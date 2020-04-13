Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Google launches page to provide COVID-19 information in Vietnamese

 
 
14/04/2020    10:58 GMT+7

Google, the world’s most used search engine, has introduced a page aimed at collecting documents and information relating to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Vietnamese.

google launches page to provide covid-19 information in vietnamese hinh 0

Users can follow address www.Google.com/Covid19 to stay updated with information provided by the Vietnamese Ministry of Health.

The page also contains information about easy and effective preventive measures that users can take to combat the COVID-19.

Moreover, as a response to the social distancing order implemented by the Vietnamese government to halt the spread of the COVID-19, the YouTube Google Vietnam channel has changed its display picture to mark the launch of the campaign #StayHome #WithMe.

google launches page to provide covid-19 information in vietnamese hinh 1

The YouTube Google Vietnam channel has changed its display picture to mark the launch of the campaign #StayHome #WithMe.

 

This change calls on all YouTube creators unite in a bid to encourage Vietnamese people to follow social distancing protocol and to help alleviate boredom when they remain at home.

YouTube creators are to use the hashtags #StayHome and #WithMe on their videos as a means of giving motivation to viewers whilst joining them to get through the social distancing period in a positive way. VOV

Coronavirus: Apple and Google team up to contact trace Covid-19

Coronavirus: Apple and Google team up to contact trace Covid-19

The two companies plan to add contact tracing to their operating systems so no extra apps are needed.

Google, Microsoft accelerate shifting production to Vietnam

Google, Microsoft accelerate shifting production to Vietnam

Google and Microsoft are accelerating efforts to shift production from China to Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam, amid the worsening novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) outbreak, the Nikkei Asian Review reported.

 
 

