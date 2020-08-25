Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Hanoi: 29 involved in Dong Tam disturbance to stand trial in September

25/08/2020    11:28 GMT+7

The Hanoi People’s Court is scheduled to open on September 7 the first-instance trial of 29 people involved in the murder of three policemen in Dong Tam commune of the city’s My Duc district.

Hanoi: 29 involved in Dong Tam disturbance to stand trial in September hinh anh 1

Three of the detained rioters in Dong Tam commune of Hanoi's My Duc district (Photo: VTV)

All the defendants are residents of Hoanh and Dong Mit hamlets of Dong Tam commune. Among them, 25 face the charge of “murder” while the four remainders are accused of “resisting on-duty officers”.

According to the procuracy’s indictment, despite being well aware that the land lot at the Senh field of Dong Tam commune was used for defence purposes as confirmed by the Hanoi Inspectorate and the Government Inspectorate, in 2013, Le Dinh Kinh (born in 1963, a resident in Hoanh hamlet) and some others set up a so-called “group of consensus” with the aim of re-occupying and dividing the land lot among themselves.

They frequently incited locals to file complaints about the Dong Tam administration’s land management and use, used social networks to spread the false information that the Senh field belongs to Dong Tam commune and called on local people to “struggle to keep the land”.

Upon learning that the Hanoi Department of Public Security coordinated with the air defence – air force service of the Ministry of National Defence to deploy personnel to protect the force building fencing walls around the Mieu Mon airfield on the Senh field, Kinh and his accomplices bought weapons with the aim of attacking the authorised force.

In early January 2020, learning that the police were about to come to Dong Tam, Kinh and many others gathered at his house on January 6, 7 and 8 to plot a fight against the police.

 

When the police arrived at Hoanh village in early morning on January 9, the group used hand-made weapons to attack the police force. Although the authorised force used loudspeakers to repeatedly ask them to stop such acts, the rioters refused and resisted even more fiercely, with some throwing grenades at the police.

While moving to arrest the rioters, three police officers fell into a pit near Kinh’s house. Some of the rioters poured gasoline into the pit and set fire, killing the three policemen.

As the authorised force broke into the house and found Kinh holding a grenade and calling on others to resist, they decided to shoot him dead.

Investigation results show that Le Dinh Kinh and four others were the masterminds, who both directed others to commit and directly engaged in the murder of the policemen.

However, as Kinh had died, he was not included in the case./.VNA

 
 

Vietnam detains 21 Chinese fugitives in disguised farm
Vietnam detains 21 Chinese fugitives in disguised farm
SOCIETYicon  0 giờ trước 

Vietnamese police on August 24 arrested 21 Chinese citizens who are wanted by Chinese authorities on charges of frauds and property appropriation.

Hanoi restaurants set up ‘shields’ to prevent COVID-19
Hanoi restaurants set up ‘shields’ to prevent COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Many restaurants throughout Hanoi capital have put up ‘transparent shields’ and arranged seats in a way to maintain a safe distance between customers, in an effort to prevent the possible spread of the virus.

First face mask ATM comes into operation in Hanoi
First face mask ATM comes into operation in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The first face mask ATM in the capital officially opened to members of the public at 3 p.m. on August 24 as part of concerted efforts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus epidemic nationwide.

Chip-based ID cards proposed to improve compatibility with e-Government
Chip-based ID cards proposed to improve compatibility with e-Government
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Major General To Van Hue, head of the Department for Administrative Management of Social Order under the Ministry of Public Security told local media about the ministry’s plans to introduce chip-based identity cards.

New school year opening ceremony could be held online amidst COVID-19
New school year opening ceremony could be held online amidst COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has turned green light to localities to hold online ceremonies for new school year 2020-2021 amid complicated evolution of COVID-19 pandemic.

