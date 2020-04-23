Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
23/04/2020 16:43:39 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Hanoi approves plan to implement two urban metro lines

 
 
23/04/2020    15:17 GMT+7

The municipal Party Committee of Hanoi has approved a plan to build two new metro lines.

Hanoi approves plan to implement two urban metro lines hinh anh 1

The Hanoi Party Committee approves a plan to construct two new metro lines. 

They are Line No 3 from Hanoi Railway Station to Hoang Mai district and Line No 5 from Van Cao to Hoa Lac.

At a meeting held by the Hanoi Party Committee on April 22, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen The Hung said Line No 3 would play a special role in completing the first stage of the urban railway network in the city centre.

The line, connecting Hanoi Railway Station to the outlying district of Hoang Mai, would connect with Line No 2 at Hang Bài Station, Line No 4 at Ring Road 2.5 and Line No 8 at Ring Road 3 to create a cohesive urban metro network.

The total length of the main route would be more than 8.7km, with an underground section of 8.13km and seven stations.

Total estimated investment for Line No 3 is estimated at 40.57 trillion (1.71 billion USD).

ODA and concessional loans will be worth 34.29 trillion VND (1.45 billion USD), while the rest will come from a domestic counterpart fund from the city for site clearance, resettlement, project management, taxes and other expenses.

The project is expected to start in 2022 and go into operation by the end of 2028.

 

In addition, the metro Line No 5 connecting Van Cao and Hoa Lac will have total estimated funding of 65.4 trillion VND (2.77 billion USD) from public investment.

The total route will run 38.43km, with a 6.5km underground section and 2km of elevated rails.

It will have 21 stations with six underground. The project is scheduled for completion by 2025.

This will help passengers move quickly and conveniently from the suburbs to the city centre and reduce urban traffic density while improving travel conditions.

At the meeting, participants said the two metro lines were needed to reduce traffic congestion, air pollution, noise and traffic accidents.

They would also promote urban development around the city centre, and contribute to the reallocation of people from core urban areas, they said.

Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairwoman of the municipal People's Council Nguyen Thi Bich Ngọc said the committee had agreed to assign the Hanoi People’s Committee's Party Civil Affairs Board to direct relevant agencies to urgently complete a report and submit it to the Prime Minister for approval./.VNA

 
 

