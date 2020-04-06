Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/04/2020 01:35:38 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hanoi earmarks US$28.2 mln for the poor amid COVID-19

 
 
07/04/2020    00:51 GMT+7

Hanoi will earmark VND650 billion ($28.2 million), the first stage, in support of the poor and other social beneficiaries via the local branch of Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP), amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hanoi earmarks 28.2 mln USD for the poor amid COVID-19 hinh anh 1

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

The municipal authorities asked the VBSP branch to work closely with local administrations, mass organisations and associations to promptly disburse the sum, which is expected to meet about 65 percent of loan demand.

Priority will be given to households enjoying debt payment rescheduling and extension, poor and near-poor households, cooperatives and small and medium-sized enterprises, mostly those working in agriculture, food supply, health care and necessities.

According to the VBSP, sectors hardest hit by the pandemic include animal farming, small-scale businesses and services, health care and transportation, with total outstanding loans of over 2.3 trillion VND (100 million USD), accounting for 28 percent of the total.

Minister: Relief for pandemic-hit groups must be swift

Hanoi earmarks US$28.2 mln for the poor amid COVID-19

A lottery ticket seller (L) is instructed in hand washing before receiving charity gifts

Support policies for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic need to be carried out immediately as they are facing a raft of difficulties, according to Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung.

At a recent meeting of the Government’s permanent members, Dung also pointed out the necessity of taking into account implementation lag, so as to ensure the timeliness and effectiveness of policies.

 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) recently compiled a draft resolution on measures for assisting people with sharply declining incomes as well as those who have lost their jobs and are unable to make ends meet due to the direct impact of the pandemic.

It stated that support measures aim to express the Party and State’s focus on vulnerable groups, including ex-revolutionaries, people subject to social protection, and poor and near-poor households.

Policies also look at promoting employers’ access to credit and encourages them to pay adequate salaries to employees with labor contracts who have been forced to temporarily cease working because of the coronavirus outbreak. If employers are still unable to pay salaries even when they have received soft loans, the draft policies also encourage them not to fire affected workers.

Under the draft resolution, the State is set to provide aid to cover part of the daily expenses incurred by workers and by business households and informal workers disadvantaged by the COVID-19 outbreak, quarantine measures, and travel restrictions, MPI noted.

The draft resolution was discussed and received consensus at the Government’s meeting on April 1.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has assigned the MPI to work with relevant ministries and sectors to collect opinions and fine-tune the draft in preparation for issuance./.VNA/VNN

UNFPA assists Vietnam in COVID-19 prevention and control

UNFPA assists Vietnam in COVID-19 prevention and control

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) is providing Vietnam with hand sanitiser as support for the country in the fight against COVID-19.

Companies design programs to support customers during social distancing period

Companies design programs to support customers during social distancing period

After days of working from home and implementing social distancing, Khanh An, a young woman in HCM City, has been able to sustain her interests.

 
 

Other News

.
Thousands of workers laid off in HCM City
Thousands of workers laid off in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Nearly 7,000 workers at 33 companies in Tan Thuan Processing Zone have become unemployed due to Covid-19.

Vietnam Airlines limits number of passengers per flight to HCM City
Vietnam Airlines limits number of passengers per flight to HCM City
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will limit the number of passengers on flights to Ho Chi Minh City from April 6-15 following a request from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam.

Latest covid-19 news in Vietnam and Southeast Asia
Latest covid-19 news in Vietnam and Southeast Asia
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Vietnamese stuck at Thai airport get help

Da Nang strengthens quarantine measures against COVID-19
Da Nang strengthens quarantine measures against COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  13 giờ trước 

The central city of Da Nang quarantines all people coming from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City – two COVID-19 affected hubs – for 14 days at quarantine sites starting on April 5.

Vietnam: No new cases of COVID-19 reported for second successive morning
Vietnam: No new cases of COVID-19 reported for second successive morning
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

For the second morning in a row, no new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Vietnam.

Five places in Hanoi you can order cream cheese garlic bread while social distancing
Five places in Hanoi you can order cream cheese garlic bread while social distancing
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Is your favourite coffee shop closed? The restaurant you love to eat at shut right now? Don’t worry too much, we have option for you. 

