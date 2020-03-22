Hanoi police summon two disseminators of fake Covid-19 news

Hanoi police have warned the public not to share unconfirmed information about Covid-19 that causes confusion in the community.

Hanoi police on March 21 summoned and questioned two Facebook users for posting fake news about the Covid-19 situation in the capital city, Kinh Te & Do Thi reported.

The two people, 22 and 25, claimed on their Facebook page, alluding to an emergency meeting presided over by Hanoi mayor Nguyen Duc Chung earlier this week, that the epidemic situation in Hanoi "is spinning out of control."

A street in Hanoi is sterilized. Photo: Trung Kien

The posts caused panic and confusion among the public, said the police.

When requested by the police, the two people removed their posts, admitted to acting illegally and promised not to repeat it.

They will have to pay fines in the coming days.

Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyen Duc chung affirmed that Hanoi's government has not released any information about city lockdown, and retailers are totally capable of ensuring enough goods to meet people's demand without price increases.

The situation is under control and people should stay calm and do not stockpile supplies, Chung said.

Vietnam's Cybersecurity Law prohibits the spreading of incorrect information which causes confusion among people and damages socio-economic activities.

The Vietnamese government has been cracking down on people spreading rumors about the Covid-19 evolution. Several people, including celebrities, have been penalized for sharing fake news on social media.

Hanoi has the highest number of Covid-19 patients in hospital now in the country as of March 21, 29 out of 94 nationwide. Hanoitimes

Anh Kiet-Cong Tho

