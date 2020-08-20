Vietnam expects to eliminate AIDS by 2030

The Vietnamese Government set goals to eliminate AIDS by 2030 and minimize impacts of HIV/AIDS on socio-economic development, according to its recently issued national strategy.

A medical worker tests blood samples. (Illustrative image. – File photo)

The strategy also aims to strengthen HIV/AIDS prevention and control activities, reduce new HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths.

In 2030, the rate of high-risk people accessing HIV prevention services is expected to reach 80%, and that of people living with HIV knowing their conditions, 95 percent.



Ninety five percent of HIV carriers are expected to receive antiretroviral (ARV) drug and mother-to-child infection is expected to be wiped out in 2030.



Meanwhile, the HIV prevention and control capacity in the medical system at all levels will be enhanced, and the personnel and financial resources for the work ensured.



The strategy figures out 11 major solutions to complete the goals, including those on offering treatment and care for people living with HIV.



The coverage of HIV/AIDS treatment services will be expanded through the offering of ARV to them right after they are diagnosed with the virus, and extending the treatment for patients in prisons, reformatories and other social facilities.



Private healthcare facilities will be encouraged to play a role in HIV/AIDS treatment, and community-based treatment services also expanded. Pregnant women will receive HIV consultations and testing.

Besides, HIV/AIDS treatment quality will be improved through updating latest recommendations in the field, ensuring safety and efficiency of the therapy.

As of June 2020, Viet Nam detected around 250,000 HIV carriers, including 100,000 fatalities, in all provinces and cities, official statistics show.

The country records 10,000 new HIV carriers annually, in which infection rate among drug addicts remains high, above 10%, the Government said. VGP

