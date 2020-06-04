Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Hanoi proposes validation of online teaching

 
 
05/06/2020    11:57 GMT+7

Online teaching is the initiative of the country’s education sector, not only for responding to learning in pandemic time.

The Hanoi Department of Education and Training has requested the education ministry to validate virtual teaching, Kinhtedothi.vn reported.

At a recent online meeting with Vietnam’s education ministry, Le Ngoc Quang, deputy director of the municipal Department of Education and Training, said that during the school closure to prevent Covid-19, Hanoi teachers gave classes through three platforms which are TV broadcast, virtual learning and on the application Hanoi Study. Those distance teaching methods reached 98% to 100% of students.

 An overview of the meeting. Photo: Kinhtedothi.vn

Quang stated that with a view to making online training more effective, the Ministry of Education and Training should soon issue legal regulations for the recognition of online learning results, provide specific guidance on conditions for online classes, and support internet transmission line, equipment and teaching resources to ensure consistency.

In this regard, Director of the Department of Primary Education Thai Van Tai said that his department is coordinating with the Department of Information Technology to perfect the regulations on online teaching management.

The regulations will create a legal corridor to validate online teaching and recognize academic results of online teaching.

Prof. Pham Tat Dong, vice president of the Vietnam Association for Education Promotion, said that the Ministry of Education and Training should further expand distance learning, not only in higher education but also at kindergarten level.

 

“If we can do well, we will have a new generation of citizens who are proficient in information technology, i.e global citizens,” Dong said.

Concluding the online meeting, Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha stressed that online teaching is the initiative of the country’s education sector, not only for responding to learning in the pandemic time.

According to the minister, several tasks should be done in the near future for online teaching to be carried out methodically, including the development of IT infrastructure, digital learning resources, issuance of regulations on online teaching, transparent online teaching fee collection and the introduction of a standardized database connecting all educational institutions nationwide.

The Ministry of Education and Training will soon build an education administration center, linking to every department and educational institution to ensure adequate information and right decisions, Nha said. Hanoitimes

Anh Kiet - Bao Thang

