Hanoi approves Tu Lien Bridge's design plan

The Tu Lien Bridge has been touted as a new symbol of a dynamic Hanoi beside Hoan Kiem Lake and One-Pillar Pagoda which are famous icons of Hanoi culture and history.

Tu Lien Bridge mock-up model

Hanoi is in need of constructions that are symbolic to the century's architecture or technology while helping to boost the economy.

Bridges across famous rivers or channels have become the symbols of many cities and locations such as Banpo Bridge in South Korea or the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, USA.

In Vietnam, Danang is known as the city of bridges for various bridges like Thuan Phuoc, Han River Bridge, Tran Thi Ly and Dragon Bridge.

Nhat Tan became Hanoi's biggest cable-stayed bridge after the completion in 2015. It has become a check-in location for many people.

According to the plan, Tu Lien Bridge will be the second cable-stayed bridge in Hanoi. Since it is located on the main route connecting Noi Bai Airport and the city's centre, it is expected to be Hanoi's new symbol.

Hanoi People's Committee has approved of the design plan of Sun Group and TY Lin International Vietnam Company, in which Tu Lien Bridge's four abutments will present four dragons ascend from the water.

The cables will be water columns shoot up from the river. The idea comes from the former name of Hanoi - Thang Long, which means Ascending Dragon.

The bridge and the road leading to the bridge will be 4.84km long with five intersections with Nghi Tam Street, Huu Hong Street, the Extended National Highway 5, the Red River's land strip and the Red River's west embankment.

It is considered a key highlight of Hanoi that connects Tay Ho District with Long Bien and Dong Anh districts with hope to boost socio-economic development and ease traffic flow thanks to the favourable location that is near the city's centre.

After completion, it will be the longest bridge across Red River. Dtinews

