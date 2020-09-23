Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/09/2020 12:56:00 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hanoi students win special prize at international invention contest

23/09/2020    20:29 GMT+7

Two eleventh graders of the Hanoi – Amsterdam High School for the Gifted, have won the special prize of the fifth International Invention Innovation Competition in Canada (ICAN)  for their product Intelligent Rubbish Can At School (IRAS).

Hanoi students win special prize at international invention contest
Ngo Gia Bao and Ngo Gia Khanh working on their product ‘Intelligent Rubbish Can At School’


Under the instruction of Phan Quoc Nguyen, a lecturer at the Hanoi – Vietnam National University, two students Ngo Gia Bao and Do Gia Khanh designed a dustbin with a sensor-based sorting lid which can separate trash into two buckets inside.

The bottom of the dustbin is attached with a robot vacuum to clean up trash on the floor. The product can also perform the function of disinfection, sterilisation, and temperature and humidity measurement.

According to Gia Bao, the duo had to make 30 adjustments to complete the product. They also had to prepare a six-minute video presentation to submit to the jury.

Organized by Toronto International Society of Innovation and Advanced Skills (TISIAS), ICAN is known as the first international inventors’ event ever held in Canada and a place of global exchange and festivity for all participating inventors, celebrating their hard work and dedication towards creativity and innovation.

 
Hanoi students win special prize at international invention contest
Design of the special prize winning product ‘Intelligent Rubbish Can At School’

The main purpose of the event is to arrange a special platform on which the world’s creativity can emerge and bring invention and innovation exhibition culture to life by providing exceptional opportunities for inventors and students worldwide to expand their international landscape of activities.

This year’s event received a total of 608 applications submitted by entrants from 61 countries, marking the highest record of participating countries in the last five editions. NDO

Vietnamese students win gold at international innovation contest

Vietnamese students win gold at international innovation contest

The Vietnam team including three students from Lao Cai High School for the Gifted and a student from Hanoi Medical University won the gold medal at the International Invention and Innovation 2020 (INTARG).

 
 

Other News

.
Hundreds of households in Quang Nam isolated due do landslides
Hundreds of households in Quang Nam isolated due do landslides
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Hundreds of households in a mountainous district of the central province of Quang Nam have been isolated because of landslides following flash floods.

Vinh and Sa Dec join UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities
Vinh and Sa Dec join UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Two Vietnamese cities have joined the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities (GNLC), along with 53 other cities from 27 countries.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia September 23
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia September 23
SOCIETYicon  23/09/2020 

Vietnam goes 20 days without community COVID-19 infections

Vietnamese workers in South Korea to lose deposits over contract violations
Vietnamese workers in South Korea to lose deposits over contract violations
SOCIETYicon  23/09/2020 

More than 1,400 Vietnamese guest workers in South Korea are set to lose their deposit of VND100 million (US$4,239) each due to fleeing from their workplace or attempting to illegally stay in the country.

Inbound flight schedule, requirements for foreign entries into Vietnam detailed
Inbound flight schedule, requirements for foreign entries into Vietnam detailed
SOCIETYicon  23/09/2020 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has submitted detailed plans for flight schedules and requirements for airlines to bring international passengers into Vietnam, awaiting approval from Ministry of Transport and concerned authorities.

Summer libraries welcome 7,000 children in Nghe An
Summer libraries welcome 7,000 children in Nghe An
SOCIETYicon  23/09/2020 

Some 7,000 children in Tuong Duong district, in the central province of Nghe An, have enjoyed their summer break at local libraries.

Universities offer assistance to students as tuition fees increase
Universities offer assistance to students as tuition fees increase
SOCIETYicon  23/09/2020 

Universities have developed a variety of assistance programmes to help students access higher education, including loans, scholarships, housing and food aid.

Safety first when reopening international flights
Safety first when reopening international flights
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

Doctor Luong Hoai Nam, an aviation expert, talks to VietnamPlus online newspaper about measures to ensure the efficiency of Vietnam’s resumption of international flights.

Teachers oppose use of smartphones during lessons
Teachers oppose use of smartphones during lessons
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

Many teachers have expressed their disagreement with the new regulation on allowing students to use phones during lessons, saying that it would be difficult to control students.

New SARS-CoV-2 testing plan approved
New SARS-CoV-2 testing plan approved
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

The Health Ministry on September 21 issued Decision No.4042/QD-BYT on approving the SARS-CoV-2 testing plan amid COVID-19 pandemic in replace of Decision No. 2245/QD-BYT dated April 22.

Over 1,700 Vietnamese workers illegally remain in South Korea
Over 1,700 Vietnamese workers illegally remain in South Korea
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

As many as 1,750 Vietnamese workers are illegally staying in South Korea after the expiry of their labour contracts, according to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

Vaccination hole exists in remote disadvantaged areas
Vaccination hole exists in remote disadvantaged areas
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

Vaccinations must take place safely and effectively, particularly in remote disadvantaged areas where vaccination coverage remained modest, Deputy Health Minister Do Xuan Tuyen said yesterday.

HCM City develops plan for underground spaces
HCM City develops plan for underground spaces
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City authorities are developing a plan for design and construction of underground spaces around metro line stations as part of an effort to renovate its inner districts and develop infrastructure in the next five years.

Luxury hotels ready to receive guests quarantined after arrival
Luxury hotels ready to receive guests quarantined after arrival
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

Eight hotels in Hanoi, selected to lodge people during quarantine, are ready to receive guests. The room rate is set at VND1.2-4 million per day.

Trial begins in HCM City of group involved in police station bombings
Trial begins in HCM City of group involved in police station bombings
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

The People’s Court of HCM City on September 21 opened a trial of 17 suspects - who are members of “Trieu dai Viet” (Viet Dynasty) - charged with “terrorism to oppose the people’s administration” in line with Article 113 of the 2015 Penal Code.

Passengers must spend 6 days at concentrated quarantine centers after entering VN
Passengers must spend 6 days at concentrated quarantine centers after entering VN
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

With two continuous tests of negative results after their entry, those who enter Vietnam to work for a period of over 14 days can go home or to their accommodations for self-isolation, according to the latest Ministry of Health’s temporary guide.

Hanoi authorities propose VND65trn for Metro Line 5
Hanoi authorities propose VND65trn for Metro Line 5
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

Hanoi has submitted a proposal to invest over VND65trn (USD2.7bn) in Metro Line 5 project linking Van Cao Street and the Hoa Lac High-tech Park.

Personnel training begins for HCM City’s first metro route
Personnel training begins for HCM City’s first metro route
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

Training of personnel who will operate and manage HCM City’s metro line No 1 has begun, according to the HCM City Urban Railway Company Ltd No 1 (HURC 1).

Strategy developed to wipe out HIV-AIDS
Strategy developed to wipe out HIV-AIDS
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

Associate Professor Nguyen Hoang Long, Director General of the Vietnam Administration for HIV/AIDS Control, talks about the country’s fight against the virus over the last 30 years.

Sending grass-based bags to the world
Sending grass-based bags to the world
SOCIETYicon  22/09/2020 

With a desire to make use of traditional materials combined with modern leather to create environmentally-friendly products, Tran Van Hung in Thanh Hoa province has been making bags from grass for over two years.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 