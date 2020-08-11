Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Hanoi fines locals failing to wear face masks in public areas

12/08/2020    10:53 GMT+7

Plenty of people throughout Hanoi have been fined for not wearing face masks in public places, with their failure increasing the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus to others whilst also failing to protect the health of their fellow residents.

hanoi fines locals failing to wear face masks in public areas hinh 1

Recent days has seen many residents of Hanoi flout rules on wearing face masks in public, paying no heed to local authorities’ warnings about the danger of the virus. The capital’s administration has decided to impose fines on those who intentionally ignore the rules.

hanoi fines locals failing to wear face masks in public areas hinh 2

Policemen and healthcare officials come together in order to punish individuals who break the rules.

hanoi fines locals failing to wear face masks in public areas hinh 3

Numerous people in Me Tri ward of Nam Tu Liem district in Hanoi are fined for not wearing face masks when in public.

hanoi fines locals failing to wear face masks in public areas hinh 4

Over the course of three hours, up to 15 citizens are fined for failing to don face masks on Dong Me road in Me Tri ward of Nam Tu Liem district.

hanoi fines locals failing to wear face masks in public areas hinh 5

hanoi fines locals failing to wear face masks in public areas hinh 6
 

Free face masks are offered to local residents.

hanoi fines locals failing to wear face masks in public areas hinh 7

Hoan Kiem district’s administration has fined a total of 27 cases VND300,000 each for not wearing face masks when in public.

hanoi fines locals failing to wear face masks in public areas hinh 8

Residents of Dong Me road live close to the residence of the country’s patient No. 447, but plenty of them still ignore warnings and choose not to wear face masks.

hanoi fines locals failing to wear face masks in public areas hinh 9

Part of Me Tri Thuong road in Me Tri ward of Nam Tu Liem district had been disinfected after a COVID-19 case was detected there.

hanoi fines locals failing to wear face masks in public areas hinh 10

Several of the patient’s neighbours have been put into isolation according to guidelines. Indeed, people should be aware of the risks and follow the Government’s regulations regarding COVID-19 prevention and control.

VOV

. Latest news

