The page also contains information about easy and effective preventive measures that users can take to combat the COVID-19.

Moreover, as a response to the social distancing order implemented by the Vietnamese government to halt the spread of the COVID-19, the YouTube Google Vietnam channel has changed its display picture to mark the launch of the campaign #StayHome #WithMe.

This change calls on all YouTube creators unite in a bid to encourage Vietnamese people to follow social distancing protocol and to help alleviate boredom when they remain at home.

YouTube creators are to use the hashtags #StayHome and #WithMe on their videos as a means of giving motivation to viewers whilst joining them to get through the social distancing period in a positive way. VOV

