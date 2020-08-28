Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
28/08/2020 18:49:29 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Hanoi's largest flyover opens to traffic

28/08/2020    17:45 GMT+7

Hanoi's biggest overpass at the Hoang Quoc Viet-Nguyen Van Huyen crossroad in Cau Giay District opened to traffic this morning after 10 months of construction.

The total investment on the project was more than VND560 billion (US$24.03 million) sourced from the city’s budget.

With a length of 278m and 16m in width, the overpass has 10 lanes, including four for motorised vehicles on the upper bridges and six mixed vehicles lanes in the ground-level roads.

Pedestrians,  non-motorised vehicles, trucks, tractors higher than 3.5m are not allowed on the overpass' upper bridges, they would drive in the ground-level roads as directed by the traffic signs.

Vice chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen The Hung said the overpass would help handle the narrow section on Nguyen Van Huyen Street - a major traffic jam spot in Hanoi, which has existed for 23 years, with a high number of vehicles, thereby increasing traffic capacity, reducing congestion, and facilitating vehicles moving through the Belt Roads No 2.5.

He requested the project management board to immediately handover items for pavements, trees, lighting, technical infrastructure, roads and overpasses for units to manage and ensure traffic safety as well as maintain.

This is a key traffic project of the city in the 2016-2020 period to solve traffic congestion at the intersection between Nguyen Van Huyen and Hoang Quoc Viet streets and is expected to help further complete the city's transportation network - especially between the three urban districts of Bac Tu Liem, Cau Giay and Tay Ho, and improve the service sector and economic development in the area.

vnd560 billion flyover takes shape in hanoi hinh 1

The flyover has been built at a cost of VND560 billion, all of which is sourced from the city’s budget.

vnd560 billion flyover takes shape in hanoi hinh 2

The construction of the newest piece of infrastructure serves as one of Hanoi’s key transport projects for the 2016-2020 period.

vnd560 billion flyover takes shape in hanoi hinh 3

It is anticipated that the flyover will reduce traffic congestion whilst facilitating vehicles moving easier through belt roads No.2 and No.3.

vnd560 billion flyover takes shape in hanoi hinh 4

Workers put the final touches on the flyover as they complete construction on the transport project on August 27.

vnd560 billion flyover takes shape in hanoi hinh 5

vnd560 billion flyover takes shape in hanoi hinh 6

In total, the flyover measures 278 metres in length and 16 metres in width.

vnd560 billion flyover takes shape in hanoi hinh 7

The flyover will help to promote greater socio-economic development in the districts of Cau Giay, Tay Ho, and Bac Tu Liem.

vnd560 billion flyover takes shape in hanoi hinh 8
 

vnd560 billion flyover takes shape in hanoi hinh 9

Approximately 1,500 trees have been planted along Nguyen Van Huyen street as part of the project.

vnd560 billion flyover takes shape in hanoi hinh 10

vnd560 billion flyover takes shape in hanoi hinh 11

vnd560 billion flyover takes shape in hanoi hinh 12

Construction on the flyover first began on October, 2019.

vnd560 billion flyover takes shape in hanoi hinh 13

vnd560 billion flyover takes shape in hanoi hinh 14

vnd560 billion flyover takes shape in hanoi hinh 15

Leaders of the Hanoi administration cut the ribbon on August 28 inaugurating the flyover at the Hoang Quoc Viet and Nguyen Van Huyen intersection.

vnd560 billion flyover takes shape in hanoi hinh 16

The completion of the latest construction project is part of activities throughout the capital in celebration of the 75th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day, which falls on September 2.

Hanoi's largest flyover opens to traffic

Hanoi Party Secretary Vuong Dinh Hue cut the ribbon to inaugurate the flyover.

Hanoi's largest flyover opens to traffic

This is one of the largest flyovers in Hanoi.
Hanoi's largest flyover opens to traffic
Hanoi officials attach a signboard to the work
Hanoi's largest flyover opens to traffic
Hanoi Party Secretary Vuong Dinh Hue presents a certificate to the project owner.

Thanh Nam

Photo: VOV/VGP/VNS

 
 

.