12 shining examples of VN volunteering and acts of kindness in the COVID-19 pandemic
12 shining examples of VN volunteering and acts of kindness in the COVID-19 pandemic
FEATUREicon  16 giờ trước 

Times of crisis can often bring out the best in people. As the COVID-19 situation becomes more and more complicated in Vietnam, many have stepped up to help doctors and their communities, any way they can. 

COVID-19: new entry-exit regulations between Vietnam and Laos
COVID-19: new entry-exit regulations between Vietnam and Laos
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on April 5 informed Vietnam citizens of new entry-exit regulations the Lao Government has issued as an effort to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 to force millions of Southeast Asian labourers to lose jobs
COVID-19 to force millions of Southeast Asian labourers to lose jobs
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Millions of labourers in Southeast Asia could lose their jobs as economies grind to a halt due to impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

Rural colleges with low enrolment rates seek mergers with large universities
Rural colleges with low enrolment rates seek mergers with large universities
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Many provincial universities and colleges are planning to merge with large universities to improve their enrolment rates and quality standards.

British man gives thanks as he makes full recovery
British man gives thanks as he makes full recovery
VIDEOicon  23 giờ trước 

“Cảm ơn, cảm ơn, cảm ơn”. “Thank you, thank you, thank you.” They were the words repeated over and over by a British man as he was discharged from the Quảng Nam Central General Hospital on Sunday after making a full recovery from COVID-19.

Life goes on in isolated hospital
Life goes on in isolated hospital
SOCIETYicon  06/04/2020 

Some 3,500 patients have been locked down in Bach Mai Hospital since March 28, including 800 in a serious condition, following an outbreak of COVID-19 with 25 cases confirmed so far.

Coronavirus pandemic: Tracking the global outbreak
Coronavirus pandemic: Tracking the global outbreak
SOCIETYicon  06/04/2020 

Key maps and charts explaining how the respiratory virus has spread around the world and how it is being dealt with.

Only one new case of COVID-19 reported in Vietnam on April 5
Only one new case of COVID-19 reported in Vietnam on April 5
SOCIETYicon  05/04/2020 

The Ministry of Health at 6pm, April 5 announced one new case of Covid-19 infection in Vietnam, raising the total number to 241.

No one left behind: Hà Nội's dialysis patients get help amid COVID-19
No one left behind: Hà Nội's dialysis patients get help amid COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  05/04/2020 

Dialysis patients at Hà Nội-based Bạch Mai Hospital have seen their difficulties increase in recent days, because not only do they have to self-quarantine but also follow medical treatment and take measures to avoid the SARS-CoV2 virus.

Five shot dead in Russia for 'talking loudly'
Five shot dead in Russia for 'talking loudly'
SOCIETYicon  06/04/2020 

Police say the shooter opened fire on a group of people gathered outside his house.

Over 100 foreigners thank Vietnam after 14-day quarantine ends
Over 100 foreigners thank Vietnam after 14-day quarantine ends
SOCIETYicon  05/04/2020 

As many as 120 foreigners have expressed their grateful thanks for Vietnamese assistance and support when they were allowed to leave for home from a concentrated quarantine camp in Ho Chi Minh City on April 4.

Hanoi moves to crack down on COVID-19 law-breakers
Hanoi moves to crack down on COVID-19 law-breakers
SOCIETYicon  05/04/2020 

Large fines of up to VND20 million are set to be imposed on individuals and organisations that break regulations on social distancing in the capital city of Hanoi in an attempt to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Coronavirus: Australia launches criminal investigation into Ruby Princess
Coronavirus: Australia launches criminal investigation into Ruby Princess
SOCIETYicon  05/04/2020 

Passengers from the Ruby Princess disembarked in Sydney without knowing the coronavirus was on board.

Crowded lake falls silent three days into social distancing policy
Crowded lake falls silent three days into social distancing policy
PHOTOSicon  05/04/2020 

No local residents could be spotted participating in their morning exercise around Hoan Kiem lake, also known as Sword lake, in Hanoi capital on the morning of April 4, three days after the order on social distancing came into force.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 