Hanoi now and then through photos

Major General Vuong Thua Vu (right), Commander of Division 308 (now Division 308 - Division of Pioneers), Chairman of the city Military Commission, and Doctor Tran Duy Hung (left), Vice Chairman of the city Military Commission and units under 308 Corps taking over Hanoi attend the first flag-raising ceremony on the Hanoi Liberation Day at Cot Co ground (now Doan Mon gate- Imperial Citadel of Thang Long) at 3pm, October 10, 1954. (Photo: VNA)