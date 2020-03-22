Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/03/2020 01:33:22 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hanoi police summon two disseminators of fake Covid-19 news

 
 
23/03/2020    11:21 GMT+7

Hanoi police have warned the public not to share unconfirmed information about Covid-19 that causes confusion in the community.

Hanoi police on March 21 summoned and questioned two Facebook users for posting fake news about the Covid-19 situation in the capital city, Kinh Te & Do Thi reported.

The two people, 22 and 25, claimed on their Facebook page, alluding to an emergency meeting presided over by Hanoi mayor Nguyen Duc Chung earlier this week, that the epidemic situation in Hanoi "is spinning out of control."

 A street in Hanoi is sterilized. Photo: Trung Kien

The posts caused panic and confusion among the public, said the police.

When requested by the police, the two people removed their posts, admitted to acting illegally and promised not to repeat it.

They will have to pay fines in the coming days.

Hanoi police have warned the public not to share unconfirmed information about Covid-19 that causes confusion in the community.

Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyen Duc chung affirmed that Hanoi's government has not released any information about city lockdown, and retailers are totally capable of ensuring enough goods to meet people's demand without price increases.

 

The situation is under control and people should stay calm and do not stockpile supplies, Chung said.

Vietnam's Cybersecurity Law prohibits the spreading of incorrect information which causes confusion among people and damages socio-economic activities.

The Vietnamese government has been cracking down on people spreading rumors about the Covid-19 evolution. Several people, including celebrities, have been penalized for sharing fake news on social media.

Hanoi has the highest number of Covid-19 patients in hospital now in the country as of March 21, 29 out of 94 nationwide. Hanoitimes

Anh Kiet-Cong Tho

Experts slam fake 'virus protector cards'

Experts slam fake 'virus protector cards'

Experts have warned that so-called virus protector cards advertised online offer no protection against the SARS-CoV-2 (covid-19).  

VN Health Ministry urges locals to stay alert against fake coronavirus news

VN Health Ministry urges locals to stay alert against fake coronavirus news

The Vietnamese Ministry of Health has quashed a rumor that the number of coronavirus infections in the country will surge from the current 31 to 100-500 in a week.  

 
 

Other News

.
Hanoi’s coach stations propose extending opening hours
Hanoi’s coach stations propose extending opening hours
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Hanoi’s Transport Department is considering allowing coach stations in the city to open at night to ease overcrowding.

Coronavirus: Germany tightens curbs and bans meetings of more than two
Coronavirus: Germany tightens curbs and bans meetings of more than two
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

The country expands restrictions on social interaction as Chancellor Merkel goes into quarantine.

Coronavirus: New York warns of major medical shortages in 10 days
Coronavirus: New York warns of major medical shortages in 10 days
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

New York's mayor issues a stark warning as the state struggles to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Hail causes damage in Dien Bien province
Hail causes damage in Dien Bien province
PHOTOSicon  15 giờ trước 

Hail caused damage in several communes in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien on March 22.

Vietnam ranks 83rd in World Happiness Report 2020
Vietnam ranks 83rd in World Happiness Report 2020
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Vietnam has been ranked 83rd out of 156 countries in the latest World Happiness Report 2020 released recently by the United Nations, up 11 places compared to last year.

Sa Pa salmon farmers hit by pandemic
Sa Pa salmon farmers hit by pandemic
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have seriously hit restaurants and hotels in the famous northern tourist town of Sa Pa Town.

Down syndrome children show unconditional love
Down syndrome children show unconditional love
FEATUREicon  18 giờ trước 

In Vietnam, there are no official organisations or schools that are specialised for children with Down syndrome, so they mostly depend on their families for care.

COVID-19: People line up for registration at Hanoi quarantine area
COVID-19: People line up for registration at Hanoi quarantine area
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

Hanoi authorities have set up a large-scale quarantine area in Hoang Mai district to receive people from COVID-19 hit countries, in an attempt to halt virus infection to the community.

Hanoi hospital under scrutiny after COVID-19 infection
Hanoi hospital under scrutiny after COVID-19 infection
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

Bach Mai, one of Vietnam’s leading general hospitals, has moved to strictly monitor its services after two of its workers tested positive for the novel coronavirus two days ago.

Ethnic village turns into civilised community
Ethnic village turns into civilised community
SOCIETYicon  22/03/2020 

An ethnic-minority village in Lam Dong has become well-known for its title “village with 3-nos” (no drinking, no smoking and no social evils) thanks to a concerted communal effort that commenced over a dozen years ago.

Passengers subject to compulsory electronic medical declaration
Passengers subject to compulsory electronic medical declaration
SOCIETYicon  22/03/2020 

The Ministry of Transport recently sent an urgent document to provincial departments in this field, guiding the prompt implementation of the compulsory medical declaration in the domestic flights and public means of transport.

March 22: VN records largest increase in new coronavirus infections
March 22: VN records largest increase in new coronavirus infections
SOCIETYicon  22/03/2020 

The Ministry of Health on Sunday night announced seven more SARS-CoV-2 infections, adding to the 12 announced earlier the same day.

Visits to Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum suspended over COVID-19 concerns
Visits to Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum suspended over COVID-19 concerns
SOCIETYicon  22/03/2020 

The management board of the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum has announced that the visits to the site in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh Square and the nearby monument dedicated to martyrs will be suspended starting from March 23.

Lotus dreams
Lotus dreams
SOCIETYicon  22/03/2020 

Lotus is the iconic flower of Dong Thap province in the Mekong Delta region of Vietnam. Food, drinks and various products made from lotus are popular among local residents.

Mekong Delta gets bumper crop despite saline intrusion
Mekong Delta gets bumper crop despite saline intrusion
VIDEOicon  22/03/2020 

Though saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta comes earlier and with higher level of salinity than that recorded in the 2015-16 dry season, the damages to farming areas are expected to be less serious

Vietnam develops skilled human resources
Vietnam develops skilled human resources
SOCIETYicon  22/03/2020 

Human resources are vital for any country and a measure of social progress, equality, and sustainable growth.

Border guards undergo hardships combating COVID-19 epidemic
Border guards undergo hardships combating COVID-19 epidemic
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

Border guards in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau have set up tents along trails and near border crossings to receive people in quarantine in the context of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading across the country..

Hanoi student dormitories transformed into isolation areas
Hanoi student dormitories transformed into isolation areas
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

Thousands of students in Hanoi have left their dormitories in order to provide quarantine areas for people returning the country from areas hit by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Dong Nai villagers threatened by elephant rampages
Dong Nai villagers threatened by elephant rampages
SOCIETYicon  22/03/2020 

Farmers in Dong Nai Province are worried about their crops being destroyed by reoccurring elephant rampages.

Retired nurses and doctors volunteer to return to serve
Retired nurses and doctors volunteer to return to serve
SOCIETYicon  22/03/2020 

Hundreds of retired doctors and nurses in Hanoi have decided to return to work amid the rising number of Covid-19 patients in the country.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 