Hanoi's largest flyover opens to traffic

Hanoi's biggest overpass at the Hoang Quoc Viet-Nguyen Van Huyen crossroad in Cau Giay District opened to traffic this morning after 10 months of construction.

The total investment on the project was more than VND560 billion (US$24.03 million) sourced from the city’s budget.

With a length of 278m and 16m in width, the overpass has 10 lanes, including four for motorised vehicles on the upper bridges and six mixed vehicles lanes in the ground-level roads.

Pedestrians, non-motorised vehicles, trucks, tractors higher than 3.5m are not allowed on the overpass' upper bridges, they would drive in the ground-level roads as directed by the traffic signs.

Vice chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen The Hung said the overpass would help handle the narrow section on Nguyen Van Huyen Street - a major traffic jam spot in Hanoi, which has existed for 23 years, with a high number of vehicles, thereby increasing traffic capacity, reducing congestion, and facilitating vehicles moving through the Belt Roads No 2.5.

He requested the project management board to immediately handover items for pavements, trees, lighting, technical infrastructure, roads and overpasses for units to manage and ensure traffic safety as well as maintain.

This is a key traffic project of the city in the 2016-2020 period to solve traffic congestion at the intersection between Nguyen Van Huyen and Hoang Quoc Viet streets and is expected to help further complete the city's transportation network - especially between the three urban districts of Bac Tu Liem, Cau Giay and Tay Ho, and improve the service sector and economic development in the area.

Approximately 1,500 trees have been planted along Nguyen Van Huyen street as part of the project.

Leaders of the Hanoi administration cut the ribbon on August 28 inaugurating the flyover at the Hoang Quoc Viet and Nguyen Van Huyen intersection.

The completion of the latest construction project is part of activities throughout the capital in celebration of the 75th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day, which falls on September 2.

Hanoi Party Secretary Vuong Dinh Hue cut the ribbon to inaugurate the flyover.

