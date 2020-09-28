Great traffic works that change the face of Quang Ninh province

Key traffic works are a lever to help Quang Ninh's economy have a leapfrog development in the past 5 years.

Dubbed "made in Vietnam" bridge, since it was opened for traffic on September 1, 2018, the Bach Dang Bridge has helped shorten the distance from Hanoi to Quang Ninh to only 130 km.

The "Made-in-Vietnam" bridge

Bach Dang Bridge

Bach Dang Bridge is the bridge designed and constructed by Vietnamese people. This is an important project in the economic development of Quang Ninh Province. It is is part of the project to build the Bach Dang bridge, the related road and an intersection that was launched in January 2015.

The 3km-long bridge has 4 spans of cable stayed, withstands earthquakes of level 8, and 3 H-shaped pillars representing the economic triangle of Ha Long City (Quang Ninh) - Hai Phong City and Hanoi City. It was built at the cost of more than VND7,600 billion, in the form of build-operate-transfer (BOT).

The bridge is connected with the Ha Long - Hai Phong highway with a length of 24.6km, a width of 25m, designed with 4 lanes, enabling vehicles with maximum speed of 100 km per hour, total investment capital of VND6,416 billion. This highway was put into use on September 1, 2018.

The Ha Long - Hai Phong highway

Ha Long-Van Don expressway

This is a construction work in Cua Luc Bay area (on the left of Hon Gai - Cai Lan channel, Bai Chay ward, Ha Long city).

The construction of Ha Long - Van Don expressway started in September 2015 and completed on February 1, 2019 with 15 bidding packages (9 road and 6 bridge bidding packages).

This highway is built by local budget, in the form of public-private partnership (PPP).

This highway is nearly 60km long, designed with 4 lanes, allowed vehicles to run at a speed of 100km per hour. The total investment capital for this work is VND12,000 billion. The first point is Highway 18, Ha Long City and the end point is the path leading to Van Don airport.

To date, Quang Ninh is the province with the longest expressway in the country. In the near future, when the Van Don - Mong Cai expressway (more than 80km long, with a cost of VND14,000 billion) is completed, Quang Ninh will have a nearly 200km highway connecting Hai Phong to the border area.

On August 6, Quang Ninh authorities launched a 500-day and night campaign to complete the Van Don - Mong Cai expressway.

The seaport and airport developed by a private investor

For the first time, a seaport and airport are invested by a private group.

Ha Long international cruise ship wharf was licensed to operate in November 2018, with a total investment of nearly VND1,100 billion. This is the first of its kind in Vietnam. The work is built by private investment in the form of public-private partnership (PPP).

This port is designed to welcome ships with the largest tonnage up to 225,000 GRT, with a total of up to 8,460 people, serving 2 ships at the same time.

Van Don International Airport was rated by the Ministry of Transport as an airport level 4E (according to the standard code of the International Civil Aviation Organization - ICAO) and military airport of level 2, built at a total cost VND7,700 billion.

This airport is also equipped with the ILS Cat II flight navigation system to help the aircraft land safely even in bad weather. The airport has a 3.6km long, 45 meter wide runway that can accommodate large passenger or cargo flights.

Once put into operation, Van Don International Airport will be able to receive about 7,000 passengers per day.

It is expected that by 2030, it will be able to welcome 30 million visitors, including 15 million international visitors.