'Silent soldiers' in the fight against COVID-19
'Silent soldiers' in the fight against COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Trinh The Hung, director of the preventive health centre of Hanoi’s Phuc Tho District, will never forget the day he was informed of the district’s first COVID-19 case earlier this month.

Vietnam wins gold medal at Int’l Biology Olympiad 2020
Vietnam wins gold medal at Int’l Biology Olympiad 2020
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

All the four Vietnamese students competing at the International Biology Olympiad 2020 won prizes, including one gold medal, reported the Ministry of Education and Training today.

During Covid-19, Vietnamese shop for votive objects online
During Covid-19, Vietnamese shop for votive objects online
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

In the age of the Internet, buyers can sit at home and use the phone or the computer, and votive products can easily be brought to their houses.

Six new COVID-19 cases reported in Vietnam
Six new COVID-19 cases reported in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Vietnam has recorded six more COVID-19 cases, including four in Da Nang city and two in Hai Duong province, raising the total number of coronavirus cases to 1,022, according to the Health Ministry.

COVID-19: Hanoi beer drinkers raise toast in special way
COVID-19: Hanoi beer drinkers raise toast in special way
SOCIETYicon  24/08/2020 

Amid COVID-19 fears, beer drinkers in Hanoi can now toast one another by clinking glasses under a transparent shield erected in table instead of the normal way.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 24
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 24
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Five reinfected Covid-19 cases reported

Vietnamese team bag six medals at 13th Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad
Vietnamese team bag six medals at 13th Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Six members of the Vietnamese team competing at the 13th Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad (APIO) 2020 online won medals, the Ministry of Education and Training said on Saturday.

HCM City to seek input from foreign experts on new ‘city within a city’
HCM City to seek input from foreign experts on new ‘city within a city’
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has told HCM City authorities to consult foreign experts on its plan to build an innovative ‘city within a city’ in the eastern part of the sprawling metropolis.

Street food vendors seek ways to survive amid pandemic
Street food vendors seek ways to survive amid pandemic
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Street food is an indispensable part of Saigon culture and life, a highlight that leaves a deep impression on visitors to the city, now named after Vietnam’s beloved President Ho Chi Minh. 

Volunteers help relieve ear pain from face mask use
Volunteers help relieve ear pain from face mask use
SOCIETYicon  24/08/2020 

Volunteers across the country have come up with ways to help frontline medical workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic relieve ear pain caused by prolonged use of face masks.

Migrant workers struggle to survive amid second COVID-19 outbreak
Migrant workers struggle to survive amid second COVID-19 outbreak
SOCIETYicon  24/08/2020 

Migrant workers in HCM City are seeking part-time work to compensate for reduced hours after the second COVID-19 outbreak.

Schoolboy works hard to overcome illness
Schoolboy works hard to overcome illness
SOCIETYicon  24/08/2020 

Nguyen Duc Quan, a 12th grader in Hai Phong City, is determined to make his dreams come true despite suffering from brittle bone disease (osteogenesis imperfecta).

Phony psychic scams the innocent with her fraudulent claims
Phony psychic scams the innocent with her fraudulent claims
SOCIETYicon  23/08/2020 

Labelling herself as "the psychic", Vu Thi Hoa says she can locate the remains of unknown martyrs from war. With well-prepared fraudulent tricks, she plays on emotional triggers to get gullible victims to provide her big bucks.

Foreign residents join Da Nang people to fight Covid-19 pandemic
Foreign residents join Da Nang people to fight Covid-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  23/08/2020 

Many foreigners who are living and working in Da Nang are positively contributing to the fight against Covid-19 pandemic in the central city. 

COVID-19: Two more cases confirmed in Vietnam, death toll rises to 27
COVID-19: Two more cases confirmed in Vietnam, death toll rises to 27
SOCIETYicon  23/08/2020 

Two more residents have been diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in Vietnam, while national death toll has risen to 27 after a fatality was registered on August 23, the Ministry of Health reported at 18.00hrs.

