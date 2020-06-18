Hanoi plans to trim trees to ensure safety in rainy season

Hanoi’s Construction Department plans to trim trees at high risk of falling to ensure safety during the coming rainy season, deputy director of the department Hoang Cao Thang has said.

Trimming a tree in Hanoi.

The department has ordered the Hanoi Green Trees Park Ltd Company to reinforce newly-planted trees in 12 inner districts.

The People’s Committees of districts and towns in suburban areas have been instructed to trim branches that affect traffic and cut down rotten trees, he said at a press briefing of the city Party committee on Tuesday.

Forces should be ready around the clock in case there is any fallen tree and they must immediately deal with fallen trees that threaten people’s lives, properties and block key streets.

Fallen trees must be replaced with new ones within 10 days of falling.

According to the city’s construction department, in the first six months of this year, almost 19,000 trees on 184 streets and two parks in 12 inner districts were trimmed.

A number of officials and workers were sent to Singapore and China to learn plant-trimming experience.

Deputy director Thang said after planting 1 million trees as planned this year, the city will develop a network of low-shade trees and select trees that create green landscapes for roads and intersections to prepare for big political, diplomatic events and Party congresses.

During the rainy season this year, Thang said the city has 12 flood areas. The construction department has directed the maintenance board of urban technical infrastructure projects and Hanoi Sewerage and Drainage One Member Ltd Company to maintain the drainage system and inspect locations at risk of flooding.

The department also urged investors to hasten the construction progress of projects that affect urban drainage.

Since 2016, the city has cleaned up 90 lakes, installed aquatic rafts on 66 lakes and dredged sediment at 10 lakes. VNS

