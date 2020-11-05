Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
09/11/2020 19:04:41 (GMT +7)
Hanoi’s bus service needs revamp

09/11/2020    17:43 GMT+7

The support of Hanoi's government for public transport in general and buses in particular is the remarkable advantage of buses compared to other forms of public transport.

Hanoi’s bus service needs to harness its strengths to maintain and expand its market share, assert its role when ride hailing services have boomed, Kinh te & Do thi quoted Urban Transport expert Master Do Cao Phan as saying.

Currently, Hanoi's bus network of 100 bus lines is subsidized and enjoys many priorities in transit which have resulted in cheap, convenient and attractive service for passengers.

Taking motorbike taxis or ride-hailing vehicles is affordable for many people and they move faster. For the same distance, it takes much longer to travel by buses than by motorbike taxi or ride hailing services, Mr. Phan said.

 A bus on Hanoi’s Nguyen Chi Thanh street. Photo: Kinhtedothi.vn

Agreeing with Mr. Phan, Deputy General Director of Transerco Nguyen Thuy also said that motorbike taxis and ride hailing services have become really formidable competitors of buses.

The biggest advantage of buses used to be cheap fare, but it is no longer much cheaper than motorbike taxis or ride hailing services, especially for short trips. That is also one of the reasons buses have not been a preferred choice in recent years, said Thuy.

Efforts to overcome difficulties

In the increasingly challenging public transport market, Hanoi’s bus businesses need strong measures to improve business performance to remain competitive.

Mr. Do Cao Phan said most of the bus operators in Hanoi are enjoying a wide range of incentives, especially interest rate subsidy for vehicle purchases.

“For many passengers, additional utilities, including free wifi, more comfortable seats, bus-finding application on smart devices, have become criteria for their selection,” Vu Hoang Chung, an urban transport expert, said.

 

He added that the Hanoi authorities have always attached importance to strengthening and developing the bus network. This is one of the key tasks in order to curb private vehicles and ensure security for local residents.

The support of Hanoi's government for public transport in general and buses in particular is the remarkable advantage of buses compared to other forms of public transport. Bus companies need to take the advantage to enhance their competitiveness, said Mr. Chung.

Highlight of Hanoi’s buses in 2020

A representative from the Hanoi Department of Transport said, for many years, to strengthen the capacity of the urban mass transit system, not only the road infrastructure has been built and expanded but the city’s bus network has also been enlarged.

Though buses have been the worst affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, the bus network of Hanoi still makes some impressive achievements when remaining the choice of the majority of commuters.

Specifically, the total volume of passengers served by the city’s public transport in the first nine months of 2020 was estimated at 596 million, meeting about 17% of the people’s traveling demand and contributing significantly to curbing private means of transport and reducing traffic congestion in the city.

Although serving millions of riders a day, no one got infected with the coronavirus in the whole bus network of Hanoi. This is an important highlight of Hanoi’s buses during the time the city has been making effort to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Hanoitimes

Anh Kiet/Ngoc Hai

Hanoi seen from double-decker bus

Hanoi seen from double-decker bus

Trying out a double-decker bus tour around Hanoi would definitely offer people, even Hanoians, a different look on Vietnam’s capital.

 
 

Other News

VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 9 (updated hourly)
VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 9 (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

ADB approves $2.5 million grant to support Vietnam's disaster response

Education Ministry gives back $16 million initially budgeted for textbook compilation
Education Ministry gives back $16 million initially budgeted for textbook compilation
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has given back $16 million that was initially allocated to it to compile textbooks.

Quang Binh man goes above and beyond in flood relief efforts
Quang Binh man goes above and beyond in flood relief efforts
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Le Van Thang, 60, residing in Dong Hoi City, Quang Binh Province, hired a boat to deliver relief goods to families trapped in flooded areas in recent days.

Tropical depression grows into storm Etau
Tropical depression grows into storm Etau
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

A tropical depression has strengthened into a tropical storm named Etau, the 12th in the East Sea this year, and is moving west towards the central coast of Vietnam.

