Hanoi's Bach Mai Hospital hits back at coronavirus rumours

Bach Mai hospital, where the country’s largest coronavirus outbreak was registered in late March, has silenced rumours surrounding the recurrence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that raised widespread concerns among patients and caregivers.

Doctors and nurses of Bach Mai hospital were happy after the coronavirus lockdown order was lifted on April 12.

The hospital, the country’s leading medical facility in northern Vietnam, issued an urgent statement late August 12, saying that there were baseless rumours the virus has returned to the hospital, and that all services operate normally.

At present all preventive measures against COVID-19 including medical declaration, body temperature checking, face mask covering and hand washing apply to anyone coming in or going out the hospital, the statement said.

All hospital doctors, nurses, staff, patients and their relatives must abide by regulations on epidemic prevention, the statement added.

All patients being treated at the hospital who display symptoms such as a cough and a fever are tested for COVID-19, and multiple PCR tests will be done to make sure the diagnosis is not missed.

The hospital has arranged a separate area to screen suspect cases with epidemiological signs. It has quarantine rooms for suspect cases in all departments pending test results, in order to minimize cross contamination in the facility.

Bach Mai hospital was locked down in late March after a COVID-19 patient was detected. Dozens of cases linked to the hospital had been confirmed since the outbreak occurred there. VOV