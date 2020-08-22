Hanoi restaurants set up ‘shields’ to prevent COVID-19

Many restaurants throughout Hanoi capital have put up ‘transparent shields’ and arranged seats in a way to maintain a safe distance between customers, in an effort to prevent the possible spread of the virus.

Restaurants and coffee shops in the capital follow novel coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention measures. Pictured are ‘transparent shields’ which have been erected to ensure a safe distance is maintained at a coffee shop on Cat Linh street

A shield has been placed in the middle of a table at a restaurant on Hang Than street

Amid the threat of the COVID-19, diners feel far more secure as restaurants take precautionary measures by installing ‘transparent shields’

The majority of restaurants, coffee shops, and pubs are now fully equipped with hand sanitizer, with customers asked to wash their hands before entering the premises

A restaurant manager on Hang Than street explains that customers are now required to sit at least one metre apart from each other in line with regulations

Staff at the restaurant are also required to don face masks during their shifts

Local authorities and police forces of Nguyen Trung Truc ward ask shop owners to strictly comply with relevant regulations imposed by the administration of Hanoi

Vu Hong Thanh, Chairman of the People's Committee of Nguyen Trung Truc ward, says all violations will be handled in a serious manner, with action to be taken against restaurants which fail to abide by COVID-19 epidemic prevention measures

Thanh says that since midnight August 19, competent forces have penalised several local residents who failed to don face masks in public

Relevant forces also require shops not to encroach on pavements and roadsides.

The majority of residents strictly follow rules on wearing face masks in public places.

. However, a small proportion of the population remain apathetic to the rules despite the complicated nature of developments relating to COVID-19 nationwide

VOV