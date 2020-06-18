Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Hanoi plans to trim trees to ensure safety in rainy season

 
 
18/06/2020    20:20 GMT+7

Hanoi’s Construction Department plans to trim trees at high risk of falling to ensure safety during the coming rainy season, deputy director of the department Hoang Cao Thang has said.

Hanoi plans to trim trees to ensure safety in rainy season

Trimming a tree in Hanoi. 

The department has ordered the Hanoi Green Trees Park Ltd Company to reinforce newly-planted trees in 12 inner districts.

The People’s Committees of districts and towns in suburban areas have been instructed to trim branches that affect traffic and cut down rotten trees, he said at a press briefing of the city Party committee on Tuesday.

Forces should be ready around the clock in case there is any fallen tree and they must immediately deal with fallen trees that threaten people’s lives, properties and block key streets.

Fallen trees must be replaced with new ones within 10 days of falling.

According to the city’s construction department, in the first six months of this year, almost 19,000 trees on 184 streets and two parks in 12 inner districts were trimmed.

A number of officials and workers were sent to Singapore and China to learn plant-trimming experience.

 

Deputy director Thang said after planting 1 million trees as planned this year, the city will develop a network of low-shade trees and select trees that create green landscapes for roads and intersections to prepare for big political, diplomatic events and Party congresses.

During the rainy season this year, Thang said the city has 12 flood areas. The construction department has directed the maintenance board of urban technical infrastructure projects and Hanoi Sewerage and Drainage One Member Ltd Company to maintain the drainage system and inspect locations at risk of flooding.

The department also urged investors to hasten the construction progress of projects that affect urban drainage.

Since 2016, the city has cleaned up 90 lakes, installed aquatic rafts on 66 lakes and dredged sediment at 10 lakes.  VNS

Hanoi sets up weather warning system

Hanoi sets up weather warning system

The Institute of Geophysics at the Ministry of Science and Technology has successfully built a modern warning and monitoring system to collect input data for forecasting heavy rain and flooding in Hanoi.

Hanoi to cut back 40,000 trees to cope with typhoons

Hanoi to cut back 40,000 trees to cope with typhoons

Nearly 40,000 trees on more than 260 streets would be cut back from now until the end of this year to ensure safety during the rainy season, according to the Hanoi Department of Construction.  

 
 