New tasks outlined for COVID-19 control in new stage
New tasks outlined for COVID-19 control in new stage
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Expanding COVID-19 testing is one of four key measures that played a decisive role in treating the disease caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in Vietnam, said a top health official.

Measures needed to prevent bovine 'lumpy skin disease' from spreading: Ministry
Measures needed to prevent bovine 'lumpy skin disease' from spreading: Ministry
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien has recently called on several localities to take prompt action to prevent and control the spread of viral lumpy skin disease (LSD) among cattle.

When will Cat Linh - Ha Dong railway operate commercially?
When will Cat Linh - Ha Dong railway operate commercially?
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

It is expected that the urban railway project of Cat Linh-Ha Dong will begin operating on a trial basis in December.

Association of Vietnamese in Macau debuts
Association of Vietnamese in Macau debuts
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  8 giờ trước 

The Association of Vietnamese in Macau debuted at a virtual ceremony organised by the Vietnamese Consulate General for Hong Kong and Macau on November 8.

COVID-19: Citizens from Germany, Romania brought home
COVID-19: Citizens from Germany, Romania brought home
SOCIETYicon  08/11/2020 

More than 340 Vietnamese citizens in Germany and Romania have been brought home on a flight operated by Vietnam Airlines.

Highways open to traffic, Mekong Delta expects no more traffic jams
Highways open to traffic, Mekong Delta expects no more traffic jams
SOCIETYicon  08/11/2020 

More national highways were open to traffic in an effort to reduce traffic congestions in the Mekong Delta.

Freelance carpenters wait for opportunities in Hanoi
Freelance carpenters wait for opportunities in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  08/11/2020 

Many carpenters are gathering on Hanoi's Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street to wait for the busy time ahead of the Tet Holiday.

Vietnam goes free of community COVID-19 infections for 67 days
Vietnam goes free of community COVID-19 infections for 67 days
SOCIETYicon  08/11/2020 

Vietnam has gone through 67 straight days without locally-infected cases of COVID-19 as of 6am on November 8, with no new infections found from 6pm November 7, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

How are dating apps squeezing money out of Vietnamese men?
How are dating apps squeezing money out of Vietnamese men?
SOCIETYicon  08/11/2020 

The demand for online dating has become increasingly high as millions of Vietnamese men are facing the risk of being left on the shelf, especially in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic which has led to social contact restrictions.

VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 8 (updated hourly)
VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 8 (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  08/11/2020 

Gov't issues resolution on support for disaster-hit localities

Hanoi fines people for not wearing face masks at pedestrian streets
Hanoi fines people for not wearing face masks at pedestrian streets
SOCIETYicon  08/11/2020 

The police in Hanoi's Hoan Kiem District and medical staff have started raising public awareness about Covid-19 and fined people that failed to wear face masks in the pedestrian streets.

Three storms forecasted to hit East Sea
Three storms forecasted to hit East Sea
SOCIETYicon  07/11/2020 

Three storms have been forecasted to move into the East Sea in the coming time, according to the National Centre for Hydrometeorology Forecasting.

VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 7 (updated hourly)
VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 7 (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  07/11/2020 

No new COVID-19 cases to report on Nov. 7 evening

Labour ministry proposed delaying raise in minimum wage til Q3 2021
Labour ministry proposed delaying raise in minimum wage til Q3 2021
SOCIETYicon  07/11/2020 

The labour ministry has proposed the Government delay increasing minimum wage next year due to economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students to learn robotic programming in primary school
Students to learn robotic programming in primary school
SOCIETYicon  07/11/2020 

STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education and robotic programming training have been proposed for curricula from the primary to high education level.

The National Assembly discusses forests, small hydroelectricity plants and floods
The National Assembly discusses forests, small hydroelectricity plants and floods
FEATUREicon  07/11/2020 

The first session of the National Assembly's discussion on the socio-economic situation that was broadcast live yesterday attracted the attention of voters and people nationwide.

More News
