Hanoi now and then through photos

Hanoi has changed remarkably, comprehensively through ups and downs and developed in all aspects. The capital has become the largest economic and cultural hub of the country.
|Hanoi Flag Tower (Doan Mon gate- Imperial Citadel of Thang Long) in 1954 and at present (Photo:VNA)
|Major General Vuong Thua Vu (right), Commander of Division 308 (now Division 308 - Division of Pioneers), Chairman of the city Military Commission, and Doctor Tran Duy Hung (left), Vice Chairman of the city Military Commission and units under 308 Corps taking over Hanoi attend the first flag-raising ceremony on the Hanoi Liberation Day at Cot Co ground (now Doan Mon gate- Imperial Citadel of Thang Long) at 3pm, October 10, 1954. (Photo: VNA)
|Hang Gai Street in 1954 and now (Photo:VNA)
|Dong Xuan Market used to be built by the French with 5 solid concrete arches with sophisticated architecture - Today's Dong Xuan Market has only 3 arches left. (Photo:VNA)
Long Bien Bridge (Photo: VNA)
|Hoan Kiem lake intersection (now Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square) on the morning of October 10, 1954 and now (Photo: VNA)
Hang Dao Street in 1954 and now (Photo: VNA)
|Hanoi Opera House in October, 1954 and now (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam National University (Photo: VNA)
|A theatre at Trang Tien Street, Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
VNA
Those who have travelled far and long and then returned to Hanoi have been amazed by the rapid changes in the capital’s appearance over recent years.
